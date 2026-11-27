Gun Grabbers Panic: Cook County Tries To Dodge Supreme Court's AR-15 Showdown After Lead Plaintiff Walks

The Supreme Court on Wednesday takes up the biggest Second Amendment fight to reach it in years: whether states and cities may outlaw the AR-15, a rifle the justices themselves have called the most popular in the country. And Cook County, Illinois, is trying to get its half of the case thrown out before the court can rule on it.

The justices have joined two challenges for one hour of argument on Dec. 2: one against Cook County's 2006 ordinance and one against Connecticut's ban, which the state widened after the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre to name the AR-15 outright. The 7th Circuit and the 2nd Circuit both upheld the bans. The question before the court is "whether the Second and 14th Amendments guarantee the right to possess AR-15 platform and similar semiautomatic rifles."

Cutberto Viramontes, the lead plaintiff in the Illinois case, asked on Oct. 29 to be let out of it, in a one-paragraph motion that gave no reason. The county then asked the justices to drop the case as moot, arguing that nobody left in it wants an AR-15: the one other individual plaintiff, Christopher Khaya, wants an AK-47-style rifle. The court let Viramontes go on Nov. 23, and a day later put off the county's bid to end the case until after argument, now under the name Khaya v. Cook County. Connecticut's case, Grant v. Higgins, goes ahead either way.

The Trump administration's solicitor general, D. John Sauer, told the justices in September that "the AR-15 rifle is unquestionably in common use among law-abiding citizens for lawful purposes," as we reported at the time, and the court has given the government part of the argument. Connecticut has hired Elizabeth Prelogar, President Biden's solicitor general, to argue for its ban.

"Connecticut's AR-15 ban is lawful, lifesaving, and broadly supported," Attorney General William Tong said when the state filed its brief in October. "We are prepared for this fight."

The state and the county are working inside Bruen, the 2022 ruling that a modern gun law must fit "the nation's historical tradition of firearm regulation." Their briefs go back as far as medieval England for laws against unusually dangerous weapons, and argue that the AR-15 is one of them: more accurate than a handgun, and built with less recoil so a shooter can keep firing. "From fourteenth-century England to twenty-first century America, governments have restricted weapons because of their unusually dangerous properties," Connecticut wrote.

Cook County State's Attorney Eileen O'Neill Burke, who is defending the county's ban, told CNN the rifle "was designed to take out enemy combatants at the greatest distance possible."

The challengers lean on Heller, the 2008 ruling in which Justice Antonin Scalia wrote that the Second Amendment protects weapons in "common use," and on how many Americans now own the rifle. Industry estimates put 28 million to 32 million AR-15-style rifles in circulation, and a Harvard study released this month counted more than 21 million in private hands, owned by about 10 million adults, a group its authors called "a relatively small, mostly male subgroup." Last year, in a unanimous opinion tossing Mexico's lawsuit against American gunmakers, the court itself described the AR-15 as "the most popular rifle in the country."

At least four of the six conservatives have already signaled doubts about them. Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in 2015 that lower courts upholding such bans were "relegating the Second Amendment to a second-class right." Justice Samuel Alito wrote a year later that "the relative dangerousness of a weapon is irrelevant when the weapon belongs to a class of arms commonly used for lawful purposes." Justice Neil Gorsuch voted last year to hear a challenge to Maryland's ban.

When the court turned that Maryland case away in June 2025, Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote that AR-15s are legal in 41 states, which made Maryland "something of an outlier," and that the court "should and presumably will address the AR-15 issue soon, in the next Term or two." If those four hold and the three liberals back the bans, Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett are the votes Connecticut and Cook County need.

Kavanaugh also wrote that more appeals court rulings would help the court decide, and one has since come in on the other side. The full 3rd Circuit struck down New Jersey's AR-15 and magazine bans 10-5 this summer, holding that "bans on weapons in common use for lawful purposes are unlawful," the opposite of what the 7th and 2nd Circuits found.

A ruling is expected by the end of the term in late June. If the challengers win, every state ban on the rifle, from Connecticut's to California's, would be in doubt.