Trump Signals Rethink On US Troop Cuts In Europe After Greenland Deal

Authored by Victoria Friedman via The Epoch Times,

President Donald Trump has indicated that a security deal over Greenland has influenced his thinking on possible U.S. troop reductions in Europe.

Trump made the comments on Nov. 26 after participating in Thanksgiving holiday calls to service members.

When a U.S. service member asked about encouraging allies to take greater responsibility for their own defense, Trump said allies were increasing defense spending and buying American military equipment, including F-35 fighter jets.

Taking questions from the press after the event, the president said European NATO allies were not helpful in their initial response to the Iran conflict.

"They weren't very helpful," he told reporters. "But we got Greenland, and we got Greenland. That's three times the size of Texas, and that made me feel a little bit differently, to be honest."

Trump after speaking with Mark Rutte about US troops in Europe: "They weren't very helpful to us on, you know, Iran... But we got Greenland. That's three times the size of Texas." pic.twitter.com/LEE8MMcObe — Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) November 27, 2026

Trump did not specify whether troop reductions in Europe remained under consideration or announce a decision on U.S. force levels.

The president then said that European allies were now involved "and they've been great."

"And Mark Rutte, I have to say, is a great leader. He is a fantastic leader," he said of NATO's secretary-general, with whom he had had a meeting on Nov. 25.

Greenland Deal

Trump made the remarks after Denmark's parliament approved, earlier this month, a security agreement that will allow a larger U.S. military presence in Greenland.

The deal amends the 1951 Defense Agreement signed by the United States and Denmark.

While the 1951 agreement already granted the United States sweeping military rights in Greenland, the new deal strengthens certain access rights and allows the United States to expand its military footprint on the Arctic island, but does not transfer sovereignty over the island to the United States.

Trump told the press on Nov. 26 that he and Rutte had discussed Greenland.

"We made that deal, which everyone said was not makeable," he said. "And I want to thank Denmark, the country of Denmark. They were great, but we made that deal."

.@POTUS on his meeting with @SecGenNATO: "We discussed Iran, and he doesn't want them to have a nuclear weapon... We discussed Greenland... Most of it was focused on Russia-Ukraine." pic.twitter.com/WeMlyEraXm — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 26, 2026

Since returning to the White House in January 2025, Trump has repeatedly said that the United States must purchase or annex Greenland "for the purpose of national security" before Russian or Chinese interests are entrenched in the area.

After negotiations between U.S., Danish, and Greenlandic officials, Trump announced a security deal on Sept. 18 and signed it with Greenland and Danish leaders at a ceremony on Sept. 22 at the U.N. General Assembly in New York City.

Greenland lawmakers then approved it on Nov. 3, and Danish lawmakers backed it on Nov. 19.

NATO Spending

Trump has long advocated that other alliance members take more practical and financial responsibility for collective security.

The press raised NATO spending, and Trump responded that allies were not only spending more on their own defense but also buying U.S. defense equipment, such as F-35 fighter jets.

"I was able to get NATO to go from 2 percent, which they weren't paying, to 5 percent, which they will soon be paying, and everyone thought that was a miracle," the president said, referencing a June 2025 agreement by NATO members to raise defense and security-related spending to 5 percent of gross domestic product by 2035, a proposal backed by Trump.

NATO figures show that European allies and Canada increased their combined defense spending by nearly 20 percent in real terms in 2025 compared with the previous year.

"Because of me, they're becoming more self-sufficient," Trump said of NATO members. "We want them to because you know ... we have the greatest military in the world, and we're protecting a lot of countries that haven't been paying their share, and now they are."

He added that the United States cannot continue protecting every nation in the world, calling it unfair to U.S. taxpayers.