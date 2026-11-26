Biden Judge Freezes Carr's War On ABC: 'This Is Not A Close Case'

A federal judge in Washington on Wednesday blocked the FCC from pressing ahead with its early review of the broadcast licenses of ABC's eight owned stations, finding Disney is likely to prove the review was retaliation for coverage President Trump didn't like.

"This is not a close case," U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan wrote in a 45-page opinion that also threw out the FCC's motion to dismiss Disney's lawsuit. Her order bars the commission from "any continuing or further action" against the stations in the early renewal proceedings, "including issuing a Hearing Designation Order" - the step that would have sent the licenses to an evidentiary hearing.

AliKhan saved her sharpest words for FCC Chairman Brendan Carr. "Chairman Carr has taken President Trump's rhetoric as his marching orders," she wrote, noting that the same week Trump tapped him to run the agency, after months of Trump calling for "ABC [to] lose its license" over its campaign coverage, Carr praised "license revocation" as a "remedy" to "deter this kind of conduct."

The FCC's Media Bureau ordered the stations on April 28 to file their renewals years ahead of schedule; the licenses weren't due until 2028 at the earliest. That came the day after Trump attacked a Jimmy Kimmel skit about the First Lady. "It is no coincidence that President Trump criticized Mr. Kimmel's skit on social media and the very next day Defendants initiated the early license renewal proceedings," AliKhan wrote, citing "President Trump and Chairman Carr's call-and-response."

She quoted Carr's own words back to him. After the order went out, he said: "If you didn't take us seriously, now you should." After Kimmel's September 2025 remarks about Trump and his supporters, he said: "We can do this the easy way or the hard way. These companies can find ways to take action on Kimmel, or there is going to be additional work for the FCC ahead."

Carr has said the early review grew out of the agency's probe of Disney's diversity, equity and inclusion practices. AliKhan found the agency reached for the "harshest" tool available, one it "had not used in over half a century," which she said bolstered her "finding of pretext." The FCC's own supplemental brief admitted there were other ways to order an evidentiary hearing.

The judge also rejected the FCC's argument that a company with Disney's money couldn't be chilled. "Any broadcaster of ordinary firmness - wealthy or not - would not hesitate to think twice if faced with such an existential threat to its business," she wrote.

In July, when the White House asked networks to carry Trump's primetime address on "election interference," ABC streamed it online instead of airing it, and Carr said the FCC was "looking into" that decision as part of the renewal proceedings. Since the Media Bureau opened its February probe of The View, "no candidate for public office has appeared" on the show, according to a Disney declaration the judge cited, and ABC now weighs every political booking for whether the FCC "might later" cite it against the licenses.

AliKhan did decline to bar the FCC from "any actions, formal or informal, to coerce or threaten" ABC beyond the renewal proceedings, saying Disney hadn't spelled out what those might be. She set a $1 bond and gave the FCC until Dec. 2 to report on how it is complying.

The FCC said the ruling "is wrong on the facts and wrong on the law," a spokesperson told NBC News. "We will continue to use our lawful authority to hold broadcasters accountable to their public interest obligations," the spokesperson added. ABC called it "an important victory for the First Amendment."

Anna Gomez, the FCC's lone Democrat, said the decision "shows that this FCC is a paper tiger whose threats crumble when challenged by those willing to defend their rights."

NEWS: A federal court has stopped the FCC from continuing it's censorship campaign against ABC.



This brings badly needed accountability to a Commission and an administration that have politicized the machinery of government in a sustained campaign of censorship and control. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/Rf1SdMdxhJ — Anna M. Gomez (@AGomezFCC) November 26, 2026

Disney sued in August, arguing the FCC used the early reviews to apply "maximal coercive pressure" on ABC while dodging the courts. Carr has defended the review and told NBC News the suit was a "meritless case." The FCC is separately still reviewing whether The View broke the equal-time rule for political candidates, which the injunction doesn't touch.