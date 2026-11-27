Black Friday Meets The K-Shaped Economy: Here's What To Expect

Nvidia was this week's big market catalyst following Jensen Huang's reinstatement as CEO. Welcome back. Now, shifting gears, consumers will take center stage with Black Friday at the end of the week and Cyber Monday early next week.

Amazon has already rolled out sales across its electronic device lineup, while Best Buy is promoting doorbuster deals, including 50% off select flat-panel TVs.

The National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics published a new report that expects 182.7 million consumers will shop this Thanksgiving weekend, down about 2% from a year earlier.

NRF says the decline is partly because consumers are shopping earlier. About 60% had already begun their holiday shopping at the start of November, up from 56% before the COVID-19 era.

Still, Black Friday remains the most popular shopping day over Thanksgiving weekend, with 69% of prospective shoppers expecting to make purchases that day, followed by Cyber Monday at around 36%, according to NRF's survey of 8,000 consumers.

Adding more color to the holiday spending outlook, Goldman Sachs retail analyst Brooke Roach and her team, including Kate McShane and Eric Sheridan, surveyed roughly 1,000 consumers and found a not-so-surprising widening divide: higher-income households are planning to boost spending, while nearly half of lower-income shoppers expect to cut back.

Half of households earning $100,000 or more plan to spend more this holiday season, up from 44% last year. Among households earning less than $50,000, 48% expect to spend less, up from 46%.

" Optimism remains concentrated among the higher-income consumer while low- and middle-income households remain relatively more cautious ," the analysts wrote in a note published Monday.

Here are their key findings:

Planned holiday spending increasingly bifurcated: Overall spend intent modestly improved Y/Y, with fewer consumers planning to spend less on holiday purchases vs. last year. However, spending plans remain bifurcated, with higher-income consumers more likely to plan increased spending this year (50% vs. 44% last year), while low-income consumers remain more cautious, with 48% planning to spend less (vs. 46% last year).

Planned spend also improved for younger consumers, with Millennials and Gen Z indicating less cautious spending plans vs. last year.

Price inflation still evident but relatively more benign for middle- and high-income consumers: The vast majority of respondents continue to believe gift prices are more expensive this year. However, price perception relatively improved Y/Y amongst middle and high income consumers while perception continued to deteriorate for low-income consumers. Sales and discounts also remain important to respondents' shopping plans, though this trend is largely stable with prior year levels.

Preferred shopping destinations: Amazon and Walmart remain top destinations for holiday shopping. By retailer, Amazon remains firmly in the lead as the top holiday gifting destination, gaining modest share this year (+1pt). Walmart retained its number 2 spot and saw the largest Y/Y increase in share (+7pts).

Category dynamics: Gift cards remain the top gifting choice despite a Y/Y decline. Apparel, toys/games, accessories, and jewelry gained gifting share, while footwear, housewares, media, and experiential gifts softened. In apparel, athletic footwear, athletic apparel, and denim lead in plans to spend more, while dresses, handbags/accessories, and workwear/formal clothing remain the most frequently cited categories for spending cuts.

AI utilization is growing: Around 58% of consumers expect to use AI tools to find, evaluate, or purchase gifts this holiday season (+7pts Y/Y), with 32% indicating increased usage Y/Y (+6pts Y/Y). Younger consumers and men continue to be the most likely to report AI utilization in their gift-giving process.

The analysts nevertheless see a healthy holiday spending backdrop, favoring retailers offering strong deals such as Walmart, Amazon, Urban Outfitters and Aritzia.

One source of relief for consumers has emerged at the pump: The national average for regular gasoline has fallen to around $3.67 a gallon on Monday morning, down from roughly $4.50 in late September, freeing up some discretionary spending among working poor households.

The big question heading into Black Friday is whether those savings end up as gifts under the Christmas tree or go toward groceries and utility bills.