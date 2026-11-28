Trump-Linked WLFI Crashes 50% As Justin Sun Demands "Prompt Action" From Regulators

WLFI, the token of Trump family-backed crypto venture World Liberty Financial, crashed more than 50% over the last 24 hours, with the sharpest selling occurring around midnight.

The token began plunging around 11:25 p.m. ET, falling from around $0.03491 to an all-time low near $0.0162 in about an hour before recovering modestly to around $0.01958 early Saturday morning. It traded near $0.16 about a year ago.

Crypto news website CoinDesk cited blockchain tracker EmberCN, which used Arkham Intelligence data to identify a treasury transaction around the time of the selloff. An address labeled as World Liberty Financial's strategic reserve sold 12,121 ether for $20.06 million in stablecoins through CoW Swap.

the WLFI situation is even crazier than it looked



5.1 BILLION $WLFI tokens sitting on Dolomite as collateral, borrowed against almost to the maximum



liquidation price was $0.021.



WLFI team reportedly had to sell ETH at a loss and inject another $16M+ into dolomite just to push… https://t.co/zCShY2AG2W pic.twitter.com/IgWxj0u5Up — vibeman (@vibeman_0) November 28, 2026

The sale generated an estimated $19.26 million realized loss, based on the tracker's calculation of the project's acquisition cost.

Then the drama unfolded.

🚨 Justin Sun vs. Trump family fued escalates as WLFI team dumps $20 MILLION in ETH, triggering a massive crash in $WLFI.



Sun has accused World Liberty Financial of defrauding investors and called on exchanges to delist both $WLFI and its USD1 stablecoin.



The team's "Strategic… https://t.co/O7Cr3hKOp8 pic.twitter.com/25yTPZTKYe — Coin Bureau (@coinbureau) November 28, 2026

CoinDesk added more color.

Chatter on X linked the ETH sale to a $75 million stablecoin loan World Liberty Financial took against roughly 5 billion of its own WLFI tokens on Dolomite earlier this year, fueling speculation that the team sold ether at a loss to repay debt or add collateral and lower theloan'ss liquidation threshold. Launched ahead of the 2024 presidential election, World Liberty Financial is a crypto lending and stablecoin platform co-founded and promoted by Donald Trump and his sons – Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Barron Trump – alongside executives including Zach Witkoff and Chase Herro. The firm issues the WLFI token and the USD1 stablecoin. USD1, which is designed to trade 1:1 against the U.S. dollar, briefly fell to as low as 94 cents early Saturday, according to TradingView data, before recovering to nearly $1 as of this writing.

🚨 HUGE: World Liberty Financial's stablecoin USD1 depegs 6% below $1.$WLFI has crashed -60% over the past month and is now down nearly 90% year-to-date.



Adding to the concerns, Ryan Fang, the project's growth lead and advisor, has reportedly deactivated his account. https://t.co/O7Cr3hKOp8 pic.twitter.com/CwHFL2qJMg — Coin Bureau (@coinbureau) November 28, 2026

Justin Sun, founder of the Tron blockchain and once one of World Liberty Financial's largest investors, urged government regulators to intervene:

Today's WLFI episode is just another rerun of insider circular lending to cash out, unauthorized insider selling, the illegal freezing of investor assets, and investor fraud. I call on major exchanges, regulators, judicial authorities, and the courts to take prompt action against WLFI and USD1, including but not limited to issuing warning lists, immediate delisting, restricting deposits, and requiring disclosure of where the illicit funds have gone.

今天这起 WLFI 事件，不过是内部循环借贷套现、内部人违规出售、违法冻结投资者资产以及投资者欺诈的又一次上演。我呼吁各大交易所、监管机构、司法机关和法院，尽快对 WLFI 和 USD1… — H.E. Justin Sun 👨‍🚀 🌞 (@justinsuntron) November 28, 2026

Son is locked in a legal battle with World Liberty over his frozen holdings. World Liberty blacklisted his wallet shortly after WLFI began trading in September 2025, freezing 595 million unlocked tokens then worth about $107 million.

Sun sued the company earlier this year, alleging fraud and extortion. World Liberty countersued in May, accusing him of shorting WLFI to drive down its price.

Meanwhile, Democrats who are supposed to be focused on 'affordability' have told the Trump family and his administration: "Lawyer up" over a very large list that also includes crypto dealings.