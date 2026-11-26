Listen: LaGuardia Pilot Asks What A 'MANPADS Alert' Means As Tower Warns Of Missile Sighting

Air traffic controllers at New York's LaGuardia Airport warned pilots of a reported man-portable air-defense system (MANPADS) sighting just east of the airport around 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, the night before Thanksgiving. The report was deemed not credible within the half hour, according to Breaking911.

The air traffic control tower at New York's Laguardia Airport REUTERS/Ryan Murphy (via wabcradio.com)

"Attention aircraft, MANPADS alert, just east of LaGuardia," the tower broadcast, asking every crew on the frequency for its intentions.

BREAKING: LaGuardia Airport's control tower issued another alert about a man-portable air-defense system (MANPADS) sighting just east of the airport around 6:30 p.m. ET. pic.twitter.com/meRrzG7Me6 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 25, 2026

One crew was told to "exercise extreme caution," and American 407 was told to keep holding in position.

"We're going to hold right here," came the reply. "I have no idea what a MANPADS alert means. I was in the Navy, I know what MANPADS means, but I don't know if that's what it means."

The controller spelled it out: a man-portable air defense system, the shoulder-fired missiles built to bring down low-flying aircraft.

A member of the Venezuelan military holds a 9K338 Igla-S MANPADS launcher in Caracas on October 30, 2025. Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP FEDERICO PARRA (Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP FEDERICO PARRA)

UPDATE: The MANPADS report near LaGuardia Airport has been deemed not credible. https://t.co/LlQoN9WeBF — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 25, 2026

It is the second time since July that LaGuardia's tower has put inbound pilots on alert for a shoulder-fired missile. On July 21, controllers told a Delta Air Lines pilot on approach to "use extreme caution" after a report of a man with a rocket launcher near Terminal C. Port Authority police searched the airport and found the threat unfounded, CBS News reported.

"Use extreme caution": A Delta Air Lines pilot approaching New York's LaGuardia Airport was warned by air traffic control Tuesday to be on the lookout for a possible man-portable air defense system, or MANPADS, following a reported threat. The Port Authority said police searched... pic.twitter.com/RnzGbtm4Qk — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 22, 2026

Wednesday's alert landed in the middle of the Thanksgiving getaway, with flyers already heading into storms on both coasts.