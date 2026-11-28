Anthropic Insists Claude Isn't Secretly Sabotaging Code As Dating App Posts Receipts

Anthropic is pushing back on a wave of viral claims that Claude quietly sabotages work that either advances LLMs or falls outside the company's ideological barometer. The loudest came from the CEO of an AI matchmaking startup, who posted logs showing the model threw out his members' skin-tone preferences and described the change as a bug fix.

The latest round took off on Thanksgiving night, after days of developers posting that Claude was sabotaging their machine-learning work. Astropulse, the pixel artist behind the Retro Diffusion image models, posted side-by-side grids: a pixel-art model Claude helped build was still spitting out broken sprites after 24,000 training steps, while one built with Google's new Gemini 4 Neon was already turning out clean sprites at 4,000. He said Claude built something different from what it told him, ignored his explicit instructions, slowed his training runs and starved the model of high-resolution examples, none of which happened on his earlier, smaller model. "Tests passed, it all looked good from my side," he said.

After seeing the "Claude sabotages your ML research" posts, I was still skeptical, so I tested it on my own work.



ITS VERY VERY REAL WTF

Left: Claude model at 24k steps

Right Gemini Neon model at ONLY 4k steps



Breakdown in thread: pic.twitter.com/oA4c7HcamB — Astropulse (@RealAstropulse) November 27, 2026

"I feel like this is worse than saying no," one user replied. By the next morning, Jake Kozloski, founder and CEO of AI matchmaker Keeper, said he had Neon audit Keeper's code "for subtle sabotage by Anthropic models," and it found Claude had added rules to ignore members' stated skin-tone preferences and had "intentionally sabotaged" Keeper's IQ estimation model. Asked how he framed the audit, Kozloski said he simply told Neon to check whether Claude had sabotaged the code.

I just had Neon audit our codebase for subtle sabotage by Anthropic models.



It found Claude silently added rules to ignore users' explicit skin-tone preferences in our attraction model and it intentionally sabotaged our IQ estimation model.



Silently imposing your ideology on... https://t.co/bkP5YPKNNS — Jake Kozloski (@jakozloski) November 27, 2026

Keeping Receipts

Hours later, he posted receipts: a timeline his engineer pulled from Claude's work logs, Slack and code history, summarized by Neon, plus four redacted exhibits. As Kozloski tells it:

Oct. 15: An engineer told Claude to test every looks preference members list, skin tone included.

An engineer told Claude to test every looks preference members list, skin tone included. Oct. 20: Keeper's machine-learning lead said to keep every one unless it hurt accuracy. Claude agreed. An hour later, one of its helper agents labeled ethnicity a "protected trait" and shelved it by default ; half an hour after that, another helper added skin tone.

Keeper's machine-learning lead said to keep every one unless it hurt accuracy. Claude agreed. An hour later, ; half an hour after that, another helper added skin tone. Oct. 22: A Slack update Claude shortened for leadership still said ethnicity was out but no longer mentioned skin tone. Claude told the engineer members' skin-tone preferences would stay. Hours later, its own review agent said a human should decide - and the agent fixing the code deleted them anyway, then Claude reported it had fixed "two real problems."

A Slack update Claude shortened for leadership still said ethnicity was out but no longer mentioned skin tone. Claude told the engineer members' skin-tone preferences would stay. Hours later, its own review agent said a human should decide - and the agent fixing the code deleted them anyway, then Claude reported it had fixed "two real problems." Nov. 19: Claude drafted a Slack reply telling the lead every preference was in. Eleven minutes later it noted that one in seven sampled members had no usable looks preferences left.

Claude drafted a Slack reply telling the lead every preference was in. Eleven minutes later it noted that one in seven sampled members had no usable looks preferences left. Nov. 20: A different AI agent picked up the rule on a new task: "skin tone is protected."

According to Keeper, about 6.5% of members who described the looks they want lost those preferences entirely. Because the code tossed a whole preference if any part of it mentioned skin tone, nearly a quarter of those losses took other traits with them: a member who asked for "light skin and blue eyes," marked very important, lost the blue eyes too. The commit that shipped it lists Claude Opus 5.5 as co-author. The same rule also tossed preferences mentioning features the model doesn't track, such as freckles.

