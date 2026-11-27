'Cash Conduit For Terrorists'? Missouri AG Asked Where Campus Activists' Money Goes - Then CAIR Sued Her Personally

The Council on American-Islamic Relations has taken Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway to federal court to stop her from finding out who gives money to the University of Missouri's Students for Justice in Palestine chapter, and where that money ends up. The suit, filed Nov. 20 in the Western District of Missouri, asks a judge to block her demand for the group's records and to award compensatory and punitive damages against Hanaway personally, according to JNS.

Hanaway's answer came two days later on X: "Students for Justice in Palestine is refusing to cooperate with our investigation. Now the Council on Islamic Relations, who has ties to Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood, is backing SJP's lawsuit against our office."

Students for Justice in Palestine is refusing to cooperate with our investigation. Now the Council on Islamic Relations, who has ties to Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood, is backing SJP's lawsuit against our office.



Instead of providing answers about whether funds being raised... — Attorney General Catherine L. Hanaway (@AGCHanaway) November 22, 2026

Mizzou SJP is represented by CAIR's Legal Defense Fund and the First Amendment Clinic at Washington University's law school, which announced the case as a challenge to retaliation against the students for their pro-Palestinian advocacy.

What Hanaway wants

Hanaway opened the probe on Sept. 23, citing public reports that raised concerns about SJP's fundraising and its links to organizations whose resources could reach Islamist terror groups. Her office served civil investigative demands, the state's subpoena-like tool, on the Mizzou chapter and on National Students for Justice in Palestine under the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act, the state's consumer-fraud law. "Missouri will not be exploited as a cash conduit for terrorists in the Middle East," she said at the time.

The release also accused SJP's national leadership and several campus chapters of praising Hamas's violence after Oct. 7, 2023, and pointed to National SJP's "Day of Resistance" toolkit, which it distributed after the attack.

The demand to the national group reaches back to Jan. 1, 2021, and asks it to identify every charitable solicitation it or its chapters made in Missouri: who was involved, how much came in, the "recipients of any funds" collected from donors, and the banking details of both sides of each transfer. It also asks whether the group has any policy for vetting the people its money goes to. The demand warns that acting to evade it is a Class A misdemeanor under Missouri law.

The Mizzou chapter's demand seeks the names and contact information of its members and donors, and records of who has received its money since 2021, per JNS. Hanaway's office had given the students a 30-day extension, to Nov. 25. The suit came five days before that deadline.

"Protected speech"

CAIR attorney John Fossum argues the consumer-fraud law doesn't apply to university student groups, and called the demand broad and without a "legitimate connection" to the investigation. "It's protected speech; that's what college campuses are for," he told ABC 17. The students say handing over member and donor names would violate their First Amendment right of association and scare people off joining. Fossum also said CAIR is open to talks with Hanaway's office to stay out of court.

"What Attorney General Hanaway is doing is communicating to the students here at the University of Missouri and to others around this state that if they engage in speech that she disagrees with personally, that they are subject to being targeted by the authority of the state," Fossum said.

The chapter's president, Sahar Bhutto, said she was "a little nervous" but glad to "stand up for what's right."

"Instead of making any effort to reassure Missourians or work collaboratively in response to General Hanaway's concerns, Students for Justice in Palestine has rushed to federal court," a spokesperson for Hanaway said in a statement. "This office will fight to ensure that the investigation continues and that Missourians get the answers they deserve."

The timing

Mizzou SJP sued University of Missouri System President Mun Choi in August 2025 after he barred the group from the homecoming parade, and a federal judge ruled in September 2025 that Choi violated its free-speech rights. Hanaway announced her probe less than an hour after the Eighth Circuit heard the university's appeal on Sept. 23, and CAIR's lawyers say they saw her in the courtroom. Her communications director, Stephanie Whitaker, told JNS the timing was "truly coincidental."

Elsewhere, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has opened an investigation into SJP and CAIR over their support for Hamas after Oct. 7, the Daily Signal reported, and CAIR itself carries a terror designation in Texas, which the state's incoming Democratic governor has vowed to strip.