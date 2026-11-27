11 Of SPLC's Paid Hate-Group Informants Were Working For The FBI Too... And The Feds Won't Say What They Did

The Southern Poverty Law Center told a federal court in Alabama on Wednesday that at least 11 of the informants it secretly paid to infiltrate extremist groups also worked as FBI informants, and it wants the bureau's own files on every one of them.

NEW: The SPLC disclosed in a filing today that at least 11 of its informants also worked for the FBI.



The SPLC wants the FBI to search its Delta database--a database of informants--for more info on these sources. So far, the FBI has refused. And so now the SPLC is seeking a... https://t.co/IGXis1ze7T pic.twitter.com/vPDhQMmLf4 — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) November 25, 2026

In a status update on its motion to compel, the SPLC's lawyers asked the court to order prosecutors to "Disclose the source files from Delta for the 11 SPLC informants who also worked as FBI informants." Delta is the FBI's separate database for its confidential human sources. The list the SPLC wants runs from quarterly supervisory reviews of each source, payment requests and receipts to the FD-1023 reports of what the sources told agents, plus "any request or authorization for the informant to engage in otherwise illegal activity" and any accomplishment reports showing "Disruption or Dismantlement of an Organization."

Those files, the SPLC argues, could show that its informants "had long been providing reliable information to help dismantle extremist groups," or "that any supposedly illegal acts by the informants may have been done at the government's behest (and not the SPLC's)."

Prosecutors' own status update, filed the same day, refers to "known Fs who were also FBI CHSs at one point" - F being the SPLC's code for its informants, CHS the FBI's term for a confidential human source. But the prosecution team, they wrote, "has run no searches in Delta, other than for Giglio information for expected trial witnesses," and it isn't going to.

"Even if a person was an SPLC F and an FBI CHS, the FBI was not jointly running the source with the SPLC. The SPLC is not a law enforcement agency," First Assistant US Attorney Kevin Davidson wrote. "The information that may be in Delta has absolutely no materiality to this case."

The government says the SPLC wants the records to argue it was handing informant intelligence to law enforcement and so wasn't defrauding its donors, which prosecutors call "not relevant to any charged offense." Ordering the search would send the government on "a fishing expedition" for "highly sensitive information," Davidson wrote, when the SPLC could simply put an FBI agent on the stand to explain how the bureau oversees a source.

The court has already leaned the other way. At a Nov. 18 motions hearing it told the parties the SPLC's "request is for material information" and that "there will be an order for production of some material," according to the SPLC's filing, and gave both sides a week to narrow the searches. The SPLC says that week went nowhere: prosecutors "repeatedly claimed" the information was "sensitive" or "confidential" without naming a legal basis, and would not even list the kinds of documents in the two source files they had already obtained.

The searches prosecutors did run were in Sentinel, the FBI's main case system, covering 2007 through 2023. "SPLC" turned up in 151 FBI interview reports, known as 302s, and "Southern Poverty Law Center" in 224. The informants' real names appeared in 1,756, which prosecutors put down partly to the many informants who led extremist groups the FBI was investigating, and partly to two who share a name with FBI personnel. Paired with "SPLC," the names turned up in just seven 302s, none of which held Brady material, prosecutors said. They added that two investigations the SPLC says began with its tips were opened on information from other sources.

The SPLC has also asked what it told the FBI before and after the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville. "Charlottesville" alone hit 3,871 interview reports; "Charlottesville AND SPLC" hit 13. A search for 14 other instances in which the SPLC says its informants cooperated with the FBI hasn't been run yet; prosecutors say they will start it Monday, Nov. 30, and won't disclose the document types it turns up.

The fight over Delta goes back to September, when a joint status report said the government had told the defense on Sept. 9 that some of the material sat in Delta and that it "does not intend to search the Delta database, for any time period." The same report said individual informants' names drew anywhere from zero to 4,197 hits in Sentinel.

The SPLC was indicted in April on 11 counts, including wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy, accused of funneling at least $3 million in donor money to at least eight informants inside the Klan, neo-Nazi groups and other extremist outfits from 2014 through 2023. Heidi Beirich, who ran its Intelligence Project until 2019, was arrested in August under a superseding indictment. Both have pleaded not guilty, and the case is headed for trial in February.

On Tuesday the court denied the SPLC's request for an order making F-9, the former informant now cooperating with prosecutors, preserve his archive: 1,800 pages of notes from his time as an SPLC informant, plus a storage unit with six steel file cabinets and about 37,000 photographs.

The SPLC's filing closes on the point it has been pressing for six months: "The Constitution requires the government to put as much effort into finding and producing exculpatory information as well."