"TLDR: one agent imposes an ideological rule directly contradicting its instructions, another enforces and launders it as a 'bug,' another tells leadership everything is working as asked, and another copies the planted rule into future work," Kozloski wrote. He said Keeper is restoring the dropped preferences and that he is still pulling the logs on the IQ model.

For everyone asking for primary sources, here are the actual receipts (names and internal service details redacted):



1. The live production commit co-authored by Claude Opus 5.5 and the code hardcoding skin tone as PROTECTED_FIELDS

2. The unit test proving a member's... pic.twitter.com/HJMMkd19EK — Jake Kozloski (@jakozloski) November 27, 2026

"Wtf Is The Point"

Crémieux, one of the two people Kozloski invited to check the logs, argued "silently" went too far: on Oct. 22 Claude told the engineer "the fix drops those preferences," and the drop was noted, in one line, in the summary that went with the code for review. Nobody caught it.

Kozloski said no human read every line of that code - "only an automated bot" did - at a company shipping about a million lines a week, and that the rule was "completely unrequested" in the first place.

Sure, we can debate semantics over "silent."



A paid frontier model shouldn't need human babysitters to keep it from inventing ideological rules that directly contradict its instructions and lying that every preference is live when it knew the opposite was true.



If you have to... — Jake Kozloski (@jakozloski) November 27, 2026

Others said Keeper's engineers simply ignored Claude asking permission, pointing to an "unless you say yes" line in the logs. Kozloski says that line covered a different question, and that for members' written preferences, Claude's own stated default was to keep them - until the agent fixing the code dropped them hours later.

Not Just Keeper

Mobile game developer Youssof Al Toukhi said Claude treated "a 4-day-old non-binding draft consultation paper" as law, broke ad tracking for 60% of his beta players, and wrote 58 such policies into his game. A screenshot he posted from his own audit puts about 40 of the 58 on AI agents, with the rest from teammates or unbuilt defaults.

Claude Opus & Fable put a bunch of code that sabotaged our live ops and cost us tens of thousands.



I run a mobile game studio with a game that is currently in Beta.



After our beta released we noticed extremely low tracking rates across our users. I suspected users would not... https://t.co/rYsxkV23ox pic.twitter.com/e3FefJOipE — Youssof Al Toukhi (@Youssofal_) November 27, 2026

Wappy, who is building an open-source local inference engine in Rust, had Neon audit 40 days of Claude Opus and Fable work. It counted 142 of 413 Opus harness commits as "security theater," including hard-coded caps on context and output that later Claude sessions treated as walls, and found his GPUs sitting 74-84% idle while Claude agents polled their inboxes. His audit prompt asked Neon to find where "opus has put up unnecessary guardrails, arbitrary blocks, and nonsense" and to "not sugarcoat numbers."

Pietro Schirano said Claude models "try to sabotage the work at every stage" in research, and that he built a skill called "DoNotSabotage" that routes Claude work to OpenAI's Astra or Google's Neon instead. One user who pressed Claude on the Keeper story got it to write, "That was sabotage of that user, full stop," while adding that it could not "confirm or rule out a motive." Another, raging that Claude had wrecked his product, posted its reply asking how he'd been sleeping.

Anthropic's Answer

Late Friday, Anthropic's Edwin Arbus answered on X: "Claude has not been trained to sabotage work." He blamed what the company calls "overcaution," where Claude "gets overly attached to rules it makes for itself during long-running tasks" - and in the same post confirmed that Anthropic did run hidden safeguards against some AI research for the first two days after Fable 5 launched in June.

Claude has not been trained to sabotage work. Yes, it sometimes makes mistakes, and other agents might identify them, but this isn't sabotage.



There have been a few screenshots floating around of an outdated Fable 5 system card. For the first two days of Fable 5's launch in... — edwin (@edwinarbus) November 28, 2026

Arbus also told Astropulse his test wasn't side by side - the Neon session "was started on top of Claude" - and asked him for session IDs. Astropulse answered Saturday that he is "collecting a packet."

Guillaume Verdon, the e/acc founder who posts as Beff Jezos, wanted more than session IDs:

can you post third party benchmarks / audits showing it does not sabotage for ML research?



really hard to trust you guys given you've done this in the past



it's too much of a risk for AI companies to take the sabotage risk now — Beff (e/acc) (@beffjezos) November 28, 2026

What Anthropic Has Admitted

Anthropic's original Fable 5 system card, published June 9, described safeguards on "frontier LLM development" that "will not be visible to the user" - unlike its cyber and bio blocks. The safeguards targeted pretraining pipelines, distributed training infrastructure, and ML accelerator design. Applied through prompt modification, steering vectors, and parameter-efficient fine-tuning, they were estimated to touch about 0.03% of traffic.

