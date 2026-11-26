Americans Set To Put A Record $21 Billion Of Christmas On Buy-Now-Pay-Later... Mostly From Their Phones

Adobe expects American shoppers to put a record $21.3 billion of their online holiday spending on buy now, pay later loans this season, up 6.6% from last year, according to its forecast for Nov. 1 through Dec. 31.

On Cyber Monday alone, shoppers are expected to finance $1.09 billion online, the second year in a row BNPL tops $1 billion on Cyber Monday. Black Friday adds another $807 million. And 82% of BNPL spending will come through phones rather than desktops, which Adobe chalks up to "impulse shopping."

BNPL drove $20 billion of online holiday spending last season, up nearly 10%, as we reported in January, and Cyber Monday 2025 was the biggest BNPL day on record, at over $1 billion.

The loans ride on a bigger number: Adobe sees Americans spending $275.1 billion online this holiday season, up 6.7%, with Cyber Week, the five days from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday, bringing in $47.5 billion (up 7.4%), or 17.3% of the season.

Thanksgiving Day itself is set to drive $6.9 billion online, up 8.5%, and a record 63% of it is expected to come through mobile devices, up from 61.6% last year, against 57.4% for the season as a whole. Black Friday is forecast at $12.9 billion (up 9.2%), growing faster than Cyber Monday, which should still be the biggest day of the season at $15.1 billion (up 6.2%).

Adobe puts that Black Friday growth down in part to the biggest discounts of the season on TVs, apparel and appliances. Discounts overall are expected to top out at 30% off listed price during Cyber Week, on par with 2025. Electronics and computers get their deepest cuts on Cyber Monday; TVs, toys, apparel, appliances and furniture on Black Friday; and sporting goods on Thanksgiving.

A good chunk of the haul won't be gifts: during Cyber Week, online sales of personal hygiene products are expected to jump 150% over their average September levels, with clothing basics up 210%, baby products 113%, pet products 93% and household cleaning items 49%, as shoppers use the deals to stock up on essentials.

We've seen where that leads: a quarter of BNPL users had used the loans to buy groceries in a LendingTree survey last year, up from 14% a year earlier, and 41% said they had paid late in the past year, up from 34%, as we noted at the time.

Adobe also expects traffic to US retail sites from AI tools (shoppers clicking a link) to rise 130% this season, led by Thanksgiving (up 159%), Black Friday (up 95%) and Cyber Monday (up 88%). In an Adobe survey of 5,000 consumers, 77% of those who had used AI to shop said they felt more confident in their purchase.

The forecast is Adobe's from Sept. 28; the real numbers start landing over the long weekend. Last season came in at a record $257.8 billion online, beating Adobe's own forecast by $4.4 billion.