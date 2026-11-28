Albania's "Flamingo Revolution" Erupts Into Chaos As Globetrotting Greta Thunberg Finds New Cause

Protesters clashed with police in Albania's capital earlier today during a student-led demonstration demanding the resignation of the country's center-left prime minister, Edi Rama.

A Reuters journalist described the unrest in Tirana on Independence Day as protesters threw stones and petrol bombs at riot police, who responded with water cannons, tear gas, rubber bullets, and even drones.

🚨 Albanian police are using drones to drop tear gas on protesters demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama. 🦩 https://t.co/p6SPTkJe7D pic.twitter.com/VSUUAE1ROG — Tirana Report (@Tirana_Report) November 28, 2026

"Fuelled by anger over perceived government corruption, lack of jobs and poor education standards, demonstrations have rocked Tirana since mid-October and spread to other cities," the outlet said, providing context on the unrest.

LIVE 🚨🚨🚨 — Violent clashes continue between protesters and police at the anti-government protest in Albania. https://t.co/s7KDDAyIGN pic.twitter.com/p2XkGCIfZw — Tirana Report (@Tirana_Report) November 28, 2026

The demonstrations are part of the "Flamingo Revolution," described as a decentralized protest movement against the government. Some of the first protests erupted on February 2 in Baks-Rrjoll, where residents opposed the planned Blue Borgo resort amid disputed land ownership.

The Albanian Flamingo Revolution has finally morphed into a real political party. Yesterday, it announced the formation of “United for Albania.”



The movement is making it clear: IT’S TIME FOR PM RAMA TO TAKE THE EXIT DOOR. pic.twitter.com/zoWFThHQho — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) November 27, 2026

A larger protest wave followed on May 16 near Zvernec and the Narta Lagoon, targeting the proposed luxury tourism developments linked to Jared Kushner's Sazan Island and Zvernec resort.

Saturday marked the seventh day of protests over a planned luxury resort in Albania linked to Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump. Activists call it the "Flamingo Revolution." They've adopted the pink bird as a symbol of the wildlife they say will be destroyed if the billion-dollar… pic.twitter.com/anjuR3TJ6B — CBS Evening News with Tony Dokoupil (@CBSEveningNews) June 7, 2026

Globetrotting Greta Thunberg now appears to have entered the protests and joined the "revolution." What happened to Greta's pro-Palestinian protests or, for that matter, her climate crusade?

Greta Thunberg turns up in Albania to demand support for the ‘Flamingo Revolution.’



The globetrotting activist has been accused of having a ‘huge carbon footprint’ after flying to Germany, Turkey, France, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland and the UK for her activism in 2026. pic.twitter.com/pMODVlmduz — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 21, 2026

The plot thickens...

🇮🇷🇦🇱 Albania accused Iran of meddling in its ongoing "Flamingo Revolution," protests against a Jared Kushner-linked luxury resort in a protected flamingo wetland.



Iran's FM spokesman Esmail Baghaei:



“They accused Iran? Well, maybe they'll say that the Flamingos were also… https://t.co/VqyJA5nfPL — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 8, 2026

PM Rama has defended Kushner's luxury resort projects, declaring that the land "belongs to the investors." Protesters have answered: "Albania is not for sale."