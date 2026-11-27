Wild New Details Emerge About Mysterious "Mole People" In New York City's Sewers

Strange new details have come to light about New York City's mysterious "mole people," who are reportedly hauling furniture and chemicals into the city's sewer system as part of an underground operation to recover gold and other precious metals.

Law enforcement sources have told the New York Post that the individuals have brought furniture into the city's sewer system, where they spend hours sifting through debris in hopes of finding valuable materials that have washed into the underground network.

The scavengers use chemicals to separate precious metals from the debris that they collect, offering new insight into an unusual operation that has drawn the attention of law enforcement in recent months, sources told the Post.

Mole people? Treasure hunters? Something else?



Police are investigating a string of bizarre incidents involving mysterious groups of people entering and exiting New York City sewers through manholes in the dead of night.



Videos show different groups equipped with flashlights,... pic.twitter.com/MV1HxhOpr0 — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 3, 2026

New York City Police Department have been searching for six individuals in connection with an incident that saw a group of people emerge from beneath the streets of Manhattan in the early morning hours of November 18.

Who are these people dropping into New York's sewer system?



The NYPD are baffled by the motive of the people who enter the sewers, leave no trace and seem to pose no threat to the wider public. https://t.co/5njhcLLfEW pic.twitter.com/zrvvN1kj1j — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 3, 2026

Five individuals were spotted climbing out of a manhole near Second Avenue and East 17th Street shortly before 5:00 a.m. before leaving the area in a red sedan with a sixth person, Gothamist reported.

In September, two men were arrested and accused of entering the sewer system on Manhattan's Upper East Side, one of whom reportedly told authorities that they had ventured underground in search of gold and other valuables. In an intriguing detail, prosecutors alleged that Kevin Rodriguez and fellow Venezuelan national Samuel Reveron were caught beneath a hotel where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had been staying during the United Nations General Assembly.