Zelensky Says He Will Seek More Military Aid From New Dem-Controlled Congress

Authored by Dave DeCamp via AntiWar.com

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has told Bloomberg that he will seek a robust military aid package from the US Congress when Democrats take control of both the House and the Senate this January if no peace deal is reached with Russia.

Zelensky’s comments come a few weeks after the Financial Times reported that Democrats were considering a $15 billion military aid package for Ukraine and suggested it could be pushed during the lame-duck period, before the new Congress is sworn in.

Zelensky will also seek tougher sanctions on Russia, and a congressional aide told the FT that Democrats will seek to amend the Russia sanctions and tariff bill named after the late Senator Lindsey Graham, as President Trump has chosen not to implement the sanctions and tariffs under a mechanism included in the legislation.

"We’re going to fix the Graham bill," a Democratic aide on the House Foreign Affairs Committee told FT. "A year and a half was spent trying to get sanctions on Russia, and they were waived away."

Zelensky told Bloomberg that Ukraine has been urging its supporters to provide more interceptors for at least December, as he expects more support from the US come the New Year.

"Please cover our needs for at least the whole of December," he said. "Why? Because I'm still counting on being able to find, so to speak, a new approach to the new Congress in January or February."

As things stand, a peace deal to end the war appears unlikely as Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law and the lead US negotiator, continues to insist that Russia is open to the West providing Ukraine with NATO Article 5-style security guarantees despite Russia’s rejection of the idea.

Jared Kushner on Ukraine War:



So far, Putin has showed restraint.



He's agreed not to use nuclear weapons, which obviously is a big thing, and he's reassured us that that's not his intention. pic.twitter.com/asx61KoRCr — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 25, 2026

For his part, Zelensky continues to insist that Ukraine should be fully admitted into NATO and has shown no willingness to make concessions. The Ukrainian leader is signaling that he will leverage the incoming Congress to push back against concessions that the Trump administration may want him to make.