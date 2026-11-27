Lights Out In Putin's Crimea... And Zelensky Says Russia's Next Massive Strike Is Coming

A blackout swept Russian-occupied Crimea on Thursday, and Sevastopol lost power while parts of Kerch were left without heat, ten days after Ukrainian drones and missiles brought down part of the Kerch Bridge, the peninsula's road and rail link to Russia.

Krymenergo, the Russian-controlled utility, blamed an accident at energy facilities outside the peninsula, without naming the facility or saying when power would come back, the Kyiv Post reported. It warned that outages could last up to 12 hours. Sevastopolenergo said separately that Sevastopol had lost electricity, and restrictions hit dozens of settlements, including Simferopol, Yevpatoria, Alushta and Kerch.

Trams stopped in Yevpatoria when their overhead lines lost voltage, and buses replaced trolleybuses on some routes in Simferopol.

On Nov. 24 Sergei Aksyonov, the peninsula's Russian-installed head, announced that Crimea's daytime power supply would be cut by about 30% for up to 10 days, starting the next day, while heating, water and other essential services kept running. Sevastopol's supply had already been too short to keep its scheduled rotating outages going, according to the city's utility.

Thursday's outage is the latest in a run of them since late October, when a blackout followed drone attacks on Crimea's energy infrastructure. The pressure on the peninsula has grown since Ukraine's strike on the Kerch Bridge on Nov. 17, which Zelensky called an "unprecedented operation." The bridge was hit for the third time in a week two days later, and Moscow vowed to restore it.

In Kyiv the same day, Zelensky warned after a coordination call on Ukraine's own grid that Moscow is nearly ready to hit back. "Unfortunately, the Russians are already completing preparations for a new massive strike," he wrote on X. "According to intelligence, energy facilities and logistics infrastructure, as well as essential services facilities in cities and communities, will once again be the targets."

I held a coordination call. First of all, I want to thank all the repair crews, everyone working for energy companies, utility services, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine who are doing their jobs truly effectively and restoring electricity supplies after Russian strikes.... pic.twitter.com/U02qKx1WD9 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 26, 2026

"I expect a report from Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on the results of its communication with our partners regarding the supply of air defenses - interceptors for Patriots and NASAMS are the key priority," Zelensky wrote.

Two days earlier Zelensky said the Pentagon is holding up Patriot missiles while Putin bets on "breaking Ukraine" this winter, and he has told Bloomberg he will ask the new Democratic Congress for more military aid if no peace deal is reached.