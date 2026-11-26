Capitol Hill Erupts Over American Billionaire's Govt-Backed Buyout Of Lukoil's Global Assets Using Frozen Russian Securities

Congressional Democrats are outraged over after a group of investors led by American pro-Trump billionaire Todd Boehly has signed an agreement to acquire the sanctioned international assets of Russian oil giant Lukoil.

The top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Rep. Gregory Meeks, is demanding answers of the Trump administration over the participation of the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) in the proposed acquisition. Meeks blasted the transaction as a "shameful deal".

"Congress banned the DFC from investing in Russia less than a year ago, yet this Administration is circumventing that restriction by buying $10 billion in energy assets from Russia’s largest oil company [note: it's actually the second-largest], a corporation the US sanctioned precisely to pressure Moscow to end its war in Ukraine," Meeks said in a statement.

As a reminder, the DFC is basically the international investment arm of the US government, utilizing private capital to support economic development that serves 'US interests'.

For some further details of the deal, it is valued at approximately $16 billion, and centers on the purchase of Austria-registered Lukoil International GmbH, which is the holding entity through which Moscow’s second-largest oil producer controls the bulk of its global footprint.

The deal comes after more than a year of negotiations, and still faces the major regulatory hurdle of a final sign-off from the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

The buying group combines private capital with direct US government backing, including the following: Eldridge - which is Boehly’s private investment firm, Xtellus Partners - an American investment bank, Catena Investment Holding - an investment firm based in the UAE, and most cointroversially the aforementioned US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).

Instead of paying in cash, Reuters has described the buyers devised a workaround to get around Western sanctions. The group bought roughly $10 billion in frozen Russian stocks and bonds - assets locked up since the 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine - from US and British financial firms. They plan to trade those trapped securities for Lukoil's assets and place them into a special account in the UAE.

Critics accuse the Trump family of using Ukraine negotiations, spearheaded by the Kushner-Witkoff team, ultimately as cover to scoop up massive spoils...

This Kushner deal transfers Lukoil's overseas assets to shareholders that include a US government agency. Then the US Treasury will remove sanctions, and Kushner's cronies will make money. Trump is using the government to do business with Putin. https://t.co/UKsqLsYo0c — Alan Friedman (@alanfriedmanit) November 25, 2026

While as mentioned the assets are estimated to be worth $16 billion, the final price will shift depending on global oil prices. Boehly has indicated that finalizing the deal could take up to a year, and the company will be renamed once the sale is complete.