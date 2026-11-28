How Much Cash You Really Need When The Grid Goes Down

Authored by Milan Adams via Preppgroup,

This piece began with a simple question: what happens when people can no longer rely on cards, ATMs, or online payments? Looking through past disruptions revealed how quickly an ordinary inconvenience can turn into a serious problem. Cash helps, but its usefulness has limits, especially when businesses cannot operate or supplies run short.

A stack of cold, hard cash is the last line of defense for a great many households. It buys a way out of trouble, clears a shelf before the shelf clears itself, and pays for the things nobody accepts cards for anymore. So how much belongs in the drawer, and how long does it stay worth anything?

Preppers talk endlessly about "emergency cash" and almost never about the details that decide whether it helps: the amount, the denominations, the hiding places, the length of time the paper holds value.

How much should you have if the grid goes down? What will a doomsday supply actually purchase, and how long before a shopkeeper stops wanting it? Two questions, and most households can answer neither.

Even with no natural disaster anywhere in the picture, you sit at the mercy of an institution. Branches close without notice. A "bank holiday" gets declared during a currency crisis, and the phrase is not a euphemism for a long weekend - governments have used it as a tool. When access to your own money depends on electricity, a working network and a building with a human behind glass, what you hold is not money so much as a promise, and promises come with conditions attached.

Backup planning isn't paranoia. It is the same reasoning that puts a fire extinguisher under the sink and a spare in the trunk.

What Cash Is Actually Good For in a Crisis, and Why the Answer Changes With the Length of the Outage

Two levels exist here, and they need separating before anything else gets settled.

The first covers a bug-out. Some "walking around money" to handle relatively minor needs on the move - a tank of fuel, a meal, a motel room for one night, a pharmacy counter, a tow truck. Small, boring, decisive amounts that solve the immediate problem and get a family home again.

Longer and wider unavailability of funds forms the second level. Say the economy lurches and prices go vertical while the shops somehow stay open. Your bank is one of the casualties, but a few thousand dollars sat in a drawer the whole time, and that money buys food, fuel and the preparedness items a household needs to ride out a month. Government still stands behind the fiat currency in that picture, and vendors still accept it. For such a scenario a few thousand makes sense and a few hundred doesn't.

Past both of those sits a third case that behaves nothing like the first two. An extreme event devalues the currency itself, and the thousands in the drawer buy a loaf of bread. People doubt this until they read the record, and the record is long. Weimar Germany after the First World War. Hungary in 1946, the worst inflation ever measured. Zimbabwe in 2008, at 79.6 billion percent a month. Venezuela at an IMF-estimated million percent in 2018. Lebanon, where the pound shed more than ninety percent and depositors spent years locked out of their own accounts.

Does any of that make the whole idea pointless? It makes the reserve something to balance against supplies bought now, while the money still works. My own target is straightforward: enough food, water and tools at home to keep the household alive for several months to a year without spending a cent. Should the notes turn worthless, dinner still happens.

Within a narrow window, what cash does well it does very well. Fuel at the pump before the station runs dry, water and ice before the pallet empties, batteries, propane, a generator, tarps, plywood, a chainsaw guy with a trailer, a locksmith after the door gets forced, one night inland when the roof goes. Cash pays the neighbor with a full gas can and the man with a boat. It gets a car across a bridge before the county closes it.

What it does poorly deserves a list of its own, because the fantasy version of this subject never provides one.

During a crisis, mortgages don't get paid. The first week passes without anyone caring about student loans, the car note or the credit card statement either, and those obligations keep existing while the money goes to life-saving supplies instead. Spend in the earliest hours, before the shelves empty or the notes lose value. Once people work out that something serious has happened, nobody wants your five hundred for a tank of gas. They want food, fuel, ammunition, batteries, a working generator, a favor.

Repricing happens in real time, and fast. A case of water at four times the sticker remains a bargain when the taps are dry. Sellers read a queue better than any economist reads a spreadsheet, and the ones who don't reprice get cleaned out by the first six customers anyway. That window where your money still buys what it used to is measured in hours, not weeks.

Then the goods go, and the paper stops mattering regardless of what it's printed on.

Barter fills the gap and follows its own logic, which has nothing to do with the logic of a supermarket. Cigarettes, coffee, alcohol, salt, ammunition, fuel, batteries, painkillers, chocolate, phone chargers, diapers. Small consumables with broad demand and a long shelf life move first, because everybody needs them and nobody has enough. Tobacco has served as currency in prison economies and siege economies for the same reason it works anywhere - divisible, durable, permanently in demand. A carton beats a hundred-dollar bill once the terminals are dead and the shelves are bare.

Trust moves faster than anything else on this list. Early in an outage, a stranger's twenty gets taken at face value. By the third day, in the wrong neighborhood, it gets held to the light, sniffed, argued over and possibly refused. Small bills survive that scrutiny better than large ones, and always have.

