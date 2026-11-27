Joe Biden's Memoir Is Full Of Easily Disproven Lies

Authored by Matt Margolis via PJ Media,

Joe Biden has a long, well-documented record of fabricating and exaggerating his own biography, and he keeps repeating debunked stories as if saying them often enough could make them true.

For example, his son, Beau Biden, died of brain cancer at Walter Reed in 2015, yet Joe has repeatedly claimed that Beau "lost his life in Iraq."

And then there's another whopper he loves to tell about having an "epiphany" as a teenager that turned him into a champion of gay rights.

According to Biden, during his senior year of high school, his father dropped him off in Wilmington when they saw two men in suits kiss. "Joey, it's simple. They love each other," Biden claims his dad told him. He calls that moment the "epiphany" that shaped his views on same-sex marriage.

His actual record shows no such epiphany ever happened.

As a senator, Biden opposed letting gay people work in the federal government because he considered them a security risk. He backed "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" and voted for the Defense of Marriage Act, and even as vice president, he initially opposed civil unions for same-sex couples.

When a man spends decades lying about his past to build a political brand, it's inevitable that his presidential memoir will be full of whoppers too.

Sure enough, a Washington Free Beacon review by Jon Levine found that Promise Me, America is loaded with factual errors and embellishments.

The biggest one involves Biden's first Senate run.

In the book, Biden wrote that he was "angered by a growing pattern of lies coming out of Washington" when he ran in 1972, and he named Richard Nixon's Watergate cover-up as one reason. The problem is the chronology doesn't support this fairy tale. The Watergate break-in happened on June 17, 1972, months after Biden had launched his Delaware Senate campaign.

Biden, then 29, formally declared his candidacy in January 1972, but he was already calling himself a "candidate" in 1971, and a November 1970 profile pegged him as a Democrat hopeful for the 1972 race. The scandal didn't unravel until the spring of 1973, and by then Biden had already won and taken the oath of office.

According to the Free Beacon, its line-by-line analysis turned up enough mistakes to suggest nobody ever fact-checked the book. And I'm sure that was intentional. A review in the U.K. Observer said the book is "rather obviously written by committee," produced by the same former West Wing operation that scripted Biden's presidency.

I don't think anyone actually believes Joe Biden wrote this book. I'm sure a bunch of people worked with him and his ghostwriter to bring it all together, but clearly, Biden's insistence on putting narratives before facts remains.

Take the American Rescue Plan Act. Biden wrote that the bill cleared the Senate on March 7 with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote, which he called "the first in a record number" of her tiebreakers.

However, the Senate actually passed it on March 6, 2021, by a 50-49 margin. So final passage did not need a tiebreaker. In fact, Kamala had already cast her first tie-breaking vote back in February 2021.

What a stupid thing to get wrong. And for what?

The border section is worse, since immigration is the issue that helped send Donald Trump back to the White House.

In the memoir, Biden called the February 2024 border deal "the toughest, most effective immigration and border bill ever put together," and he wrote that it would shut down the border if "more than four thousand people a week" tried to enter.

Not true. The actual bill would have triggered a shutdown at 5,000 crossings per day, or about 35,000 per week. Biden's version inflates the bill's toughness on an issue about which he faced bipartisan criticism for inaction.

The Free Beacon also found at least a dozen misstated dates and smaller errors. Biden placed his 2020 campaign kickoff rally in Philadelphia in April 2019, for example, even though it happened in May 2019, a date the book's own endnotes get right. Sloppy. Sloppy. Sloppy.

Telling lies about your story on the campaign trail or in an interview is bad enough. But people expect a stronger commitment to accuracy in a book. We're not talking about spinning a story in a positive way; we're talking about blatant factual errors and outright lies. That lack of interest in the truth in his presidential memoir, his final attempt to shape his presidential legacy, is a reflection of the dishonesty he's demonstrated throughout his career.