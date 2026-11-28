Russia & Ukraine Conduct Rare Exchange Of Mostly Elderly Civilians On Belarusian Soil

Russia and Ukraine have continued with periodic exchanges of Prisoners of War, but the end of this week saw a rare exchange of mostsly elderly and young, in what the sides are hailing as a successful humanitarian exchange deail.

Belarusian state media reported Friday that the swap involved 43 mostly elderly civilians in a family reunification mission, with the exchange having occurred in Belarus.

Among the group, 23 elderly Russian citizens and 20 people from Ukraine were involved. It highlights that the current war is rooted in the prior Donbass crisis going back to at least 2014, and that families have long been separated in the fighting. The operation was overseen by the Red Cross.

Since the start of the full-scale Russian invastion, there's been over 70 humanitarian exchange missions, including over 2,000 civilians having crossed the border in both directions to be reunited with family.

"Today’s operation has become one of the largest since 2022," Ruth Hetherington, Head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) mission in Belarus, told state TV.

"During this time, we’ve assisted more than 2,000 people. Many of them are the elderly and vulnerable," Hetherington added.

US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have reportedly been spearheading efforts to increase these exchange deals; however, no broader Ukraine peace deal has yet materialized.

Most of the exchanges thus far have involved military POWs, and in some cases the return of the bodies of the deceased.

Washington's peace efforts have so far have failed to result in a final breakthrough, and at the same time Ukraine's Zelensky has been complaining that the Europeans must be at the table 'every step of the way'.

The BBC has recently cited US officials to say that Ukraine and Russia have privately shown "a little bit of flexibility" over disputed territory.

"They will not solve the Donetsk issue and the territorial issue until they know what the security architecture is going to be after the war," an official remarked on the trilateral talks process earlier this month. Zelensky is under pressure from the Trump administration to give up territory, and to also finally hold elections, but he also has a hardline nationalist base to not concede or compromise in any significant way.