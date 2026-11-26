Copper Bounces As UBS Flags Bear-Market Rally, Not Fundamental Turn

Cross-asset sentiment is firmer on Thursday morning, with London copper prices up more than 3% from the lows on Wednseday. AI stocks rebounded yesterday following a US selloff, only to abruptly reverse course around noontime. With no obvious catalyst beyond a sharply weaker dollar, the move looks more like a relief rally driven by stretched positioning during a thin holiday trading week.

Three-month copper futures on the London Metal Exchange climbed as much as 3.4% to $12,047 a ton earlier today. From the $14,875 peak in mid-September, copper fell into a bear market, down 22% due to its high correlation with the AI trade and unwinds there.

"There was some position unwinding ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, given how crowded the shorts in metals have become," Y Capital Co. analyst Chen Shaojian said. "The move itself may not be very representative of the broader trend."

UBS markets expert Joe Dickinson told clients, "Copper is up 2% alongside other base metals, although prices are off their morning highs. Ultimately, not a lot has changed. This looks more like a technically stressed bear-market rally than a fundamental inflection."

UBS foreign-exchange and precious-metals sales trader Laurie Kirby added more color to the broad metals space:

There has been a rebound off the lows in precious metals, suggesting there's still a crowd willing to step in and scoop up the dips despite the unfriendly macro backdrop. That's encouraging after the recent liquidation, although I'd be careful not to read too much into it just yet. Stronger US PCE/GDP numbers have pushed Fed pricing higher, hardly a supportive carry environment for the complex. And yet, ETF holdings have only fallen around 1.1% during the recent selloff, suggesting much of the pressure has come from futures liquidation rather than investors abandoning the longer-term story. Physical demand also seems to be improving, reflected in the local Zurich premium, largely for Chinese kilo and Indian 100g bars. Options remain defensive, with 1m put skew around 6.5 vols, so clearly not everyone is convinced the worst has passed. Elsewhere, silver is doing a bit better alongside the recovery in copper, while palladium has staged a decent bounce. Thanksgiving in the US on Thursday will keep liquidity contained.

Copper is bouncing, but cracks in AI's circular financing scheme and falling GPU rental rates (read new report) suggest the bubble may have further to deflate.

A weaker dollar and crowded shorts helped fuel yesterday's metals rally, but a proper reversal may require an actual Fed pivot (read here). For now, the bears are covering. The AI bubble is still weak.