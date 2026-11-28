"Be Ready": Britons Hoard £700 Million In Cash After Crisis Warning

Authored by Anastasiia Chabaniuk via Traders Union,

UK households are increasing cash holdings after the government urges the public to prepare for potential emergencies under its "Be Ready" campaign.

Bank of England data indicates as much as £700 million has been hoarded over the past five weeks, highlighting how official preparedness messaging is influencing consumer behavior.

Cash buildup follows emergency guidance

As reported by Bloomberg, citing the Bank of England, the amount of cash in circulation has increased by £1.5 billion since Oct. 22, when the government stepped up its public readiness message.

That increase follows comments from Security Minister Dan Jarvis, who tells people to keep three days' worth of essentials, including bottled water, food, wind-up radios and cash in a mix of coins and notes, to manage through a cyber attack, severe weather or other emergencies.

Preparedness push shapes household behavior

The figures suggest households across the UK are responding directly to official advice by holding more physical money at home, even as digital payments dominate most day-to-day spending.

The scale of the increase, including an estimated £700 million accumulated over the past five weeks, points to a broader public focus on resilience and access to funds during disruptions that could affect power, communications or payment systems.

As we reported earlier, ordinary Europeans are building emergency kits after a month of hacked supermarket freezers, hoax bomb threats and a worldwide email outage - and their governments are telling them to.