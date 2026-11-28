Ayatollah Warns Iraq Not To Become 'Tool Of Trump' After Border Crossing Closures

The United States is currently trying to pressure Iran's neighboring countries to close all land borders to business and trade, as part of efforts to further isolate the Islamic Republic amid a far-reaching sanctions campaign.

Washington sees this as especially necessary to implement with Iraq, as it has long had warm trade and energy ties with Tehran. And a big problem remains the significant power and influence of Iraq's pro-Iran paramilitary units as well as Shia politicians. Iraq this past week closed two more crossings with Iran, amid escalating lobbying from Washington.

Saturday saw an Iraqi security delegation led by National Security Adviser Qasim al-Aboudi visit Tehran to speak about these issues, as well as security matters of common concern. The Iraqi delegation was warned by an advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader that Iraq must not to become a "tool of Trump".

Mohammad Mokhber, the adviser to Ayatollah, further made known Iran's view on X. "Sharing a common destiny with our neighbors is a fundamental principle" of Tehran's foreign policy, Mokhber said, according to a translation.

"In the darkest days, Iran stood by the people of Iraq with all its might and proved its friendship," he added, highlighting that "this unbreakable bond requires Baghdad to remain vigilant on border issues." This is--

"So that it does not become a tool in the hands of the enemies of Islam and an instrument for carrying out the policies of the criminal Trump."

The statement also formed a public response to President Trump's Friday remarks which hailed Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's efforts to "stop the smuggling of Iraqi oil, end corruption, and bring all weapons under the exclusive control of the state."

The US holds permanent key leverage over Baghdad. In the wake of Bush's regime change and the 20-year US occupation which followed, the Iraqi government can only access its national oil revenue through the New York Federal Reserve. The US can throttle this vital revenue whenever it wishes.

Earlier this month, the Pentagon unveiled details of a new initiative called "Task Force Iron Gate" - which will seek to target Iranian alternative trade routes amid the US naval mission to blockade its main ports via the Strait of Hormuz and Persian Gulf waters.

On Thursday, the US attacked and disabled a merchant ship that tried to run its blockade of Iranian ports:

CENTCOM disabled a commercial vessel in the Gulf of Oman, Nov. 26, after the crew attempted to run the U.S. naval blockade, despite multiple warnings, following departure from Bandar Abbas.



A U.S. military aircraft launched precision munitions that struck the stern of… pic.twitter.com/uD2orCew6b — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) November 27, 2026

The effort has sought to strangle Iran's overland military and technology supply networks, including by better monitoring the Caspian Sea region. "The establishment of Task Force Iron Gate reinforces the success of our ironclad blockade against Iran at sea," said CENTCOM chief Adm. Bradley Cooper in the Nov.7 announcment.

"Strengthening CENTCOM’s collaboration with U.S. interagency partners will further constrain Iran’s ability to finance terrorism, rebuild weapons factories, and replenish their military," the top commander had described.