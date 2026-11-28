Milei Just Unplugged Argentina's Money Printer, And Not One Lawmaker Voted No

Authored by Owen Evans via The Epoch Times,

Argentina's Congress approved legislation on Thursday barring the central bank from printing money to finance government spending, advancing a central pillar of President Javier Milei's economic reform program.

Under the new charter, the central bank's primary objective will be to preserve the value of the Argentine peso, while its ability to finance the Treasury through temporary advances or direct purchases of government debt will be prohibited.

Milei was elected in 2023 on a promise to reduce government size and tame astronomical inflation, backed by a chainsaw-wielding image.

During his election campaign, Milei pledged to shut down Argentina's central bank and replace the Argentine peso with the U.S. dollar as part of a plan to eliminate inflation.

The legislation establishes that the primary mission of the central bank is to preserve the value of the currency, said Milei's office in a statement on Thursday, adding that it removes the economy minister's right to participate in meetings of its board of directors.

The legislation reverses provisions introduced in 2012 under then-President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner that expanded the central bank's ability to finance government spending.

The law puts an end to "91 years of plunder, expropriation, impunity, and institutional decay," Milei's office said in a statement on Thursday.

Tenemos nueva Carta Orgánica para el @BancoCentral_AR . Se terminó con más de 90 años de estafa via emisión de dinero para financiar déficit fiscal...

VLLC! pic.twitter.com/PGom0ew3pQ — Javier Milei (@JMilei) November 26, 2026

The number of businesses with at least one registered employee in Argentina fell by 32,429, or 6.3 percent, between November 2023 and August 2026, according to a Nov. 16 report by Argentine think tank Fundar.

In a Nov. 25 BNP Paribas report, economist François Faure said that the Argentine economy "most likely slipped into a technical recession (two consecutive quarters of falling real GDP) in the spring of 2026."

Argentina's unemployment rate rose from 6 percent at the end of 2023 to 8 percent by mid-2026, while household consumption fell by 1.8 percent in the second quarter of this year, according to the report.

Faure said the debt-to-GDP ratio has fallen by 17 percentage points since the end of 2024. He said that this was "thanks to a return to a balanced budget, as well as i) inflationary erosion (which reduces the debt-to-GDP ratio in pesos) and ii) the real appreciation of the peso against the dollar (which reduces the debt-to-GDP ratio in foreign currency)."

Milei, a Trump ally, is a fierce opponent of communism, socialism, and collectivism.

"The road to socialism is always and everywhere the road to totalitarianism, because the socialist has to use every tool available to deny a reality that proves his ideas are false, harmful, and destructive to any nation," Milei said at then-Brazilian presidential candidate Flávio Bolsonaro's election campaign launch in Brazil on July 25.

Argentina's Senate passed a bill on Thursday to suspend the country's primary elections. Milei's La Libertad Avanza party is polling roughly level with the opposition Peronists ahead of Argentina's October 2027 presidential election, according to a November poll by Argentine consultancy Analogías.

If approved, the electoral reform bill would suspend next year's primaries, reduce public financing for political parties and eliminate the mandatory presidential debate before general elections. "We want a system that is more efficient. We want a system that is simpler and more transparent," said Sen. Bruno Olivera of ruling party La Libertad Avanza.