Regional disasters sit at the friendly end of the scale and deserve thinking through rather than dismissing. Drive two hundred miles to your brother's place and the power is on when you arrive, which means the grid works where you're going, your card works there, and the cash barely matters. It matters on the road - the fuel stop, the diner, the toll booth - and that's precisely why a car stash exists, sized small enough to lose without grief.

The unfriendly version has the grid down at the destination too. Then you're a refugee with a wallet, and the wallet is the only thing separating your family from every other family in the same car park.

Should this turn out to be the end of the world as we know it, the cash has a shelf life measured in days. A week at most under most projections, less in the ones involving a currency collapse. That doesn't argue for skipping it. It argues for sizing it honestly and putting the rest of the budget into things that don't expire.

How Much Cash You Need When the Grid Goes Down, and Why "As Much as Possible" Is the Wrong Answer

Here comes the million-dollar question, and the answer needs a rationale before it needs a number.

Planning around here runs to the worst case, on the theory that a household ready for the end of the world is automatically ready for a burst water main. The reverse doesn't hold. Prepare for a burst main and a genuine collapse walks straight through your front door.

So the calculation starts from what the money gets spent on. Not the mortgage, the rent, the student loans or the credit card statement. Fuel, food, water, medication, one night's shelter, a tow, a repair. The reserve exists to move a household through the first seventy-two hours and into its own pantry, after which its job is finished.

A couple of thousand in notes is where this household sits, and no more. If a crisis demands beyond that, the failure lay in the planning rather than the amount. A second water filter beats a second stack of twenties, because the filter works in every scenario including those where money is wallpaper.

Buying passage to another country gets trotted out constantly in this genre. Fine in principle, difficult in practice. A family of four crossing a border during a fuel crisis needs documents, a running vehicle and a destination, and cash ranks behind all three. Bribing officials is the other favorite. Also real, also oversold - most officials encountered in the first week are volunteers and clerks with no discretion, and the ones who do have discretion tend to want things that aren't money.

Practical sizing runs in tiers, each with a purpose.

Walking-around money, carried daily and kept in the vehicle, sits at a couple hundred in small bills. It covers the flat tire, the cash-only taqueria, the school fundraiser, the parking garage that takes nothing else, and the two-hour outage that shuts every terminal on the block. Replenish without ceremony; don't treat it as savings.

The household reserve belongs at home and does the real work. Between one and three thousand, sized to cover a hard week without visiting an ATM. Fuel, food, medication, a motel, a tow, a repair.

A stretch tier exists for unstable income and genuinely exposed addresses. One to three months of bare-bones household expenses, which for most families lands between three and nine thousand. Bare-bones means rent set aside separately and everything else stripped to the bone: rice, beans, fuel, medication, nothing decorative.

Past that point the returns fall off sharply. Ten thousand under a mattress is a lot of paper to lose to a burst pipe or a burglary, and a lot of purchasing power to watch shrink through an inflationary year. Cash is insurance, not an investment. Treating it as a portfolio is how people wind up with twenty grand in a shoebox and no water stored.

Household composition shifts the figure. A pensioner on a fixed transfer, a family with an infant, a house with somebody on daily medication, a rural property on a well pump rather than city water - all push the number up, and all deserve a longer conversation than a blog post can give. Two healthy adults in a city apartment with redundant utilities can sit at the low end and sleep fine.

Denominations matter more than the total, and this is where most people get it exactly backwards.

Twenties carry the day. Fives and tens handle small transactions and make change possible. Ones and coins cover the vending machine, the tip, the kid selling bottled water at the intersection. Fifties and hundreds look impressive and convert badly - a hundred at a folding table at eight in the morning is a negotiation, and the seller may not have ninety-two in change. Retailers also get skittish about large notes in a crisis, partly because counterfeit detection goes out the window when the power does.

Condition counts for something too. Crisp, unmarked, untorn bills get taken without a second look. A soft note with a missing corner starts an argument in normal weather and loses one in a crisis. Ask for clean bills at the window and set aside anything ragged for ordinary spending.

Two rolls of quarters earn their keep and cost almost nothing to hold. Vending machine, laundromat, air pump, parking meter, shopping cart. Coins are heavy and nobody plans around them, which is exactly why they remain useful when nobody has change.

Foreign currency deserves a small position only where a border is genuinely close. A couple hundred in the neighboring country's notes buys a tank of fuel and a meal on the other side for households within an hour of one. Everyone else is carrying clutter.

Precious metals get argued to death online. Short version: coins are heavy, premiums are brutal, and nobody at a roadside stall is going to weigh your silver. A few ounces as a long-horizon store of value, sure. As day-one spending money, no.

