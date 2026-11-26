FIFA Hacked By 'Handsome Boy Hacking Club', Admits 'Criminal Cyber-Attack'

FIFA has confirmed that hackers stole internal files from soccer's governing body, days after a group calling itself the Handsome Boy Hacking Club posted screenshots of FIFA documents on X and then dumped more than 12 gigabytes of data on a cybercriminal forum.

In a statement, FIFA said it "has been the victim of a criminal cyber-attack resulting in unauthorized access to a limited set of personal and business information," and that it is "working closely with the relevant authorities, including law enforcement," according to the AP.

"FIFA condemns in the strongest possible terms the unlawful acquisition and publication of information, particularly personal data," the statement continued. "Such actions constitute a serious and unacceptable violation of privacy and can have significant consequences for the individuals concerned."

According to the BBC, the attackers got in by impersonating FIFA staff rather than by beating its systems, and the group claims it reached FIFA's Microsoft environment.

Threat trackers first flagged the group's claim on Nov. 20:

🚨Cyber Alert ‼️



🇨🇭Switzerland - 𝗙𝗜𝗙𝗔



HBHC hacking group claims to have breached FIFA, the international football governing body. No further details regarding the potentially compromised data have been disclosed.



Threat actor: HBHC

Sector: Sports activities

Data exposure... pic.twitter.com/Efl7ePMwpK — Hackmanac (@H4ckmanac) November 20, 2026

A day later the group said it had released a 12.2 GB archive. It claims the files hold identity and immigration documents, financial records, legal files and internal governance material, and that it tried to extort FIFA before publishing them, an attempt it says failed, The Record reported.

🚨🇨🇭 FIFA allegedly breached, 12.2 GB of sensitive internal documents leaked



The Handsome Boy Hacking Club (HBHC) claims to have released data stolen from FIFA, the international governing body of football, headquartered in Switzerland.



The group claims the files were extracted... pic.twitter.com/5X03OEZo2o — Dark Web Informer (@DarkWebInformer) November 21, 2026

FIFA, which has about 700 employees at its Zurich headquarters, did not say when the attack happened, how many people are affected or exactly what was taken. Analysis cited by the BBC puts the stolen data at less than 0.1% of everything FIFA holds, and says it was aimed at the organization rather than at individuals.

The BBC reports that the haul did not include files on FIFA Forward Enterprise: Gianni Infantino's plan to sell minority stakes in a $20 billion World Cup subsidiary to private investors, with a vehicle founded by Josh Kushner, brother of President Trump's son-in-law Jared, set to lead the investor group. UEFA's 55 member associations threatened to boycott the World Cup over it in July, and the plan was abandoned amid the European revolt.

Infantino, 56 and in his 11th year as president, is the favorite to win a fourth term in FIFA's March 18 election, against Kohzo Tashima of Japan and French federation president Philippe Diallo.

In Spain, LaLiga said this week that a hacker stole fans' personal information from a platform serving Spain's top league and several of its clubs between Nov. 14 and 16, and Spain's National Police are investigating. On Nov. 17, pro-Russian hackers hijacked the International Ice Hockey Federation's website, days after it barred Russia's under-20 team.

Closer to home, the FBI is probing a suspected hack of its national crime database, and as we reported Wednesday, Treasury's financial crimes bureau was breached hours after the CIA.