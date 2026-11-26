Over $280 Million Worth Of Marijuana Seized In California Raid

Authored by Naveen Athrappully via The Epoch Times,

A Bureau of Land Management (BLM)-led probe in California has led to the confiscation of more than 117 tons of processed marijuana with an estimated street value of around $282.8 million.

Investigators seized the drugs on Nov. 17 after serving a search warrant at multiple industrial warehouses in Chico, California. They discovered equipment used to de-stem, sort, and process marijuana flowers in the warehouses, with the processed marijuana found stored in boxes, large crates, and other containers. A total of 62 individuals were arrested for cultivation of marijuana in the crackdown, the Department of the Interior (DOI) said in a Nov. 24 statement.

Investigators alleged the warehouses were part of a larger network engaged in growing, processing, and distributing marijuana across California's northern region, including on lands managed by the U.S. Forest Service and the BLM.

The seizure underscores the extent of this network's alleged marijuana cultivation and distribution operations in northern California, the department said.

The operation advances the Trump administration's aim to eliminate illegal drug activities and restore safety in public lands, DOI said.

"America's public lands are set aside for the benefit and enjoyment of the American people, and it's our duty to keep them safe," Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum said in the statement.

"Interior will not tolerate criminals exploiting federal property. We're grateful for the dedication of our brave Bureau of Land Management agents and our local, state and federal partners for shutting down this illegal enterprise," Burgum said.

An earlier law enforcement crackdown in northern California disrupted a major narcotics operation in the state, leading to the confiscation of significant quantities of cocaine and fentanyl, the DOI said in a July 13 statement. The crackdown was part of efforts to counter drug trafficking in public lands managed by the BLM.

The fentanyl seized during the operation represented over 1.2 million potentially fatal doses.

Rep. James Gallagher (R-Calif.) called on FBI director Kash Patel last month to investigate transnational criminal groups running thousands of marijuana sites in California's Siskiyou and Shasta counties, highlighting that illegal cultivation has been documented on federal land, according to an Oct. 19 statement from the lawmaker's office.

Almost one million illegally cultivated cannabis plants were eradicated in California this year and 221 arrests have been made across 22 counties in the state under the Eradication and Prevention of Illicit Cannabis (EPIC) program, state Attorney General Rob Bonta's office said in a Nov. 16 statement.

"EPIC is the only task force in California that brings local, state and federal partners together to combat illegal cannabis cultivation on public lands," Thomas French, Bureau of Land Management Special Agent in Charge for Region 1-California, said in the statement, which described EPIC's work as disrupting the activities of organized criminal groups and rescuing individuals who were forced into labor.

"An illegal grow can divert a stream and leave toxic chemicals behind long after the plants are gone," French said. "We do this critical work every year so our kids and grandkids can explore these incredible lands and enjoy them the way we do today."