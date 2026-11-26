Europe Plays Russian Roulette

Authored by J.B. Shurk via American Thinker,

Europe is a bar full of drunks all itching for a fight. Its inebriated nation states (too hammered to realize that they've dissolved into a plasmic sludge called "the E.U." - eww!) have plenty of "liquid courage." They beat their chests and cry about "Russian aggression." They sing about "democracy" and can't stop talking about the size of their...arsenals. They keep calling the Russian dude at the end of the bar all kinds of raunchy names, and every once in a while, they glance back to make sure big, bad Uncle Sam is still standing behind them with his nukes.

There's a rough-and-tumble saying in the real world: Don't start nothing, won't be nothing. Apparently, that lesson is learned only on American playgrounds because Europe's sozzled troublemakers keep starting all kinds of conflicts with the expectation that they won't get punched in the beak...or sliced in half.

In the last week, European members of NATO have assisted Ukraine in damaging a portion of the Crimean Bridge at the Kerch Strait, setting a private Russian vessel ablaze in the Gulf of Finland, targeting Russia's Baltic Fleet in Kaliningrad, attacking more Russian ships in the Black and Mediterranean Seas, and destroying a newly commissioned Russian cruiser at port in Libya. While Europe suffers from "green energy"-induced energy and inflation crises that will make this winter particularly cold and expensive, its militaries continue to assist Kyiv in blowing up Russian oil and gas refineries supplying world markets.

The European Commission insists that it has the right to seize hundreds of billions of dollars in Russian assets. E.C. President Ursula von der Leyen justifies this confiscation as "reparations" owed to Ukraine's European moneylenders. Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin calls it blatant "theft."

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney admits that 2,500 Canadian soldiers are stationed in Latvia and engaged in a campaign of offensive drone warfare against Russia. In fact, it seems quite likely that many of Ukraine's offensive drones (particularly those targeting the St. Petersburg region) are launched from Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, which makes it difficult for the Baltic states to feign surprise when the occasional Russian missile or drone lands in their vicinity.

French state media have let the cat out of the bag by admitting that French special forces commandos have been fighting Russians in Ukraine for more than a year.

German Chancellor Merz has repeatedly encouraged Ukraine to use German missile technology to strike deep into Russian territory.

NATO has been arming Ukraine with American-made weapons at least since the Western-instigated coup d'état against Ukraine's legitimate president, Viktor Yanukovych, back in 2014.

Private defense companies in the Netherlands, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are producing offensive weapons for Ukraine to use against Russian soldiers.

That's a lot of war-like activities coming from nations claiming to want peace! At some point, Russia might get the impression that the European Union and NATO alliance actually prefer war!

Meanwhile, wayward Prince Harry - the chronically dumb, royal "spare" who sounds like a public service announcement against Europe's aristocratic inbreeding - has been sent out to beat the war drums and rally Britain's young men to battle.

Given that most Gen Z-ers are physically unfit to serve, afraid of "hate speech," and terrified of leaving their "safe spaces," Europe's noble gentry better have a plan to transform high-fat, low-T mama's boys into something more muscular than toy soldiers. Otherwise, Ukraine's meat-grinder will quickly add millions of Zs to the growing butcher's bill of Europe's Great Replacement. Perhaps the War in Ukraine will end once Islamic jihadis are the only "Europeans" left.

The Brits (who recently admitted that Brexit was a sham and "democracy" just a gimmick, as they ran back into the arms of Brussels's bureaucratic blob) are very excited about WWIII. Every time a general, member of parliament, or political pundit gabs publicly these days, the "courageous" members of Britain's "ruling class" pontificate on the importance of the lower classes sacrificing their own lives in a war for poncy toffs with titles.

The very people who will depend upon other people doing their fighting are quick to call anybody uninterested in dying for king and country a "coward." "Honorable" this or "Lord" of that or "Sir" so-and-so - and all the other barstool "knights" and so-called "defenders of the faith" - are titles of nobility reserved for tiny men who would have no power at all if the rules weren't rigged in their favor. Rules make rulers, after all. Perhaps the easiest way to remove the so-called "ruling class" is to stop playing by their rules.

Personally, I think the world would be better off if we adjusted a person's geographical proximity to the front lines of any bloody conflict based upon that person's rhetorical enthusiasm for war. If Andy Burnham, Keir Starmer, Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak, and Jacob Rees-Mogg were forced to mount horses and lead men into battle (do pity the brave horses tasked with bearing those loads), perhaps they would be less inclined to sacrifice British citizens in the name of a king obsessed with "climate change" and in defense of a realm that has become little more than a "multicultural" landing zone for Islamic jihadists who have already conquered a quarter of the kingdom. (Food for thought: If the United Kingdom's effeminate class of prime ministers and wannabe prime ministers were actually introduced to the sight of real war in all its bloody awfulness, would they fall on their pristine swords or wait for the Islamic invaders to drop their heads into baskets?)

Since President Trump's return to office, his administration has told Europe's war-happy "elites" in every way possible that Americans will not be rushing back to save their hides should they succeed in upgrading Ukraine's regional conflict to World War III.

Early in 2025, Secretary of State Marco Rubio publicly admitted that the Ukraine War was really a proxy war between U.S.-NATO and the Russian Federation, something that the Trump administration has wanted to end before it unleashes even greater catastrophe. The New York Times - eager to quash the possibility of détente between the two nuclear powers - published several investigative articles confirming that the CIA and the U.S. military have been actively fighting Russians in Ukraine since Joe Biden's presidency. Despite President Trump's efforts to push for peace, Europe's most avid cheerleaders for war with Russia have demanded that his administration double down and support continued bloodshed in Ukraine.

As tech entrepreneur Palmer Luckey said recently during an interview in which he discussed the defense industry and the War in Ukraine, "Nobody in the West actually wants Ukraine to win; they just want them to not lose for as long as possible."

Luckey's almost certainly correct. Ukraine is suffering a demographic collapse. Hundreds of thousands of fighting-age males have been killed or wounded. Millions of Ukrainians have fled the country and now call towns in Europe, Canada, and the United States "home." U.S. and European taxpayers have been paying for Ukraine's government bureaucracy, including the pension benefits of retirees. Ukraine's economy is in shambles. It owes a tremendous amount of war debt. City of London and Wall Street investment firms will end up owning anything of value left in the country. And NGOs are already working with multinational conglomerates to flood Ukraine with cheap labor from Africa, Asia, and the Middle East to assist in the lucrative post-war rebuilding.

Whatever Ukraine once was, that is over. It will never be the same.

The Europeans are playing Russian Roulette. So far, they've managed to sacrifice Ukraine without shooting themselves in the head. How many times can they keep pulling the trigger before their luck runs out?