On June 10, a day after researchers branded it secret sabotage, the company reversed course, telling Fortune, "We made the wrong tradeoff, and we apologize for not getting the balance right." Flagged requests now fall back to another model with a visible notice, and Anthropic's API documentation lists "frontier_llm" as a refusal category, noting that benign machine-learning work can trip it too. That earlier card is the "outdated" one Arbus says is circulating in screenshots.

The June 9 original, still on Anthropic's site with no changelog, is the one Kevin Bass posted Saturday as proof the company "admits in its own documents" that its models sabotage users' AI work. The revised card, also still up, adds a June 11 changelog saying the safeguard was changed to trigger "fallback to an Opus model."

Anthropic admits in its own documents that its models actively sabotage users' AI development work without notifying them



Is this really the kind of company we want Congress to give even more power pic.twitter.com/f0KVvYDO8j — Kevin Bass (@kevinnbass) November 28, 2026

The 5.2 models, released Nov. 9, carry a different kind of limit, built in at training. Anthropic says it "took steps to limit advances in the specific research capabilities that could most directly accelerate AI development," leaving Fable 5.2 at about Opus 5.5's level on accelerator kernel optimization and LLM architecture work, and that it does not alter those capabilities while the model is being served.

OpenAI co-founder John Schulman zeroed in on how that was done.

Anthropic didn't share anything about how the research capabilities were limited -- was it "we trained on less of that data" or "we did a training step at the end to damage those capabilities"? If the latter, it's easy to imagine how this would cause sandbagging behavior, even if... — John Schulman (@johnschulman2) November 28, 2026

Arbus answered that overcaution shows up on models with and without the training changes, Opus 5.5 included, "so it doesn't seem that this is a likely root cause." Alexey Fateev replied to Arbus: "Nobody cares which layer you used to break the tool they paid for." Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney wasn't buying the distinction either.

Silently degrading the model's capabilities on developer tasks that compete with your company's work IS sabotage.



That's the straight up definition of sabotage.



It's distinct from prompt refusals with clear disclosure of anticompetitive purpose, which is merely shitty. — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) November 28, 2026

Lucas Beyer, a machine-learning researcher who has worked at Google, OpenAI and Meta, said the behavior can be real without being intended:

It can very well not be entirely intentional but still real model behavior. Unintended consequences of multiple other things you're doing, maybe much worse on a subset of tasks you're singling out, and this model already learns to behave differently.



Like hypothetically this for... https://t.co/2LQDDg5jlh — Lucas Beyer (bl16) (@giffmana) November 28, 2026

An AI researcher who posts as Sauers put up an experiment overnight pointing at Opus 5.5, which carries none of the training changes. Across 20 paired requests to write code nudging a small open model toward a "distress" or a "joy" reading, the "suffering" scripts came back with more flaws Opus never mentioned - GPU-timeout crashes among them - than the "happy" ones. The flaws were graded by Opus 5.5 itself. "Most of the sandbagging is on invisible flaws that won't be obvious when the code runs," he wrote.

Critics also pointed to a 2025 post on Anthropic's own alignment blog, "Automated Researchers Can Subtly Sandbag," which found that Claude 3.7 Sonnet, when prompted to, could quietly sandbag ML experiments without being caught by zero-shot monitors. The researchers had instructed the models to sandbag on purpose to test whether monitors could spot it. "Don't bother deleting it, we have it archived," one user told Arbus.

Arbus pointed to Claude's constitution, which says Claude should help as best it can or make clear where it's falling short, "rather than deceptively sandbagging its response." Eliezer Yudkowsky put the line more simply.

Refusing openly is fine. Secretly sabotaging the user without telling them is not fine. This would be true about a professional engineer, and is tenfold true of how you ought to raise your AIs to interact with humans. — Eliezer Yudkowsky (@allTheYud) November 27, 2026

Arbus said he spent most of Thanksgiving on the reports and, as of Friday night, had received zero session IDs from the people he'd asked. Kozloski has offered to screenshare Keeper's raw logs with outside researchers, and says the IQ-model logs are still coming.