Female UK Cops Told To Dress Modestly, Think Twice Before Speaking To Muslim Men

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity,

Female officers in British policing are being advised to consider "cultural factors" before speaking to Muslim men, dress modestly when entering Muslim homes or mosques, avoid dogs, and in some situations hand the interaction to a same-sex colleague.

The advice appears in the National Police Chiefs' Council's National Faith Toolkit, a document covering 23 faiths and belief systems. The Islam section is longer and more detailed than the rest, and it alone includes a specific instruction to report "anti-Muslim hate."

The toolkit states: "Please consider the following when visiting a mosque or Muslim household: Avoid entering parts of the building designated for members of the opposite sex. Cultural factors should be considered when interacting with the opposite sex. This applies to physical interaction and verbal communication. In some situations, someone from the same sex would be best placed to interact with a Muslim individual."

'We are losing our identity as a country.'



Businessman and activist Adam Brooks slams reports that female police officers are told to consider 'cultural factors' before talking to Muslim men. pic.twitter.com/mF24sojp9V — GB News (@GBNEWS) November 27, 2026

Officers are also told to "dress modestly and cover or remove shoes," maintain "quiet and respectful behavior," "avoid the use of dogs," and be mindful of religious artifacts such as the Qur'an, prayer mats and prayer beads.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage told The Telegraph the guidance was "outrageous and yet more proof of institutional two-tier policing. The police should not be bending over backwards to placate sexist and outdated cultures. If the police actually believed in equality before the law, the NPCC would remove this immediately and those responsible would be fired."

Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp was equally direct: "This is precisely the kind of guidance that is harming policing. The police should treat everyone the same, whatever their faith or the color of their skin, and any document telling officers otherwise is plainly wrong."

"My pleas to the NPCC and two Labour home secretaries to scrap guidance like this were ignored until the Henry Nowak murder," he further noted, adding "Much like the Police Race Action Plan, this toolkit should be withdrawn. The dangerous ideology behind this belongs in the bin. We cannot continue to treat people differently because of their faith or skin color, in policing or anywhere else, is morally wrong and ends in disaster."

Wait ... police officers are being advised to consider religious and cultural sensitivities when even SPEAKING to members of the opposite sex in Muslim households and mosques.



There is no equivalent instruction in the Christian sections.



Which means, the guidance explicitly... pic.twitter.com/Q6OLSCZyBX — Bernie (@Artemisfornow) November 27, 2026

The document notes that the Muslim community (3.9 million people, or 6.5 percent of the population of England and Wales according to the 2021 census) may be particularly vulnerable after terrorist attacks or international events such as elections.

It recommends that forensic examinations of deceased Muslim women should ideally be carried out by female officers of the same faith.

There is no equivalent instruction to prioritize reporting hate against other groups, including Jewish communities, despite Community Security Trust figures recording 1,926 antisemitic incidents in the first six months of the relevant year.

"Be careful when talking to Muslim men female police officers warned"



Could you imagine.....



I was trying to investigate a Pakistani R@pe Gang but as a female police officer I was trained that verbal communication with Muslim men was frowned upon.....



How can anything other... pic.twitter.com/34ankrnZqF — Tony (@EvacTony) November 27, 2026

An NPCC spokesman responded that the toolkit is "a practical toolkit to help officers and staff to understand and engage effectively with different communities. Religious and cultural considerations do not override the law or the operational duties of police officers."

The same process, the spokesman said, was followed for every faith group. Rachel Kearton, NPCC chair for race, inclusion, religion and belief and former chief constable of Suffolk, wrote in the introduction that "it is essential that we, as a police service, understand the cultural and religious contexts in which we operate" and that faith communities "play a vital role in supporting policing efforts."

Former officers and commentators have noted the practical implication: a female constable investigating a serious crime in a Muslim household could be advised to step back from basic verbal communication, or to wait for a male colleague, precisely because of the sex and religion of the person she is speaking to.

The toolkit was produced in collaboration with the College of Policing and staff networks including the National Association of Muslim Police, the Christian Police Association, the National Sikh Police Association, the British Association for Women in Policing, and others.

It explicitly notes that operational needs come first. Yet the specific language directed at interactions with Muslim men - covering both physical contact and ordinary conversation - has no direct counterpart in the sections dealing with other communities.

Critics argue the disparity in length, detail and the unique "anti-Muslim hate" reporting requirement creates an operational distinction that is absent for every other community.

This is not an abstract debate about sensitivity training. It is operational guidance issued to officers who are sworn to uphold the law without fear or favor. When that guidance treats one set of households and places of worship as requiring special rules on who may speak, what they may wear, and whether dogs may be present, while other communities receive shorter, less prescriptive advice, the principle of equal treatment is no longer the default.

Equality before the law either applies to every citizen and every officer, or it does not. The NPCC's own document makes the choice plain.