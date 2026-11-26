White House Was Reportedly Blindsided By Iowa's Lead Explosives, And Now Someone At The Army May Pay

The Army's detonation of nearly five tons of degraded lead azide in Middletown, Iowa, went off Wednesday morning with no airborne lead picked up by any of the EPA's monitors, and by evening officials had lifted the shelter-in-place order for everyone within 20 miles. Inside the Trump administration, the relief has already turned into a hunt for who let it get that far.

The White House was blindsided by the danger at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant and is now searching for accountability, sources told CBS News on Wednesday. Trump was relieved by the result but furious with how the Army handled the matter in the months before, three sources told the network, and there have been internal conversations about the role of Gen. Christopher LaNeve, the Army's chief of staff.

Other officials pushed back, arguing that the dozens of career officials who had known about the lead azide for months handled it appropriately.

In public, the administration took a victory lap. "Reports from Iowa are that the Army's mitigation efforts have far exceeded expectations," the White House posted.

Reports from Iowa are that the Army's mitigation efforts have far exceeded expectations. pic.twitter.com/RofoAsamc3 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 25, 2026

White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, who CBS says spent the weekend calling officials, Iowa Governor-elect Rob Sand among them, went further: "What President Trump's team achieved in Iowa in the face of an acute public safety hazard - the perfect precision of engineering, chemistry, construction, weather analysis, health science, and the most sophisticated explosives technology - will be studied for generations to come."

What President Trump's team achieved in Iowa in the face of an acute public safety hazard - the perfect precision of engineering, chemistry, construction, weather analysis, health science, and the most sophisticated explosives technology - will be studied for generations to come. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) November 25, 2026

Vice President JD Vance gave the credit to Miller, "whose leadership was instrumental in making tough decisions and averting potential disaster."

Credit to our great Chief of Staff Stephen Miller whose leadership was instrumental in making tough decisions and averting potential disaster. Where other administrations failed to act, President Trump's confronted the task at hand. No one passed the buck. This team stepped up... https://t.co/zH1Ymqfow8 — JD Vance (@JDVance) November 25, 2026

The blast went off at 9 a.m. Central. Within 15 minutes the EPA's air monitors showed no airborne lead, and more than an hour later the agency said "ALL EPA real-time air monitors are reporting ZERO detection of airborne lead throughout the region."

At 9:00am CT, @USArmy Sustainment Command executed the controlled mitigated detonation at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa. ALL EPA real-time air monitors are reporting ZERO detection of airborne lead throughout the region. EPA monitors never stopped collecting... — U.S. EPA (@EPA) November 25, 2026

The detonation "wildly exceeded my expectations," said Major General Eric Shirley, who commands Army Sustainment Command, adding that every barrel of lead azide was destroyed with no secondary explosions or damage to the plant, according to the Associated Press. FEMA's all clear followed that evening.

UPDATE: @FEMA has issued an All Clear around Iowa Army Ammunition Plant. DTRA maps indicate ZERO airborne lead detection following this morning's controlled detonation.



Post-detonation surface sampling is underway, and results will be released once complete. pic.twitter.com/qgxitd6l28 — U.S. Army (@USArmy) November 25, 2026

Crews had worked around the clock ahead of the blast, the Army said, building a water wall filled with more than 100,000 gallons of water, earth berms and sand-filled blocks around the site.

U.S. Army personnel are on site in Middletown, Iowa, and have worked around the clock to mitigate the impacts of the planned controlled detonation later this morning.



This includes a water wall filled with more than 100,000 gallons of water, earth berms, sand filled blocks,... pic.twitter.com/eQa3erwlXj — U.S. Army (@USArmy) November 25, 2026

The Army says post-detonation surface sampling is underway and that results "will be released once complete," with no date given, and the EPA, which took more than 1,200 air, land and water samples before the blast, kept sampling on Wednesday afternoon. David Cwiertny, a University of Iowa engineering professor whose team is running its own air and soil monitoring, told CNN: "The biggest question is, what is the timeline at which this all gets returned back?" He said lab work takes anywhere from 24 hours, if expedited, to longer, and the holiday could slow it down.

Dr. Dan McCabe, medical director of the Iowa Poison Control Center, told the network "there needs to be surface testing, soil testing," rolling out over the coming days to weeks, because even small amounts of lead can cause long-term harm to children and pregnant women.

About 350 farms sat under the projected plume, according to the USDA. Doug Seyb, a 71-year-old cattle farmer in Donnellson, told the AP his herd was on pasture and couldn't be brought in.

"All of these cows are pregnant," he said, worried about birth defects in his calves and lead in his crops.

Governor-elect Rob Sand, the Democrat who takes office in January and who had no authority over the detonation, said the lead-up "should never have been so chaotic and unclear" and called for "immediate transparency to understand how and why this situation became what it did." Trump answered that Sand had "hurt and delayed the process," CBS reported. On Monday the president had warned he would hold Sand responsible "for any and all death or destruction" if he stood in the way, before Sand punted the decision back to Washington.

There is obviously more testing to do that will provide certainty over time, but for now, federal officials have reported that lead dispersal should be limited, Iowans are safe, and damage to property is limited. I'm grateful to the experts on the ground who did all they could to... — Rob Sand (@RobSandIA) November 25, 2026

The Army told the EPA in March that a routine inspection had found 68 barrels of degraded lead azide, crystallized to the point of being more sensitive to friction, shock and cold. Eight months later the Army was urging Middletown to evacuate, as we reported last week, then a federal appeals court froze the EPA's permit, Trump put the blast on hold, and the court let it go ahead, all inside a week.

The Iowa Environmental Council, which sued to stop it, says "Iowa and neighboring states deserve a full accounting." Until the soil numbers are out, no one in Middletown knows whether there is anything left to clean up.