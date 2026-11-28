USAID Was Funding A Global Progressive Influence Machine

The Trump Administration's recent DOGE file dump has triggered viral anger over USAID's surprising (but not that surprising) efforts to work with Big Tech and social media companies to silence online dissent. Why was an agency supposedly tasked with managing aid to the poor and destitute involved in seemingly clandestine schemes to crush the alternative media?

Probably because the humanitarian projects were merely a cover for diverting cash into ideological goals that the general public would otherwise protest against. Keep in mind, from the very beginning any scrutiny of USAID was immediately met with accusations of barbarism - They said "millions were going to die because of DOGE..."

It's the perfect cover, because few people have the "Big Balls" necessary to put a spotlight on a humanitarian agency and threaten to slash their operations. The risk of public fallout would dissuade all but the most uncompromising auditors.

It should be noted that mainstream media coverage of the file dump is thin and the sound of crickets is deafening. Those outlets that are covering the damning information are painting the data release as if it is a crime or conspiracy.

Former U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power has spoken out against what she calls the "reckless release" of "cherry-picked files" for "partisan purposes." The large cache of files from USAID supports previous claims by the administration that the agency was "weaponized to advance a radical agenda fundamentally at odds with American values."

The files include emails, meeting agendas and draft proposals sent from and to officials working under the Biden administration that detail, in part, how they asked social media companies to moderate (control) public narratives. Companies were also sent proposals about deplatforming and downranking high-risk media outlets.

Get ready to have your mind blown Just from 2020-2024, USAID paid out $166 BILLION of our tax money to: - $33.1B Cash to foreign governments - $26.8B of it to Ukraine - $16.4B USAID admin and overhead - $10.4B Economic development like business, infrastructure - $8.8B Democracy, governance, civil society, "peace" programs - $4.9B Education - $560M Media and "counter-disinformation" programs - $302M Gender, women's, DEI programs - $51M LGBTQ-titled programs - $29M South Africa transgender and sex worker HIV - $90B to “health and humanitarian aid” like for refugees Where the $166 billion was dispersed - $64.1B UN agencies and World Bank (39%). - $44.8B NGOs (27%). - $29.8B Contractors like Chemonics and DAI (18%) - $12.9B paid to USAID itself (8%). - $5.5B Foreign governments directly (3%). - $9.0B Faith groups, universities, other (5%) If our Government has $166 BILLION to be sent out across the world by USAID during a 4 year period than we are being taxed way too much — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) November 26, 2026

The real reasons why Democrats and bureaucratic insiders are so enraged by the latest file dump are obvious - It is confirmation that many of these people were involved in criminal mismanagement of US taxpayer dollars to fund direct violations of the First Amendment.

But the censorship regime is just the tip of the iceberg. The new info also confirms that USAID was a central hub for the global spread of progressive propaganda. If you are an American paying taxes, here are some of the interesting programs your money was being spent on from 2020 to 2024...

Democracy, Governance, Civil Society, And Elections

This $8.8B category includes extensive involvement in political processes and elections abroad. Analysis of the data highlights hundreds of millions specifically on election-related programs, including $817M across countries, including Ukraine, Libya, Ethiopia, Jordan, Georgia, Venezuela, and others). Evidence suggests these operations may have functioned as soft power or influence over foreign elections, rather than neutral aid.

Why else would billions of American dollars be spent on elections in foreign countries?

Media And “Counter-Disinformation”

At least $560 million were allotted to cover programs aimed at "media support" (keeping failing left-wing outlets afloat) and combating “disinformation” or “information manipulation.” Internal documents and analyses describe these operations as targeting narratives associated with populist or conservative movements in various countries, sometimes framed around protecting “liberal democracy.”

For anyone still wondering if the "Deep State" is left wing, right wing, or both...these documents confirm it's left wing. There are no conservative NGOs or institutions on the list of USAID beneficiaries.

Gender, Women’s Empowerment, DEI, And LGBTQ Programs

An estimated $302 million was directed to gender/DEI projects and $51 million was funneled into LGBTQ-related projects. Examples include workplace DEI efforts in foreign countries, women’s economic empowerment projects, support for LGBTQ inclusion and advocacy, etc.

There are specific examples of small grants for transgender-themed operas, trans comics, a and LGBT musicals, though there is an intermingling of State Department public diplomacy grants with USAID awards where these projects are concerned. White House rescission materials and congressional materials have found portions of Development Assistance and Democracy Fund spending advancing “woke,” DEI, climate, and LGBTQ priorities over core development goals.

Again, why were American tax dollars being used for progressive propaganda programs under the guise of humanitarian aid?

South Africa Trans & Sex Worker HIV Programs

Part of a larger $37 million allotment, over $29 million in USAID/PEPFAR disbursements were spent on HIV programming targeting “key populations,” specifically sex workers and transgender people in South Africa.

The operation provided things like HIV testing and condoms, but hidden costs included hormone therapy (oestrogen + anti-androgens for transgender women; testosterone for transgender men). Also psychological support and support groups for clients seeking or receiving gender-affirming care USAID funding went into services that provided referrals for other interventions including transgender surgeries and speech therapy).

Health And Humanitarian Aid For "Refugees"

This is the kind of work that everyone was told USAID was created to do. However, wrapped up in the $90 billion in projects to help refugees from war-torn lands, considerable funding was redirected to support migrants trying to enter the United States.

USAID funds were funneled to migrants in Latin America and the Caribbean, many of whom were heading toward or transiting toward the United States, primarily through “root causes” programs, humanitarian assistance and integration efforts.

The Biden administration also pursued a multi-year strategy with a stated goal of "reducing irregular migration" from El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras by addressing poverty, violence, corruption, and lack of opportunity.

USAID was a major implementer and cumulative commitments were in the billions. Activities included economic development, governance, anti-violence programs, vocational training, and support for returned/repatriated migrants. In other words, instead of simply securing the southern border (which Trump has did effectively within months of entering office) the Democrats paid off foreign governments to convince people to stop coming to the US illegally. Clearly, this solution didn't work.

The shutdown of USAID might have been one of the most profound and sweeping events in modern American history. Some canalysts suggest that USAID was the core of a progressive empire-building agenda effecting hundreds of countries and undermining US security, but more than that, it was at the forefront of social engineering and cultural warfare. Only good things can happen now that the agency is gone.