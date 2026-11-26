A Tonne Of Dead Fish Tossed Overboard Every Five Minutes As Big UK Trawlers Dodge Fines

Fishing boats are throwing more than 100,000 tonnes of fish a year back into UK waters, roughly a tonne every five minutes, in breach of rules that have required them to land their whole catch since 2019, according to a new report from the marine conservation charity Oceana UK. Hugo Tagholm, the group's chief executive, wrote that the haul discarded from UK quota stocks last year comes to about a quarter of the seafood British shoppers buy from supermarkets and large retailers in a year.

The report, titled "Catch Me If You Can," says the dumping happens when crews start hauling more valuable species and tip the cheaper fish already in the hold over the side. Tagholm told The Telegraph that "all sea life is valuable. It's really shocking."

Data obtained by Oceana show that vessels over 12 metres broke fisheries rules during 66% of at-sea inspections in English waters in the year to March 2026, against about 10% for boats under 10 metres. Only 1% of those infringements led to any financial penalty, while around 70% ended with nothing more than "verbal advice."

In a video Oceana released with the report, environmental writer George Monbiot blames the same thing that ails all of Britain's public resources: "All the power is in the hands of big companies." "Vessels under 10 metres long account for more than three quarters of the UK fleet, yet they're given just 1.5% of the quota." The industrial boats, he says, take tens of thousands of pounds each in public fuel subsidies, and "the bigger and more destructive they are, the more they receive."

🚨 The UK fishing industry is rigged, and our ocean is paying the price!



As @GeorgeMonbiot explains, Oceana UK's new investigation exposes the injustices driving overfishing:



🐟Unsustainable catch limits

🛳️Unfair quotas

❌Rules being broken

💶Skewed tax breaks 1/2 🔽 pic.twitter.com/p1tOfIRCoc — Oceana UK (@OceanaUK) November 24, 2026

Government statistics put 79% of UK vessels under 10 metres, though they make up only 8% of the fleet's total capacity. Small-boat owners have complained since Brexit that the government never moved quota away from the large vessels, many of them foreign-owned.

Monbiot aims the bill squarely at Downing Street: "If Andy Burnham wants to prove he's on the side of the workers and not just a handful of fat cats, he needs to redistribute fishing quota, redesign subsidies and set sustainable catch limits." Oceana also wants cameras on vessels and the fuel tax breaks steered away from the largest boats.

The group says the dumping is pushing some species toward collapse. It estimates that more than 80% of the Irish Sea plaice caught in recent years was thrown back dead, since plaice sells for less than cod and other white fish. Oceana's own stock survey last year found Irish Sea plaice newly overfished after it had been rated healthy in 2023.

Cod is in worse shape still: the International Council for the Exploration of the Sea, which advises governments on catch limits, advised zero catch for cod, haddock, whiting and herring in the Celtic Sea for 2026, and has again advised zero catch for cod across the North Sea, the English Channel and west of Scotland.

Mike Cohen, chief executive of the National Federation of Fishermen's Organisations, told The Telegraph that "the claims about discards seem downright fanciful," and said the pelagic trawlers Oceana targets already carry cameras that monitor their catches. Every boat, he added, carries a satellite tracker, has to log its catch in detail before landing and faces regular inspections at sea and on the quay.

A government spokesman pointed to the £360 million fishing fund announced last year to back "the next generation" of fishermen, and said catch limits follow the best available scientific advice while the way quota is shared out is being changed.

Oceana's charge is that the limits themselves are part of the problem: it counts the UK among the key contributors to setting total allowable catches above what the scientists advise.