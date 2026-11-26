US Renews Travel Alert For Middle East, Says Hostilities Could Rapidly Escalate

Authored by Jack Phillips via The Epoch Times,

The U.S. Department of State on Tuesday renewed an advisory that Americans traveling in the Middle East should be more vigilant due to the increased threat posed by Iran and the Houthis as hostilities in the region continue to simmer.

There is an "increased threat of armed attacks by Iranian-supported Houthis and Iranian efforts to target U.S. government officials and facilities in the region," said the State Department in a post through its TravelGov account on X.

Middle East: Americans in the Middle East should exercise heightened vigilance due to the increased threat of armed attacks by Iranian-supported Houthis and Iranian efforts to target U.S. government officials and facilities in the region. Be aware of potential alerts, flight... pic.twitter.com/1ABEg3iGV7 — TravelGov (@TravelGov) November 24, 2026

"Be aware of potential alerts, flight cancellations, airspace closures, and travel disruptions," the department said, adding that Iranian forces recently launched attacks in Kuwait and Bahrain.

Meanwhile, the Iranian-backed, Yemen-based Houthi terrorist group has attacked Saudi Arabia, including strikes on civilian airports and other infrastructure, the department said.

It further warned that hostilities in the region could rapidly escalate. The department did not provide any specific details about potential attacks.

Col. Majed al-Nuzaily, a spokesman for the Yemeni army, said the forces of Yemen's internationally recognized government that withdrew from the western coast of Yemen are now stationed north and west of Aden "on a defense line built to stop the Houthi advance," as the rebels advance within 40 miles of the city.

"Aden is a red line. It was a red line in 2015, when the Houthis came to the city and its people drove them out," he said during a virtual briefing.

Speaking in the same briefing, Yemeni foreign ministry official Marwan al-Noman said the group is a terrorist organization, because the Houthis "threaten Yemenis first and then every nation whose ships cross the Red Sea."

The United States and Israel launched their initial round of strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, leading to a months-long conflict that caused oil and energy prices to surge earlier this year. Iran has attacked or threatened commercial ships in the nearby Strait of Hormuz, a waterway that allows for transportation of roughly a quarter of the world's seaborne oil trade.

After the U.S. midterm elections, which saw significant Republican Party losses, U.S. President Donald Trump has signaled that the conflict may end soon. However, he said last week that he believes Tehran will not be willing to make a deal that is acceptable to his administration.

"We want to make a real deal, not a fake deal," he said during a White House news conference on Nov. 20, while he again added that Iran cannot be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.

Trump wrote two days later, on Nov. 22, in a Truth Social post that Iran is becoming more emboldened to launch attacks after the Nov. 3 midterm results. He also questioned why oil prices dropped following the election, claiming "the whole thing is a giant hoax."

Earlier this year, the State Department issued a "worldwide caution" alert for Americans traveling abroad due to escalating tensions in the Middle East. In its last update, issued in July, the agency said U.S. citizens should "exercise caution and heightened vigilance and should be prepared for flight cancellations, periodic airspace closures, and potential travel disruptions" while in the region.