Thank You, Capitalism

Authored by John Stossel via The Epoch Times,

Happy Thanksgiving!

The cost of the average Thanksgiving dinner went up 6 percent this year.

Blame politicians who create inflation by printing more money.

But then, thank capitalists, who keep finding ways to deliver food for less.

Walmart offers a complete Thanksgiving meal for 10 for $35. Aldi sells one for $39.

A better way to compare costs is to look at how long you have to work to buy something.

In 1986, a blue-collar worker had to work 3.22 hours to buy a Thanksgiving meal. Today, just 1.79 hours.

Most of life improves.

I'm thankful for that.

And thankful that, in the United States today, charity and food are so plentiful that no one needs to go hungry.

It wasn't always this way. For most of history, hunger was the norm. That was true here, too.

When the Pilgrims landed in Plymouth, they planned a harmonious new society where everyone shared everything. Socialism!

Their first year in America, they pooled and shared the harvest equally, regardless of how much anyone worked.

The results were disastrous.

Few Pilgrims worked hard. People relied on someone else to do the heavy lifting.

Gov. William Bradford wrote that some pilgrims faked illness, claiming "weakness and inability," and "much was stolen."

The communal system, Bradford concluded, "was found to breed much confusion and discontent and retard much employment." Nearly half the colony died that first winter.

Had the Wampanoag Native Americans not helped them, more would have starved.

Economists call this the "Tragedy of the Commons."

Imagine ranchers sharing a common pasture. Each has an incentive to add more cattle to maximize his own herd. Soon, the extra animals eat all the grass, the pasture is ruined, and everyone loses.

Yet many Americans vote for the very system that almost starved the Pilgrims.

Forty-three percent now view socialism positively, the highest rating since Gallup began tracking it. Among young adults, 57 percent prefer socialism to capitalism.

Americans should know we already tried socialism. The only reason we get to celebrate Thanksgiving with an abundance of food is because the Pilgrims learned the hard way that socialism doesn't work.

Sharing "public" property sounds good, but only private ownership incentivizes people to work and conserve.

Desperate to save the colony, Bradford abandoned the Pilgrims' socialist experiment. "Every family," he wrote, "was assigned a parcel of land" to grow their own crops.

Private property! Capitalism!

Before you eat that turkey on Thursday, thank private property!



Without it, Thanksgiving would be: "Starvation Day."



Here's why: pic.twitter.com/s9SWmUNydh — John Stossel (@JohnStossel) November 24, 2026

Miraculously, the people who claimed "weakness and inability" recovered.

Bradford wrote about the transformation: "It made all hands very industrious, so as much more corn was planted than otherwise would have been .... The women now went willingly into the field, and took their little ones with them to set corn."

Of course they did. Now they got to keep what they produced.

Shortages turned into surplus. That surplus became the abundance we celebrate now.

But now it's something most of us take for granted.

Americans today spend less than 10 percent of their disposable income on food. A century ago, families spent nearly a quarter of their income just to eat.

This abundance didn't happen because smart people in Washington managed the food supply or set "fair" prices. Government can barely manage a DMV line.

It happens because of capitalism: Millions of free people make billions of voluntary exchanges. Farmers innovate to grow more crops on less land. Truckers, warehouse workers and grocers move food across the country with incredible precision. Airlines compete to drive down fares so you can fly home to see your family.

Greedy entrepreneurs get rich by figuring out how to make things cheaper, faster and better for the rest of us.

On Thanksgiving, when you sit down to eat, take a moment to appreciate what's actually on your plate - the miracle of free markets.