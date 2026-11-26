Is The Safety Trade Losing Its Fizz?

European equities rebounded Thursday, while US equity futures remain solidly higher ahead of the early close around 1 p.m. New York time for Thanksgiving.

The question on traders' minds is whether Wednesday afternoon's surge in AI stocks, following an abrupt drop in the dollar around noon, signals the start of a sustained reversal or just another bear-market rally.

UBS equity trader Mark Paski told clients Wednesday that he is watching for signs of fading momentum in the crowded consumer-staples safety trade, which could suggest a floor is forming in AI stocks.

Paski said a stronger signal would be meaningful selling in Coca-Cola, Keurig Dr Pepper, Procter & Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive and Walmart.

However, he noted that a broad unwind in defensive stocks has yet to materialize.

More color from Paski:

Beverage supply is emerging after a prolonged bid, the first sign of an intra-sector rotation in staples as demand shifts towards packaged foods. The desk sees that defensive-within-defensive move as worth watching for evidence that the AI and semis momentum trade is approaching a floor.

Coca-Cola has been one of the standout names in the rotation, but momentum wanes in recent sessions.

Coke-to-Nvidia ratio chart shows how sharply the safety trade gained ground from the start of October before pulling back earlier this week following Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia.

That pullback has yet to establish a sustained reversal, but this is certainly a ratio worth monitoring.