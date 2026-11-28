Desperate Netanyahu Offers Eisenkot First Turn As PM, Gets 24 Hours To Prove It's Real

Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday offered to let his chief rival, Gadi Eisenkot, serve first as Israel's prime minister in a rotating unity government, with Netanyahu taking the post of alternate prime minister "at the start of the term" (translated).

BREAKING: Netanyahu offers to step aside & share the Israeli premiership with his political rival Gadi Eisenkot, proposing that they "take turns" leading the country. pic.twitter.com/Vv2lgAfUTg — Polymarket (@Polymarket) November 28, 2026

The caretaker premier made the offer in a long Hebrew post on X, eight days before Eisenkot's Dec. 6 deadline to form a government. "Naturally I should lead the unity government, or at least be first in the rotation" (translated), he wrote, noting that his Likud is still the country's largest party, with "a quarter of a million more voters" (translated) than Eisenkot's Yashar. "My responsibility as a leader obliges me to put everything aside, including the principle of the largest party, and to agree that Gadi Eisenkot will serve first as prime minister" (translated), he went on, citing "the magnitude of the existential danger" (translated).

אזרחי ישראל,



לפני ימים אחדים, האמת והצדק יצאו לאור בבית המשפט. זה קרה בזכות רבים בעם ישראל שעמדו לצידי בעשור האחרון, ובראשם רעייתי שרה ובניי יאיר ואבנר - שעברו סבל קשה ותמכו בי בכל החזיתות.



בימים האחרונים, ראינו דבר נוסף: מראות מזעזעים בכנסת - עזיבת האולם בעת ההמנון, הפניית הגב... — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) November 28, 2026

He did not say how long Eisenkot's turn would last. He called for "real, sincere and accelerated" (translated) negotiations, with "a similar willingness for compromises and concessions on the other side too" (translated), and said agreements on the military draft and Torah study would be reached with Likud's ultra-Orthodox partners.

Netanyahu spent much of the post warning against the government Eisenkot is assembling without him. "Supporters of terror," he wrote, plan to give Israeli citizenship to "hundreds of thousands of Palestinians" (translated) through family reunification, set up Arab autonomy in the Galilee and the Negev, pull back from the security zones in Gaza, Syria and Lebanon, and finally establish "a Palestinian state under Iran's auspices on the ruins of the State of Israel" (translated). "Without firing a single bullet, hostile elements will take over the state from within" (translated), he added.

Eisenkot answered about two hours later, inviting Netanyahu and his team to talks that same night at the Dan Accadia Hotel in Herzliya. "If Likud is ready for genuine unity, I am prepared to assess its seriousness over the next 24 hours," he said, adding that "we have encountered refusals and evasions." Earlier, Eisenkot had accused Likud of refusing, over two weeks of talks, "to put a single concrete proposal on the table," according to The New Arab. Likud says Netanyahu tried to call Eisenkot before and after the announcement and got no answer.

Yair Lapid, now No. 2 in Naftali Bennett's B'Yachad, called the offer "another transparent con" and Netanyahu "a serial deceiver who has cheated every partner and broken every agreement," and proposed testing it by first swearing in an Eisenkot-led government without Likud. Democrats chair Yair Golan wrote: "Enough with the tricks and shticks. Netanyahu has lost." Yisrael Beytenu's Avigdor Liberman had already called the expected offer "merely a ploy," arguing that Netanyahu wants a repeat election.

Bennett, the only party leader in Eisenkot's bloc without a coalition deal with Yashar, welcomed it with a hedge: "Respect him, but suspect him - and then suspect him again." "The burden of proof now lies with Netanyahu," he said. Channel 12 reported that Bennett had demanded Eisenkot be offered the top job by Sunday, or B'Yachad would sign with Yashar.

Eisenkot's four-party bloc holds 48 seats, short of the 61 needed in the 120-seat Knesset, according to the Times of Israel. To get there, he needs the two Arab-led parties, the two ultra-Orthodox parties, or a mix of them. The Arab-majority parties' 19 seats already handed Yashar's Matan Kahana the Knesset speakership, 66-52, on Nov. 17. Eisenkot has vowed to present a government by Dec. 6 without taking the 14-day extension.

The offer comes three days after the judges in Netanyahu's corruption trial advised prosecutors to drop the bribery charges in the first of his three cases, as we reported. "A few days ago, truth and justice came to light in court" (translated), Netanyahu's post opens.

Israelis have seen a Netanyahu rotation before: after the 2020 election he agreed to alternate with Benny Gantz, and the government collapsed that December when the Knesset failed to pass a budget, sending the country back to the polls before Gantz ever got his turn.