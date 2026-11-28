Protesters clashed with police in Albania's capital earlier today during a student-led demonstration demanding the resignation of the country's center-left prime minister, Edi Rama.
A Reuters journalist described the unrest in Tirana on Independence Day as protesters threw stones and petrol bombs at riot police, who responded with water cannons, tear gas, rubber bullets, and even drones.
"Fuelled by anger over perceived government corruption, lack of jobs and poor education standards, demonstrations have rocked Tirana since mid-October and spread to other cities," the outlet said, providing context on the unrest.
The demonstrations are part of the "Flamingo Revolution," described as a decentralized protest movement against the government. Some of the first protests erupted on February 2 in Baks-Rrjoll, where residents opposed the planned Blue Borgo resort amid disputed land ownership.
A larger protest wave followed on May 16 near Zvernec and the Narta Lagoon, targeting the proposed luxury tourism developments linked to Jared Kushner's Sazan Island and Zvernec resort.
Globetrotting Greta Thunberg now appears to have entered the protests and joined the "revolution." What happened to Greta's pro-Palestinian protests or, for that matter, her climate crusade?
The plot thickens...
PM Rama has defended Kushner's luxury resort projects, declaring that the land "belongs to the investors." Protesters have answered: "Albania is not for sale."