The other half of the sizing decision is what you don't spend. Every dollar parked in a drawer is a dollar not spent on long-life food, water storage, a way to cook without utility gas, light, heat, medical supplies, tools, seeds if you garden. Goods hold value through the currency dying because they hold value through everything. Money is a claim on goods, and goods don't need claiming.

One statistic puts the exercise in perspective. Survey work from Bankrate has found that around 59 percent of American adults couldn't cover a thousand-dollar emergency from savings. Federal Reserve payment diaries put cash at roughly 14 percent of transactions and falling, down from about 31 percent a decade earlier, with the steepest drops among people under forty. A country that has traded a physical reserve for convenience sits one transformer fire away from a bad afternoon.

Review the figure once a year, on a date already on the calendar. A new baby, a new commute, a move from a city flat to a house on a well - each changes the number, and none announce themselves to a stash that never gets counted.

The Best Place to Hide Cash in Your Home, and the Mistakes That Cost People Their Reserves

Money in the house carries real risk, and so does leaving it with an institution. A burglary can take a drawer in four minutes. A bank can freeze a balance for four months. Both failure modes exist, and the honest answer is that you pick which one to accept rather than eliminate either.

What you can do is make the house version harder to hit.

A decoy wallet earns its keep. Thirty or forty dollars and a couple of expired cards in an obvious drawer mean the person ransacking the bedroom takes the bait and stops looking. The real reserve lives somewhere unremarkable - inside the box of Christmas decorations, taped under a dresser bottom, in the pocket of a coat that only comes out in January.

Spread the stash across four to six caches, none of them large. A waterproof bag with a desiccant pack beats a ziplock, and both beat the freezer. The microwave is popular and bad; the toilet tank is worse, because humidity gets into everything. Books get given away. Under the mattress is where a burglar looks first, before anywhere else.

Fire and flood are the two risks people underrate. A cheap fireproof document bag costs thirty dollars and solves the first. The second gets solved by elevation and a sealed container, plus the discipline not to keep everything at floor level in a basement flat.

A fake shaving cream can holds several hundred and looks like nothing. Just don't throw it out when the bathroom gets cleared. Wall clocks with a compartment behind the face work better, since nobody bins a clock. Hollowed books survive until the shelf gets sorted for donation. Behind an outlet plate, inside a rolled-up yoga mat, in the pocket of a tool bag, in the lining of a suitcase stored in the loft - all fine, all improved by sitting somewhere a burglar's hands don't naturally go.

A home safe is worth the money only if it gets bolted down. Freestanding, it gets carried out whole, contents and all. Bolted, it buys time, and time is the entire point of every hiding place on this list.

Renters have the same options as owners apart from permanent fixtures. Nothing above needs a drill.

Years back an envelope got tucked behind a bulky item in the garage that had been judged surplus to requirements. The item went to my daughter. Twenty minutes later she walked into the living room holding it and asked why there was a lot of money in the box. She got a twenty for honesty and the household got a lesson: the stash you can't find is the stash you don't have.

Since then, caches get logged. Not on a laminated map pinned to the fridge, which tells a burglar where to look, but in a short coded list in a notebook, with hiding places named in a way only the household understands.

Rotation happens annually, on that same easy-to-remember date. Notes come out, get checked for damage, anything soft or torn gets replaced, and the lot goes back somewhere slightly different. That's also the moment to reconcile the total against what the household actually needs this year.

Tell the adults in the house where the reserve is. Not the neighbors, not the group chat. A spouse who doesn't know about the envelope will hand it over in a burglary without noticing, and a teenager who does know will dip into it for a concert ticket. Both are solvable with a conversation, and neither gets solved by hoping.

Keep a photocopy of the debit card, front and back, in the fireproof bag. A lost wallet with a known number is recoverable; a lost wallet with an unknown one is a week of phone calls. Don't write the PIN on the card. Write it in the notebook.

The car stash needs its own paragraph, because vehicles get broken into more than houses do. Three hundred in ones, fives and tens, folded into a ziplock and hidden under a seat or inside a first-aid kit, covers the fuel stop and the tow. Never more than a few hundred, and never the whole reserve.

Why You Need Cash on Hand at All, and What Breaks First When the Machines Do

Think about the last time cash was needed most and couldn't be reached. That moment arrives without announcement, and it usually arrives when a terminal dies.

How many people reading this have nothing in a wallet or purse right now? This household was the same for years. Cash was never carried; the ready availability of an ATM, or of paying for virtually everything with a debit card, covered it. There's genuine convenience in never making change, never counting notes at a counter, never wondering whether the balance covers the total. Technology delivered that, and it works beautifully right up to the moment it doesn't.

Two things need to run at once for any of it to function. Card readers and cash machines want electricity; without it, neither wakes up. They also want a network; with the current on and the network down, the transaction still fails, the purchase still doesn't go through, and the machine still refuses to hand over a dime.

