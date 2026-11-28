"Sick To My F**king Stomach": Whistleblower Nurse Says Liberal Colleague Delayed Pain Meds For Trump Supporter With Compound Fractures

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity,

A nurse has gone public with a detailed account of watching a colleague deliberately delay ordered pain medication and other care for a severely injured patient wearing a MAGA hat.

The whistleblower describes the patient as having bilateral compound fractures of the tibia in both legs, stab wounds, and injuries from being beaten with a bat until bone protruded.

In a level 1 trauma setting, this was the highest-priority patient on the floor. The ordered Dilaudid sat unadministered while the nurse ate and saw other patients.

WOAH ? American nurse is whistleblowing saying he sees "liberal nurses" not giving the correct care to conservatives. Even delaying pain medications, withholding blood and emergency treatments



"Today was the first day that I was sick to my f*cking stomach, and I've heard... pic.twitter.com/YaBLydK5u4 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) November 27, 2026

"Today was the first day that I was sick to my f*cking stomach," the whistleblower said. He recounted overhearing the nurse state that the patient "can wait with his f*cking MAGA hat on" for his pain meds. He watched for roughly two hours, then intervened, took over the patient despite already carrying six others, and reported the incident.

He described himself as a conservative, not MAGA, and said he acted because it was the right thing to do. The patient also needed blood and other treatments that were not provided in a timely way.

This is not an isolated claim. Multiple nurses have publicly declared they would withhold care or wished physical harm on political opponents, prompting firings, license actions, and official statements that healthcare is not contingent on political beliefs.

Florida nurse Erik Martindale posted that he would not perform anesthesia for any surgeries or procedures for MAGA patients. "It is my right, it is my ethical oath, and I stand behind my education. I own all of my businesses and I can refuse anyone!" he wrote.

After the post circulated, he claimed his accounts were hacked. Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier later stated that Martindale was no longer a registered nurse in Florida, adding that "healthcare is not contingent on political beliefs, and we have zero tolerance for partisans who put politics above their ethical duty to treat patients with the respect and dignity they deserve."

Labor and delivery nurse Lexie Lawler posted a video wishing White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt a severe childbirth injury.

"As a labor and delivery nurse, it gives me great joy to wish Karoline Leavitt a fourth-degree tear," she said. She continued with explicit language hoping Leavitt would "rip from bow to stern and never s - t normally again."

Baptist Health Boca Raton Regional Hospital terminated her, stating the comments "do not reflect our values or the standards we expect of healthcare professionals."

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo issued an emergency suspension of her license. Attorney General Uthmeier called the remarks an ethical red line and stated she was no longer allowed to practice nursing in Florida.

A nurse at Virginia Commonwealth University Health posted videos urging medical providers to use a "sabotage tactic" against ICE agents, including preparing syringes with saline or succinylcholine, a muscle relaxant that can cause temporary partial paralysis. The hospital fired her after investigation and fulfilled state reporting requirements.

These cases sit against a broader backdrop. A 2026 Nurse.org survey of 830 licensed nurses found that 87 percent of currently working nurses feel they need to keep their political views quiet at work at least sometimes, with 55 percent saying often.

The pattern held across parties. Eighty-one percent reported at least one effect of the political environment on their work or outlook in the prior two years, most commonly increased stress, changed feelings about nursing, and altered interactions with patients and families. Among those affected, 65 percent described the overall effect as mostly negative.

The American Medical Association's Code of Medical Ethics is clear that physicians must not allow differences with a patient or family about political matters to interfere with the delivery of professional care.

Physicians are expected to provide care in emergencies and not discriminate on the basis of characteristics irrelevant to clinical need. Nursing ethics codes contain parallel expectations of non-discriminatory care.

Deliberate delay or withholding of ordered treatment based on a patient's political symbols or beliefs is negligence. Hospitals face liability if they retain staff who have demonstrated they will condition care on politics.

Licensing boards treat willful delay or refusal of ordered care, especially when motivated by bias, as grounds for discipline ranging from reprimand to suspension or revocation.

Patients can pursue civil claims for negligence or malpractice when delay causes additional pain, complications, or worsened outcomes. Criminal charges are less common but not impossible when neglect rises to recklessness that endangers the patient.

The whistleblower's account describes exactly this scenario in a high-acuity trauma bay. Most nurses and physicians continue to treat patients according to need. The minority who announce or act on political litmus tests for care undermine the trust the profession still holds.

Patients enter hospitals with injuries, not voter registrations. The expectation remains simple: treat the injury. Anything else is a failure of the basic duty that justifies the authority and access granted to those who practice.