Hackers Breach USAF's Critical Cloud One Platform As Insiders Warn It's A "Big Deal"

A new report says the US Air Force's cloud computing platform for hosting military applications and sensitive data has been hit by a cyber incident, following a string of mysterious outages and disruptions affecting critical government systems. Officials, however, continue to reassure the public that those earlier incidents stemmed from internal issues rather than bad actor threats.

Reuters reports that Cloud One experienced an intrusion discovered within the past month during a systems upgrade. The platform supports the military in developing, testing, and running software supporting Air Force missions, using Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle Cloud.

Cloud One Explained

One big risk of this intrusion is the exposure of sensitive information, operational disruptions, and compromised data. A prolonged disruption or deeper compromise of Cloud One could expose sensitive military data to foreign adversaries.

The Air Force responded to the outlet's report, saying it "does not comment on the security posture, vulnerabilities or operational status of specific networks and systems. We continuously take prudent measures to protect Department (of the Air Force) information, systems and mission capabilities."

Sources told the outlet that Cloud One is one of the US military's largest cloud platforms and described the breach as a very "big deal."

The reported breach comes as the FBI has warned that ARTEX, an AI hacking framework developed in China, lets attackers "with minimal technical expertise" conduct complex, multi-target intrusions at machine speed.

A cluster of cyber incidents and outages over the past several weeks has affected numerous government agencies, including the FBI and NSA, as well as major banks, Microsoft and Apple.

Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton told the House Homeland Security Committee on Nov. 18 that the incidents "are not a coordinated or state-sponsored attack." Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there is "zero" evidence that the outages are connected or were caused by hackers.

Yet, as we previously noted, veteran cybersecurity expert Rodney Gullatte Jr. offered a much different view in an interview with The Epoch Times: "I'm no longer being quiet about the fact that this is definitely a cyber attack happening right now."

Meanwhile, Microsoft says Chinese state-backed groups Crystal Typhoon and Salt Typhoon have integrated ARTEX into their cyber arsenals.

"In the past few weeks, we've reported several distinct campaigns that abused ARTEX to search public repositories for exposed secrets, enable supply chain compromise, and scan internet-facing systems for exploitation," Microsoft explained.

With hot wars in Eastern Europe and the Gulf area, and military observers warning of a potential Chinese blockade of Taiwan in 2027, the risk of conflict spreading across other parts of the world and domains is certaintly a threat.

The cyber domain is already a battlefield, and one major question is whether the surge in threats targeting Western governments and corporations reflects adversaries positioning themselves for a broader confrontation.