Electricity is among the first casualties in a disaster. That doesn't take a cosmic event. Fire, flood, earthquake, tornado, winter storm, a substation fire, a car into a pole, plain vandalism, the occasional optimist with a rifle and a grudge against the local utility. A payment switch is one more piece of equipment needing the same two things as everything else, and it sits in exactly the same buildings.

An ATM needs mains power, a live network link and a bank core that hasn't frozen withdrawals. Remove any single leg and it becomes a bolted-down metal box. During the Northeast blackout of August 2003 - fifty-five million people across eight states and Ontario - the units on backup batteries drained within hours and the rest never woke at all. People queued behind machines that hadn't been refilled in days, with no way of knowing which were dead until they reached the front.

Sun activity has taken grids down before and will again. In March 1989 a coronal mass ejection slammed the Hydro-Québec system, six million people lost power, and utilities spent the night watching transformers overheat. The same class of event in 1859 - the Carrington Event - set telegraph offices alight and knocked operators off their keys with induced current. Modern pricing from Lloyd's of London runs from half a trillion dollars to 2.6 trillion for a repeat, with regional outages stretching into months. A comparable burst in July 2012 missed Earth by nine days.

Software does what a backhoe does. On the nineteenth of July, 2024, a faulty configuration file pushed to roughly 8.5 million Windows machines bricked airline check-in desks, hospital records systems, pharmacy dispensaries and point-of-sale terminals worldwide. Electricity never flickered. The machines simply stopped being machines, and for a day a lot of people discovered that a boarding pass on a phone is worth nothing behind a blue screen. Earlier that same year, an attack on a single claims processor, Change Healthcare, left pharmacies unable to bill insurance for weeks.

Fiber gets cut with depressing regularity. Vandals severed lines in Arizona in February 2015 and left a swath of businesses unable to process payments. A contractor took out cables in Virginia in 2021. A coordinated sabotage event in North Carolina in 2022 killed internet and phone service across an entire county for days. Substations get shot at too; Moore County, North Carolina, lost power for the better part of a week in December 2022 after somebody put rounds into two of them.

Institutions fail in their own way, on their own schedule.

Silicon Valley Bank lost forty-two billion dollars in deposits in a single day in March 2023, the largest one-day run in American history, and the queue was digital rather than physical - which meant the people who got their money out were the ones with working apps and fast thumbs. Cyprus agreed to a bailout in 2013 that included a haircut on bank balances, taking nearly half of accounts above a hundred thousand euros and capping daily withdrawals at three hundred. Capital controls stayed for two years. Greece closed its banks for three weeks in the summer of 2015 and held withdrawals to sixty euros a day. Lebanon's depositors have been locked out since 2019.

Washington shut every bank in the country for four days in March 1933. Nigeria pulled so much cash out of circulation in 2023 that ATM queues formed for weeks and traders began refusing the old notes. India voided 86 percent of its banknotes in one evening in 2016 and spent fifty days watching people line up to swap paper for paper.

A bank holiday is a lever. It exists, and it has been pulled on four continents in fifteen years.

Physical infrastructure for cash is being dismantled at the same time. Thousands of American branches have closed in the past several years and hundreds of counties now have no branch at all; regulators have a name for them and no fix. ATM counts have slid since 2019. Sweden and Norway sit under a tenth of transactions in cash, and Britain's share has better than halved in a decade. Every closure is a small wager that the machines keep running, placed by an institution that won't be standing in the queue when the wager loses.

Behind the payment layer sits something more important and much more fragile.

A supermarket carries roughly two to three days of stock. That isn't scandal, it's a business model - shelf space earns nothing and just-in-time deliveries let a store run lean. It also makes the shop a three-day buffer dressed up as a pantry. Fuel moves on tankers that need refineries, roads and drivers, and a station can't dispense a gallon without current at the pump. Water arrives because pumps push it into towers; lose the pumps, the tower drains, the pressure dies.

Now stack the payment question on top. The groceries exist, the shelves hold three days of them, and the register won't take your card.

Cash is the only instrument in the drawer that works with no power, no network and no cooperation from anybody. That's its entire case, and a strong one.

Several jurisdictions have noticed. New Jersey, Massachusetts, Philadelphia, New York and San Francisco have banned cashless stores outright, and the list grows. Worth knowing when choosing where to live or shop, and worth knowing that a shop can be cash-only and perfectly legal while your card is useless - the version of the rule that actually helps.

Paper won't repair a dead substation, of course. What it does is hold the line for a few hours: groceries bought, tank filled, the family back behind a locked door while crews work on the transformer. Call it the difference between waiting out a bad night and going hungry through one, and it explains why the modest drawer keeps earning its keep long after the card in your wallet stops being useful.

The real test arrives once the lights come back. Until then, go count what's in your wallet. That figure is the start of the answer, and it's probably smaller than you'd like.