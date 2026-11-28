No Santa, No Trees, No Menorahs: Cape Cod Principal Declares December "Holiday-Free"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity,

A Cape Cod elementary school has instructed staff to strip classrooms of all Christmas related decorations and items throughout December.

The goal, according to the memo, is a "holiday-free environment" that keeps spaces "neutral" so every child feels an "equal sense of belonging."

Parents at Harwich Elementary School in the Monomoy Regional School District say the directive cancels traditions rather than teaching them. They note that Halloween parades and Thanksgiving activities went ahead earlier in the year without similar restrictions. The school will still close for Christmas break.

A Cape Cod elementary school just declared December a "holiday-free environment" so every kid feels a sense of belonging. No Christmas trees, no Santa, no wreaths, no Elf on the Shelf, and the menorahs and dreidels went too.



Snowflakes and snowmen are still allowed, so the kids... pic.twitter.com/S5PYPFYGaR — Jake (@JakeTbird) November 27, 2026

Principal Christie Cutone's "Holiday Reminder" memo, sent to staff last week, states: "Because our student body includes families from many different backgrounds... including students who do not celebrate mainstream holidays, we are maintaining a holiday-free environment throughout the building this month. Keeping our shared classroom spaces neutral ensures that every child feels an equal sense of belonging."

It continues: "Please refrain from putting up holiday-specific decorations (such as Christmas trees, wreaths, Elf on the Shelf, Santa imagery, menorahs, or dreidels). General winter themes, like snowflakes, snowmen, winter animals, or cozy reading themes are encouraged."

Staff were also told to "Avoid using holiday-themed worksheets, coloring pages, crafts, or video during classroom activities and downtime." Any holiday decorations that appear "will be gently ask[ed] that they be taken down so we can keep our building consistent for all students."

The memo has drawn sharp pushback. Parent Abigail McGillen, whose fourth-grade daughter attends the school, told local reporters that inclusivity should not mean cancellation.

"It was said that this was done to remain inclusive at the school. We have a very small student body and a very diverse student body, and to be inclusive, that's not to cancel traditions and cancel different cultures and learnings of all these different traditions of all these children from different backgrounds; it's to celebrate them and teach these children," she said.

McGillen added that she learned to make a menorah as a student at the same school. "Learning different cultures is important so they know who their friends are. It's a magical time for these kids. It's not about religion, it's about fun and learning."

She questioned the inconsistency: "If we strip away the holidays for December, why are we allowed to hypocritically celebrate all the other holidays? At these grade levels it's about joy, spirit, whimsical traditions of all walks of life, especially visually as young children learn in a more visual manner. The principal states it's in line with Massachusetts state curriculum of non-discriminatory manner, yet we are now being exclusionary for the month of December."

Another parent, described as an immigrant mother, said she wants her children exposed to both her culture and American ones: "I'm an immigrant mom. I have a different culture, and I'm trying to have both cultures in the same place and teaching my kids to do the same."

McGillen, who runs a private parent Facebook group with more than 200 members, said more than 100 responses arrived and most opposed the directive.

Some students wore holiday hats to school in protest. Parents report sending multiple emails to administrators with little change. A Change.org petition asking the school to reconsider has also circulated.

Superintendent Robin Millen responded that nothing formal has shifted. "Our district wants to confirm that no policy changes have been made regarding holiday celebrations or recognitions in our schools. Routine communications are sent to educators and staff throughout the year with reminders of our district's commitment to be culturally responsive and aware, and to foster a deep sense of belonging for all in our community. The message sent this past week was intended to convey this reminder and supported both seasonal celebrations and teaching about diverse traditions as part of our curriculum."

The distinction between a "routine reminder" and an active instruction to remove decorations and avoid holiday materials has not satisfied critics. Public schools can teach about holidays in a neutral way and display secular symbols, but parents argue the memo goes beyond neutrality into erasure for the month of December alone.

The episode fits a wider pattern of public schools reframing or minimizing traditional American holidays. Days earlier, Loudoun County Public Schools in Virginia recommended materials for second- through fifth-graders that present Thanksgiving as a "Day of Mourning."

Those slides tell children as young as seven that some Native American groups view the holiday as the start of "a long period of violence and discrimination" because European arrival "began the ill treatment and deaths of millions of Native Americans."

Boston's City Council has similarly recognized Thanksgiving as a National Day of Mourning, with city materials describing colonists' arrival as an invasion.

Columbus Day has already been replaced in many places by Indigenous Peoples' Day. The Harwich memo arrives against that backdrop: one holiday is recast as mourning or invasion, while Christmas and Hanukkah symbols are treated as threats to belonging.

Critics online and in comments have asked why other observances receive different treatment and whether "belonging" requires removing the most widely celebrated December traditions in the country.

For families who view school as a place that should reflect and transmit the culture the majority of Americans still observe, the directive reads as another step toward treating traditional holidays as problems to be managed rather than occasions to be shared.