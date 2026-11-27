Netherlands Seeks To Block US Bill Restricting China's Access To Chipmaking Tools

Authored by Arthur Zhang via The Epoch Times,

The Netherlands is seeking to prevent the passage of bipartisan U.S. legislation aimed at restricting China's ability to manufacture advanced semiconductors, putting a key American ally at odds with lawmakers in Washington over technology export controls.

The proposed Multilateral Alignment of Technology Controls on Hardware (MATCH Act) could further restrict the sales and servicing of chipmaking equipment in China by ASML, a Dutch company that supplies some of the world's most advanced semiconductor manufacturing machines.

"Our focus is on making sure that the MATCH act will not be passed," Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen told reporters during a Nov. 25 visit to Beijing, according to Reuters.

U.S. lawmakers are seeking to include the measure in the fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

"We expect the MATCH Act to be in the NDAA," Leah Selk, communications director for Sen. Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.), a lead sponsor of the legislation, told The Epoch Times in a Nov. 25 email.

On Nov. 12, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast (R-Fla.), House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Chairman John Moolenaar (R-Mich.), and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rick Crawford (R-Ark.) jointly called for Congress to pass the MATCH Act and three other technology export-control bills through the NDAA.

Closing Gaps in US Export Controls

The MATCH Act seeks to align U.S. and allied export restrictions so that Chinese companies cannot circumvent American controls by obtaining comparable equipment from foreign suppliers, while ensuring fair competition among equipment manufacturers.

The Senate bill, introduced in April by Ricketts and Sens. Andy Kim (D-N.J.), Jim Risch (R-Idaho), and Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), identifies advanced computing technologies, including artificial intelligence, as increasingly important to military capabilities.

It singles out Chinese companies including Huawei, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., and Yangtze Memory Technologies over their role in developing advanced chips important to Beijing's efforts to harness civilian technology for military use.

Under the Senate proposal, Washington would prioritize negotiations with allied countries to secure comparable export restrictions.

The bill sets a 150-day deadline after enactment, subject to a conditional extension of up to 90 days, for determining whether those efforts have succeeded.

If diplomatic options are exhausted and further delays would materially undermine U.S. national security, the Commerce Department would be required to impose restrictions on certain equipment supplied by foreign manufacturers.

The restrictions would extend beyond new equipment sales. Repairs, software updates, and other technical services for machines at designated Chinese facilities would also be subject to licensing requirements, with a policy of denying those licenses.

ASML and Dutch Opposition

ASML manufactures machines that use light to print microscopic circuit patterns onto silicon wafers. Sales of its most advanced machines, which use extreme ultraviolet light, are already subject to export controls.

The MATCH Act explicitly covers a wider range of equipment, including machines that use deep ultraviolet light in a process known as immersion lithography. The Netherlands already requires export licenses for certain models of these machines.

Chipmakers also rely on ASML's maintenance and technical support to minimize interruptions to production and improve the performance of machines already in use.

ASML expects China to account for about 20 percent of its global net sales this year, down from 29.1 percent in 2025. Chief Financial Officer Roger Dassen argued in October that the proposed restrictions would accelerate China's development of competing technology.

The Dutch government has previously raised objections with Congress and the U.S. administration over both the economic consequences of the legislation and Washington's authority to restrict exports from other countries.

In a June 15 response to Parliament, Dutch Foreign Trade Minister Sjoerd Sjoerdsma said the government shared its partners' security concerns over uncontrolled exports of advanced semiconductor technology but favored assessing export license applications individually rather than generally denying them for designated countries.

During Berendsen's visit to Beijing, the two countries reaffirmed the importance of their bilateral export-control talks and agreed to maintain communication on semiconductor cooperation. Their joint declaration did not mention the MATCH Act.

Berendsen also said on X that he had raised concerns about China's role in enabling Russia to continue its war against Ukraine and about EU-China trade issues.

I also voiced concerns about China's role in enabling Russia to continue its war against Ukraine, and EU-China trade issues. We reaffirmed that maintaining constructive ties, both bilaterally and between the EU and China, is in our common interest. 2/2 — Tom Berendsen (@ministerBZ) November 25, 2026

Beijing has also opposed the MATCH Act. China's Ministry of Commerce said in April that it would assess the legislation's impact on Chinese interests and take countermeasures it deemed necessary.

Earlier that month, Beijing issued regulations allowing Chinese authorities to freeze assets, restrict imports and exports, and fine foreign companies involved in implementing foreign laws that the regime considers improperly applied beyond national borders.

A July report by the Hague Centre for Strategic Studies and the China Knowledge Network identified the semiconductor industry as facing the greatest risk from Chinese interference among three Dutch strategic sectors examined, citing tactics including cyber espionage and economic leverage.

ASML warned in its 2025 annual report that countermeasures introduced by countries affected by export controls could expose the company to "conflicting regulations and legal liabilities."