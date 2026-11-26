Watch: Ex-NBA Star Enes Kanter Gets Death Threats Every Couple Hours, Has To Tell FBI Wherever He Goes

Former NBA center Enes Kanter Freedom, three months into his bid to enter the WNBA draft, says the death threats now come "once every couple hours" and that he has to tell the FBI wherever he goes.

"I thought after this whole, you know, China thing, obviously, I was getting death threats every week," Kanter Freedom told Triggernometry hosts Konstantin Kisin and Francis Foster in an episode released Tuesday. "And now I get that threats once every couple hours, you know, these are very, very ugly death threats."

"Now everywhere we have to go, we have to let FBI know where we're going," he said. "My DMs are full of images and videos of the moment that Charlie Kirk got shot. And they're saying that you're going to be next."

Kanter Freedom, who says he was forced out of the NBA over his criticism of China, was answering a question from the hosts: why keep putting himself in that position? "When people say I do what I do for attention, it's disgusting to me because I'm not that crazy," he said. "I'm not going to put my life on risk, you know, to just to get attention from people."

"Think Again"

Later in the hour, he said the threats had already cost him more than his career. An insurer turned down his application for full life coverage a couple of years ago, he said, after he applied because of the death threats he was getting.

"The company came back and said, well, after our research, you have a very high percent chance of getting killed, so we cannot give you the full coverage. We can only give you the health coverage," Kanter Freedom said. "So all these people out there who thinks I do what I do for attention, think again."

He said he has not seen his family in almost 14 years. "Me losing my career, me getting all this, you know, death threats is nothing, nothing compared to not being able to see your mom or your dad or your siblings," he said.

"I'm Going To Make Sure That She Steps Down"

The threats he describes now follow his Aug. 7 declaration for the 2027 WNBA draft, built on the league's collective bargaining agreement, which says only women are eligible and never defines the word. He claimed two other former NBA players, three European players and three G League players "have all said that if they don't change the rules ... then we are all going to put our name in the WNBA draft." Former NBA player Royce White has already declared.

The draw for them, he said, is money: a G League player makes about $45,000 a year, against about $1.6 million for a top WNBA player's contract. His offer to the league: "One, change the rule and I'll walk away and you will not hear from me ever again. Two, draft me and that's it."

Kanter Freedom also took credit for the exit of WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert - but won't say what he did.

When the league said he couldn't play "because he's a man," he said, "I turned around to my manager. I was like, I'm going to do something and then I'm going to make sure that she steps down in two weeks. She announced her retirement in less than a week. I did what I had to do. I'm not going to tell you what I did."

The NBA announced on Sept. 4 that Engelbert would retire at the end of the year, with Engelbert saying in the release, "I have made the decision to retire." In October she told House Republicans in a letter that "only women are eligible to play in the WNBA and the individuals you cite in your letter are both men."

The Chicago Sky Suit

Kanter Freedom said his legal fight is with the Chicago Sky, not the league. "I'm a good guy and I do not want to sue the league because the reason is they're already losing millions of dollars every year," he said. "I don't want to bring in a lawsuit and actually bankrupt them."

Security removed him from the Sky's Aug. 23 home game against the Indiana Fever at Wintrust Arena after a confrontation with Sky guard Natasha Cloud, and the team banned him from future games. His federal suit, filed Sept. 3, says he was thrown out over his shirt, which read "WOMAN noun. adult human female," and names the Sky's operating company, the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority and the City of Chicago.

"What I have done that game, just simply got up and opened my hands and say, I'm here to support them. And then, boom, they kicked me out of the game," Kanter Freedom said. Sky owner Michael Alter has called the suit "meritless and frivolous," saying "Freedom was removed for his conduct, not his speech."

"Over 80, 85 Percent"

"I'm not anti-trans, I'm just pro-woman," Kanter Freedom said, before turning on the league he played in for 11 years. The players' public support for trans athletes is "all a lie," he said, and "over 80, 85 percent of the players are transphobic and homophobic."

"I asked many of them, I was like, would you ever accept a gay player in our team? They said absolutely not," he said. Asked why they never say so, one told him, "if I ever said anything against those people, you know, I'll be canceled," with his endorsement deals "dropped the next day."

He said the same calculation cost him a friend. Colin Kaepernick, he said, "used to send me gifts once a month" and "helped me a lot with how I should fight against the Turkish government." "The day I started to criticize Nike for their hypocrisy and sweatshops and stuff, I never heard from him ever again."

The WNBA draft is in April 2027. Kanter Freedom says he is training every day, and that if a team takes him he will go after Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point record, which he thinks he can break "in one half of the game."