"You Can't Make This Up": Maryland Gov't Alert Directs Residents To Raunchy Sex Hotline

The Maryland Department of Emergency Management issued an emergency alert on Thanksgiving Day, warning motorists that strong winds had closed the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. But the contact information officials provided for further updates came with a shocking surprise.

Local media outlets Fox Baltimore and The Baltimore Sun reported that Thursday's public safety alert directed callers to a sex hotline instead of the Maryland Transportation Authority.

🚨 MARYLAND EMERGENCY ALERT SENT THANKSGIVING BAY BRIDGE MOTORISTS TO A SEX HOTLINE — INCORRECT NUMBER APPEARED IN MULTIPLE ALERTS



You can’t make this up.



As Maryland’s Thanksgiving nor’easter forced the Chesapeake Bay Bridge to close in both directions, the Maryland Department… — MDBayNews (@MDBayNews) November 27, 2026

The epic blunder raises really basic questions about employee competence and quality control issues at the local government level. As AI takes on more administrative tasks, errors like this will only fuel the conversation about automating these low-level jobs away.

MDTA spokesperson Brad Tanner told the local paper that the mishap was an "unfortunate error."

But whatever happened to double-checking the contact information before blasting out a sex hotline number?

"We know it might have distressed Marylanders, but these alerts are critical to keeping people safe," Tanner said.

The alert went out as a powerful coastal storm battered the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, bringing heavy rain, strong winds, and widespread power outages. Traffic on the bridge was halted around noon because of strong winds.

Minor inconvenience (Bay Bridge closed due to high winds). pic.twitter.com/cNCoDmunqW — 🦆WeatherBirder🪶 (@EagleRook09) November 26, 2026

Meanwhile, in Maryland, where one-off errors seem more like incompetence...

URL on Hundreds of Thousands of Maryland License Plates Redirects to an Online Filipino Casino https://t.co/T2TKHQ5Hre pic.twitter.com/GSJbQeneNX — Gizmodo (@Gizmodo) May 31, 2023

Big government is sold by the left-wing as the answer to every problem. But in Maryland, where Democratic kings and queens rule, life has become miserable as folks are voting with their feet and fleeing to red states.