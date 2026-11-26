Alberta Plans To Invoke Sovereignty Act To Oppose Ottawa's New Hate Speech Law

Authored by Paul Rowan Brian via The Epoch Times,

Alberta says it plans to invoke its Sovereignty Act to challenge recently passed federal hate speech legislation that removed a long-standing defense for good-faith expression of opinion based on religious texts.

Premier Danielle Smith and Justice Minister Mickey Amery said the province will invoke the act in order to safeguard freedom of religion and expression in response to Ottawa's Combatting Hate Act, which became came into force this past July.

"This change could place unjustified restrictions on religious expression," Smith said, speaking alongside Amery at the legislature in Edmonton.

"In a province of many different faiths, we will not always agree on matters of beliefs. But it is our government's responsibility to preserve the space in which people with different convictions can live alongside one another with dignity, security, and mutual respect," she added.

The act allows Alberta to direct provincial entities not to participate in the implementation or enforcement of federal legislation, but does not invalidate federal laws or prevent Ottawa from enforcing them directly.

A Nov. 24 release from the province accompanying the announcement quoted Smith saying that "Alberta will defend freedom of speech, expression and religion" at the same time as it continues "to take hate propaganda, violence and other criminal acts seriously."

The proposed motion by the province's United Conservative Party government would seek to uphold the freedom to read and quote religious texts, safeguard lawful political and religious expression, educate Albertans about their rights, and ensure law enforcement remains focused on addressing criminal conduct, according to the province.

Amery said the Combatting Hate Act's removal of the religious defense from the Criminal Code could lead to a "chilling" of lawful expression and infringement of the rights of Albertans.

"Removing the good faith religious opinion defense creates unnecessary uncertainty for Albertans and risks chilling lawful religious expression," Amery said in the release.

"This motion calls for lawful, practical steps to protect Albertans' rights, ensure they understand those rights and maintain a clear focus on investigating and prosecuting genuine criminal conduct."

The province noted in its Nov. 24 release that the Combatting Hate Act requires prosecutors to get consent from the provincial attorney general before proceeding with certain hate propaganda charges, giving Alberta an existing mechanism to prevent such prosecutions from going ahead.

Despite this existing authority, the province said the proposed Sovereignty Act motion would call on cabinet to consider additional measures to safeguard religious freedom and freedom of expression, although it did not specify what all of those measures might entail.

Previous Steps

The province's plan to invoke its Sovereignty Act comes in the wake of previous steps taken by the provincial government after the Combatting Hate Act became law in over the summer.

In an Aug. 10 letter addressed to police commissions across the province, Alberta's Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis called on law enforcement to prioritize fighting crime, rather than policing the views of Albertans.

"We believe law enforcement should be focused on stopping violent crime, not policing opinions or 'hurt feelings,'" Ellis wrote.

Amery subsequently issued guidance to provincial Crown prosecutors in September, directing them not to pursue charges based solely on the expression of unpopular or controversial political or religious views.

Alberta's Sovereignty Act

The Alberta Sovereignty within a United Canada Act was passed Dec. 8, 2022, and became law a week later on Dec. 15.

Following approval by the legislature, the law allows the provincial cabinet to direct provincial agencies to take action in response to federal laws or policies deemed unconstitutional or harmful to the rights or interests of Albertans.

While the act does not give Alberta the power to override Canada's Constitution or issue orders that fall outside its constitutional jurisdiction, it does potentially allow the province to order agencies not to assist in implementing certain federal measures where legally authorized.

The act has been invoked three times previously by Smith's government, first to oppose the federal government's Clean Electricity Regulations in 2023, and subsequently to challenge Ottawa's proposed oil and gas emissions cap in 2024 and to refuse assistance in implementing Ottawa's firearms buyback program in 2025.

Ottawa agreed to suspend the clean electricity regulations in Alberta and drop the proposed oil and gas emissions cap as part of an energy agreement with the province signed on Nov. 27, 2025.

The Sovereignty Act did not nullify any of the federal measures, with the two energy-related measures having been resolved via negotiations with Ottawa.

The federal firearms buyback program remains in effect; however, Alberta has taken steps to prevent provincial agencies and police services from participating in its implementation in the province.

The Combatting Hate Act

The Combatting Hate Act was tabled by the Liberal government in September 2025 and came into force July 18.

The law created new criminal offenses around willful promotion of hatred via public display of certain terrorist and hate symbols and put in place new measures to stop intimidation or obstruction of access to places of worship and community gathering places.

The law's removal of a previously existing religious opinion defense under the Criminal Code has been criticized by various religious leaders, Conservative politicians, and free speech advocates who say it could infringe on lawful religious expression.

Concerns have also been raised south of the border, with Oklahoma state Senator Shane Jett writing to Canadian MPs on Oct. 2 ahead of his visit to Ottawa and stating that the religious defense should be restored and that the law could impact Christian clergy who are teaching biblical views on marriage and sexuality.

Ottawa has maintained that removal of the religious defense does not criminalize religious teachings or expression, which is still protected under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Federal Justice Minister Sean Fraser said the law is necessary to confront rising hate crime incidents in Canada, which more than doubled between 2018 and 2024, according to police-reported hate crimes listed by the Department of Justice.