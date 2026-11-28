"They've Got Her On Two Fronts": Comer Says Ilhan Omar Indictment Is Coming

House Oversight Chairman James Comer says federal prosecutors are going to indict Rep. Ilhan Omar, telling Newsmax on Wednesday night that the Justice Department has the Minnesota Democrat "on two fronts": immigration fraud and welfare fraud.

Host Rob Finnerty asked the Kentucky Republican whether an indictment was coming, "or are we all just being taken on another ride?" "No, I think an indictment's coming. They've got her on two fronts," Comer answered.

"I think they're zeroed in on this."



Rep. James Comer says he believes an indictment against Rep. Ilhan Omar is coming, pointing to allegations of immigration and welfare fraud.@RobFinnertyUSA @JamesComer @RepJamesComer pic.twitter.com/USQ4VfJ2O1 — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) November 26, 2026

The first front, he said, is "the immigration fraud," which the Justice Department and Homeland Security "have been working together on." The second is welfare fraud, which Comer said his committee had been investigating "until Hakeem Jeffries was crying foul" on the grounds that House rules leave investigations of members to the Ethics Committee. Waiting on Ethics, Comer said, is "like watching paint dry."

"With respect to the Department of Justice, I think they're zeroed in on this," he said. "If she's lied on her age, if she's lied on her name, if she's lied to get her brother and other family members in, if she's lied to defraud the government in welfare and in Medicaid, then she should be held accountable regardless of who she is and the title of U.S. congressperson." He added that "I think Blanche knows that," a reference to Attorney General Todd Blanche.

Comer also wants Omar off her committees while the investigation runs. He pointed to former Rep. George Santos, who he said stepped away from all his committee assignments while under investigation before the House expelled him, and asked why Omar is still on the Budget Committee. "At the end of the day, she shouldn't be on any committee while she's under investigation," he said.

Omar, who has denied wrongdoing, has not been charged with a crime. A federal grand jury in Washington is hearing evidence in the immigration fraud investigation, gathered by prosecutors in Washington and Minnesota, the New York Post reported this week. More than a dozen grand jury subpoenas went out in Minnesota last month, some to her relatives, as we reported in October.

Chief Judge James Boasberg released 169 pages of the search warrant records on Monday over the government's objections. Prosecutors told the judge they believe Omar "has committed [redacted] crimes over decades - beginning long before she was ever in Congress," and the warrant sought evidence of violations "occurring between 1980 to the present." The 67-page affidavit laying out the government's case is still sealed. A person familiar with the warrant told the Washington Post it lists conspiracy, immigration fraud and false statements.

The Justice Department apologized to the court on Tuesday for telling it that the House's top lawyer had endorsed its view that Omar's home fell outside the Constitution's Speech or Debate protections for lawmakers. House General Counsel Matthew Berry had taken no such position.

Homeland Security Investigations agents searched Omar's Washington home on Oct. 12. Her office called the raid "an outrageous abuse of power and an unprecedented escalation in the weaponization of federal law enforcement to target political enemies." Investigators are reportedly examining whether her birth date was misstated on immigration paperwork tied to her father's naturalization in 2000, and her 2009 marriage to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, whom critics have long alleged is her brother. Omar has denied that claim since 2016.

The Justice Department has not said whether it will seek charges against Omar, or when.