The Violent, Terrifying Acceleration Of Everything

Submitted by QTR's Fringe Finance

For decades, it has felt as though the world has been moving remarkably slowly.

Consider commercial aviation. Take someone from 1985, put them on a commercial flight today, and there is very little about the experience they wouldn’t recognize. The planes are more fuel-efficient, the avionics are more sophisticated and air traffic control has improved.

But other than the fact that men don’t wear three piece suits to travel and there’s no more ashtrays on your tray tables (yes, this was a thing) the fundamental experience is largely unchanged. In fact, we used to fly commercially across the Atlantic at twice the speed of sound. We don’t even do that anymore.

Now consider theoretical physics. The first half of the 20th century completely revolutionized our understanding of the universe. We developed general relativity, quantum mechanics and nuclear physics within a remarkably compressed period of time.

And while we’ve made meaningful discoveries in recent decades, including the Higgs boson and gravitational waves, we haven’t experienced anything comparable to that period of foundational discovery in recent decades. We still haven’t reconciled quantum mechanics with general relativity. We still don’t know what dark matter is.

The same can be said of countless other industries. Our transportation infrastructure looks remarkably similar to what it did decades ago. Construction remains incredibly labor-intensive. We still spend years developing drugs and decades building major infrastructure projects.

Our energy infrastructure, agricultural systems and manufacturing processes have certainly become more sophisticated, but in many respects, the underlying architecture of modern civilization would be perfectly recognizable to someone living half a century ago.

Outside of computing, communications and certain areas of medicine, technological progress has often felt disappointingly incremental. We were promised the future. Instead, we were forced to ring up our own bread after shopping and then got recurring subscription fees for just to use our home toaster each morning (hereinafter referred to as ‘TAAS’, or ‘Toast As A Service’).

But I increasingly feel that we are on the precipice of an extraordinary reversal of this phenomenon, and, to be honest, it’s terrifying.

I think we are overdue for a period of massive technological change, and artificial intelligence is going to be the catalyst that reshapes virtually every aspect of human civilization. We are developing a technology that could accelerate progress across virtually every scientific and technological discipline simultaneously. Physics, mathematics, biology, engineering, medicine, defense, finance. Everything.

And increasingly, I feel as though we are beginning to see glimpses of what happens when the world starts moving considerably faster than our ability to keep up with it.

According to Reuters this morning, hackers breached Cloud One, the Air Force’s cloud infrastructure that supports everything from aircraft maintenance and military logistics to personnel records. The breach was reportedly uncovered during a platform upgrade, and it remains unclear who was responsible or what sensitive information, if any, was accessed.

Just three days ago, Bloomberg reported that hackers had also breached CIA systems. The compromised system was reportedly an intelligence analysis tool used to extract insights from open-source and unclassified material belonging to the CIA and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

The CIA and the US Air Force. Within three days of each other.

Then there is the endless procession of cybersecurity breaches, infrastructure outages, service disruptions and technological failures over the past two weeks.

It feels as though we’ve seen dozens of these incidents. Every morning, I wake up to another headline about some compromised system, some major vulnerability or some piece of digital infrastructure experiencing problems. The sheer frequency of these headlines is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.

Among those affected by breaches, outages or service disruptions reported in just the last three weeks are the US Air Force, the CIA, the FBI, the NSA, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the US Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, the US Department of Agriculture, the Federal Aviation Administration, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Apple, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, US Bank, Zelle, United Airlines, Anthropic, Workday, Sony’s PlayStation Network, Ticketmaster, Equinor, Visa and Mastercard, to name a few.

That is fucking insane…

Outages aren’t necessarily cyberattacks, and cyberattacks existed long before generative AI. But I am increasingly concerned about the technological environment in which all of this is occurring. We are rapidly expanding the capabilities available to offensive actors while the institutions responsible for defending against them are still operating within bureaucratic structures, procurement cycles and security frameworks designed for an entirely different technological era. The attacker gets access to a more powerful model. The defender schedules a committee meeting for next quarter.

