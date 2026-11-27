Brazilian Stocks Soar As Lula Taps Bradesco Chief For Fin Minister; Bank Conveniently Upgrades Stocks Hours Later

Brazilian stocks surged Friday morning after socialist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva tapped Bradesco chief Luiz Carlos Trabuco as his next finance minister. Just hours after the announcement, Bradesco analysts upgraded Brazilian equities.

The appointment offers investors some reassurance about Lula's commitment to fiscal discipline as Brazil's fiscal outlook deteriorates under years of socialist rule. Gross debt is projected to rise by 8 percentage points to 86% of GDP, with another 4-percentage-point increase possible in 2027, according to Adam Goldsmith, a macroeconomic and geopolitical consultant at advisory firm Greenmantle.

Trabuco faces a major challenge next year: restoring fiscal credibility while serving a socialist president whose spending promises threaten to push the South American country's debt burden even higher.

Bradesco chief Luiz Carlos Trabuco

The real strengthened to 5.53 per dollar Friday morning from 5.88 on Wednesday, while stocks surged and the US-listed iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) jumped 10%.

EWZ Roller Coaster

The real already began strengthening after Brazil's lower house approved a government plan earlier this week to tame out-of-control spending and boost revenue. Although some investors considered the plan not enough, they viewed it as a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Lula's socialist supporters have accused his government of bowing to market pressure and warned that fiscal tightening threatens free handouts.

The appointment prompted Bradesco analysts Pedro Grimaldi and Ben Laidler to upgrade Brazilian equities from neutral to overweight, just hours after the announcement.

Grimaldi and Laidler said the move provides the " fiscal credibility to escape a potential value trap ."

"What matters for our framework is how markets price it, and the initial moves indicate that it is being read as a signal on the direction of fiscal policy," the analysts said.

At 7.5 times forward earnings, Brazil remains one of the world's cheapest equity markets. But risks linger with a socialist president whose entire political regime relies on promises of free money to supporters. For now, the market is betting that Taboada will right the ship and restore common-sense fiscal discipline.