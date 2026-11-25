White House Assembles Special 'Tiger Team' To Prevent Air Traffic Issues Before Thanksgiving

Authored by Jacob Burg via The Epoch Times,

In the lead-up to the surge of holiday travel around Thanksgiving, the White House said it is convening a special interagency team to prevent further air traffic control outages.

The Daily Wire first reported the development on Nov. 22, less than two weeks after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded planes nationwide for the longest time since the agency grounded planes for nearly two days after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.

Friday's ground stop lasted more than four hours before the FAA lifted it later that night.

It was only the second nationwide ground stop in 25 years. In 2023, the FAA issued a 90-minute nationwide stop after someone accidentally deleted files from a pilot warning system.

While the FAA is still investigating the root cause of the Nov. 13 ground stop, officials have linked it to the installation of a Juniper router at an El Dorado, Arkansas, facility that flooded the agency's radar and communications network.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said on Thursday that Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy would soon brief the public on the results of its investigation.

The "Transportation Technology Transformation Tiger Team," which includes officials from the FAA, Departments of Transportation and War, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, has met daily since Nov. 16 to ensure continued air traffic operations, a White House official told The Epoch Times.

The FAA is investigating "near-term network configuration options" and other opportunities to improve the stability of air traffic control infrastructure, with the aim of increasing reliability by removing fragile components, the official said.

"President Trump and Secretary Duffy have brought together the best and the brightest across the government to ensure what happened can never happen again," White House spokeswoman Allison Schuster said in a statement to The Epoch Times.

"This team has hit the ground running in modernizing and improving the reliability of the nation's decades-old air traffic control system, and, so far, America's skies are safer due to the tremendous progress this all-star group has made."

The FAA is also augmenting its centralized command hub, the National Operations Control Center, and its watch center capabilities to improve "systemwide watches, warnings, and notifications," the White House official said.

This work would allow earlier detection and mitigation of system anomalies before they can spread or impact the entire U.S. airspace, the official said.

The Nov. 13 ground stop has not been the end of the FAA's headaches in recent days.

The agency issued a ground stop on Monday for flights arriving at Chicago O'Hare International Airport due to staffing issues at its Chicago Terminal Radar Approach Control facility. The flight hold was lifted at 12:15 p.m. CT the same day.

On Sunday, a Delta Air Lines automation failure caused a ground stop for Delta flights bound for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

According to AAA, roughly 81.5 million Americans are expected to travel at least 50 miles from their homes for Thanksgiving this year between Nov. 24 and Nov. 30.

This marks a 0.1 percent - or 121,000-person - decline in Thanksgiving travel compared with last year, when 81.6 million Americans traveled for the holiday, AAA said.

"After three years of record highs, the number of travelers is slightly lower partly because of higher travel costs this year," AAA Vice President of Travel Stacey Barber said in a statement.

"But travelers won't notice much of a difference on the roads and at the airports, since projected volumes remain near record levels."