There are also articles circulating on social media about potential breakthroughs in RSA encryption, AI systems solving longstanding mathematical problems and capabilities that would have seemed completely implausible just a few years ago.

Some of these rumors are undoubtedly exaggerated, and there is no verified basis here for declaring RSA broken. But what strikes me is how quickly the boundaries of what we consider plausible are shifting. Things I would have laughed off as science fiction several years ago are now things I feel compelled to seriously contemplate.

“I’m virtually certain, from multiple reliable sources, that the AI labs are now sitting on one or more bombshells,” computer scientist Scott Aaronson wrote.

Several researchers say they have heard that some of the leading AI laboratories have discovered algorithms capable of breaking public-key cryptography in ‘polynomial time’ (or ‘P’ in computer-science shorthand).

It feels like the world is beginning to change at hyperspeed.

AI is no longer some abstract technological phenomenon that we spend our time theorizing about. It is here, it is proliferating, and it is taking hold at an absolutely gripping pace. And frankly, that pace scares the shit out of me.

I genuinely believe the world could be a profoundly different place one year from now.

I don’t think most people appreciate how extraordinary a statement that is. For most of our lives, the world one year into the future has been largely predictable. Technology gets marginally better, companies release new products, economies expand or contract, and life generally continues along a familiar trajectory. I am increasingly uncomfortable making that assumption about 2027.

Much of the discussion surrounding artificial intelligence still revolves around productivity improvements, corporate margins, semiconductor demand and whether AI is going to replace junior investment bankers. Meanwhile, we are potentially approaching one of the most consequential technological thresholds in human history: artificial general intelligence and, potentially thereafter, artificial superintelligence. Nobody knows exactly when, or even whether, we will cross those thresholds. But given the magnitude of the consequences, I find the relative complacency surrounding these possibilities extraordinary.

It won’t be long…the race is on.

What happens when AI begins accelerating the development of AI itself? We could enter a feedback loop in which increasingly powerful intelligence creates even more powerful intelligence, making the pace of technological progress almost impossible to extrapolate.

And AI enables us just as much as it enables our enemies. We are entering another arms race, except this time the weapon is intelligence itself. Nobody wants to exercise restraint while their adversaries race ahead. Everyone is incentivized to accelerate toward a destination that nobody fully understands.

What could possibly go wrong: The Next “Pandemic” Could Be Digital

85% OFF FOREVER IF YOU SUBSCRIBE TODAY: I am again offering an 85% discount to anyone that wants to become a Fringe Finance annual subscriber today. It’s a discount you can keep and stays applied for as long as you wish to remain a subscriber: Get 85% off forever

I think the market is woefully underestimating the risks heading into 2027. Everyone wants to discuss the trillions of dollars of economic value AI could create. Almost nobody wants to contemplate the trillions it could destroy. Imagine compromised encryption standards, catastrophic breaches of financial institutions, or autonomous systems discovering vulnerabilities faster than companies can patch them.

We have spent decades making civilization increasingly interconnected and dependent on software. We are now introducing a technology that could dramatically enhance our adversaries’ ability to compromise that very software. And this is precisely what I’ve considered when thinking about my best investment ideas for 2027.

The great irony is that civilization has historically had the luxury of time: time to understand new technologies, regulate them and adapt to their consequences. AI threatens to take that luxury away. I don’t think our governments, corporations or financial markets are remotely prepared for what could unfold over the next twelve months.

For decades, we complained that the future wasn’t arriving fast enough. Now, I find myself wishing it would slow down. We may be about to compress decades of technological progress into a matter of months, with little time to comprehend the consequences, let alone prepare for them.

“Move fast and break things” is a perfectly acceptable mantra for some shitty Silicon Valley startup. It is a considerably less appealing philosophy when the thing you risk breaking is human civilization itself.

--

QTR’s Disclaimer: Please read my full legal disclaimer on my About page here.