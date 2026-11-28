Watch: Ex-Brit Charged In Iran-Linked Plots Shouts Orders To London Arsonist From Iraq

Footage broadcast for the first time by ITV News on Nov. 26 appears to show Mohammad Ali al-Hassani shouting instructions from Iraq over a video call to someone carrying out an arson attack in London. Al-Hassani is one of three men charged in the US over a string of Iran-linked attacks across Europe and the foiled plot against RAF Fairford, the Gloucestershire base that hosted American bombers.

In the clip, al-Hassani sits behind a laptop in a makeshift office in Iraq, yelling at a man who appears to be acting on his orders. It ends with a voice on the call saying "All right, that's it. Cut, bro," then "Yeah, cut, cut, cut. Well done."

BREAKING: Newly released footage appears to show British-Iraqi man Mohammad al-Hassani directing an attack in London remotely from a warehouse in Iraq. pic.twitter.com/SuYIGbrVdf — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 26, 2026

Al-Hassani was stripped of his British citizenship in October, a relative confirmed to ITV. A letter from the Home Secretary said he was "assessed to be a dual British-Iraqi national" and that it "would be conducive to the public good" to deprive him of his British citizenship. US prosecutors describe him as a 35-year-old Iraqi national.

A relative who has been in touch with him in recent weeks told ITV that al-Hassani intends to keep plotting attacks in the UK until there is no American military presence in Britain. "He was saying 'I like London, I'm in love with London, I love my people, but one thing - they don't have the right, no Americans and no Israelis have the right to attack anyone from the UK,'" the relative said.

The relative cast the campaign against Jewish institutions as revenge for the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, in February: "That was a retaliation for attacking the Ayatollah. You attack our religious leader, we're going to attack your religious places."

Al-Hassani drew on contacts from his years in London's VIP security business to plan some of the attacks, according to ITV. "For a while in London he was dealing with cars and security and all sorts of stuff," the relative said. "And car rentals, he was doing his car rentals as well."

The Justice Department unsealed an eight-count superseding indictment against al-Hassani, Mohsen Mohajeri and Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi in Manhattan on Nov. 10, as we reported at the time. Prosecutors say the attacks were claimed by a supposedly new group calling itself Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya (HAYI), which the Justice Department calls a front for Kata'ib Hizballah and other terrorist organizations. Of the 18 attacks HAYI claimed in Europe this spring, seven were in the UK, the most of any European country.

According to the indictment, al-Hassani and Mohajeri planned the London campaign in Iraq around April 6 with a map of London on a computer screen, al-Hassani saying "we need to get focused on London." HAYI claimed six attacks in and around the city starting about a week later.

On April 17, prosecutors say, the three men watched one of those attacks live over FaceTime, projected against HAYI's logo, while al-Hassani told the attacker to "light it" and to "throw the fourth one." The next day al-Hassani allegedly joined a video call with a man attacking a London synagogue and told him to "light it up like a Christmas tree", before the attacker lit an improvised explosive device and threw it at the building. Prosecutors have since released video of those calls, as we detailed last week.

From August, al-Hassani allegedly paid associates in Britain to prepare the Fairford attack: one to scout the base's perimeter on Aug. 22, others to buy vans and fuel barrels, research chemical accelerants, buy metal for shrapnel and have decals made so the vans would pass for a "fuel delivery business." On Sept. 26 he allegedly directed drivers taking three vans, some carrying fuel, toward the base. At least two hit a security roadblock and were turned back, and UK authorities recovered the vans and arrested the occupants the next day.

Prime Minister Burnham said in October the plot was "almost certainly" directed by Iran's Revolutionary Guard, while Iran's embassy in London denied any involvement. The US pulled its bombers out of Fairford in October.

Prosecutors say al-Hassani and Mohajeri were in Iran at the time of the Fairford plot, and ITV reports al-Hassani's whereabouts are unknown. Al-Saadi was arrested in Turkey and extradited to the US in May, and officials believe the seven-man network ITV identified earlier this month broke up after that.

Officials believe an elite Revolutionary Guard unit led by Rahman Moghaddam has since taken control of parts of the campaign, ITV reports, and the attacks have now reached more than 20 locations across Europe and spread to UK military bases, reportedly funded by Unit 4000, a secretive Iranian intelligence division.