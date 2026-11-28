Does your state support your 2nd Amendment rights, or does it make it exceedingly difficult to keep and bear arms? Here’s your chance to find out!

We ranked the worst states for gun owners in 2026 by analyzing each state’s current laws, pending laws, concealed carry guidelines, self-defense statutes, and 2A-centric taxes. Continue reading to see where your state stands!

What Did We Measure?

Let’s take a moment to analyze which factors make a state the worst for gun ownership. If we consider only purchasing requirements, we neglect carrying requirements and use-of-force thresholds. So, we came up with a list based on the following factors:

1. Current gun laws

2. Current purchase laws

3. Current concealed carry weapon (CCW) guidelines

4. Reciprocity between other states

5. Sales tax

6. Current governor’s voting history

7. Stand your ground laws

Note: We are not lawyers and are not qualified to give legal advice. No information on http://Ammo.com is intended to be construed as legal advice. Be sure to review each state’s current local laws in addition to federal laws. For example, most states define “stand your ground” and “duty to retreat” differently. Explore the links below to understand your state’s laws better. Reciprocity counts are based on USCCA data, accessed in November 2026, and may change.

#25 Ohio

Ohio is a Constitutional carry state, where anyone 21 and older can carry a firearm without a permit as long as they aren’t already prohibited from doing so. However, the state does issue Concealed Handgun Licenses (CHLs). These licenses allow gun owners to carry in 38 other states, and Ohio accepts travelers’ permits from 49 states.

Firearm purchasers pay standard sales tax and must pass a federal background check when buying a firearm from an FFL dealer. Those who sell guns regularly in Ohio (and everywhere else in the U.S.) must obtain an FFL.

Ohio law protects those in a life-threatening situation. For example, the prosecutor carries the burden of proof, and the state has both castle doctrine and stand-your-ground exceptions, with no duty to retreat.

You may be surprised to see Ohio on this list. Although Governor Mike DeWine has signed several pro-gun bills, only so many states can make our Most Gun-Friendly States list. All states on that list have permitless carry for those 18 and older, whereas Ohio denies this right to those under 21.

#24 North Carolina

You can open carry without a permit in many places in North Carolina as long as you’re 18 or older and lawfully permitted to possess a firearm. However, you must obtain a permit to carry concealed, and not every city or county allows open carry without one. A North Carolina Concealed Handgun Permit (CHP) allows you to carry in 37 states, while travelers from 48 states can conceal carry using their permits.

Unfortunately, you won’t get a tax exemption on firearms, ammunition, or accessories. But if you ever find yourself in a life-threatening situation, the state does offer protection against civil and criminal liability.

Governor Josh Stein, the state’s former attorney general, is a staunch supporter of gun control, including ghost gun bans, safe storage laws, and enhanced background checks, while the state legislature is largely pro-2A. Compared to other states on this list, the future of North Carolina’s gun policy is uncertain, making the state one of the worst for gun owners.

#23 Nevada

Nevada is an open-carry state where anyone over 18 can open carry a firearm, but must obtain a Concealed Firearm Permit at 21 or older to carry concealed. Those who prefer to conceal carry must apply for a CCW permit (the Nevada CCW permit has many restrictions). Those with a CCW permit can legally carry a firearm in 33 states. Travelers from 27 states will find that Nevada honors their CCW permits.

Private firearm sales in Nevada are subject to background checks, but residents don’t have to register their guns. The state has no safe storage laws, and it also doesn’t offer tax exemptions for firearms, ammunition, or accessories.

If you must defend your life, Nevada’s laws may protect you from criminal prosecution. You have a right to stand your ground and no duty to retreat. Moreover, the state has a castle doctrine that protects reasonable acts of self-defense in the home.

Governor Joe Lombardo campaigned for the Second Amendment and vetoed three anti-2A bills early in his term. The governor also vowed to veto any anti-gun bill brought to his desk. Even so, several restrictions still apply, which is why the Silver State takes the #23 spot on our list of America’s worst states to be a gun owner.

#22 Wisconsin

Wisconsin is an open-carry state with a shall-issue carry permit status. While you can openly carry a firearm there (assuming you’re lawfully permitted to possess one), it must be visible unless you have a permit.

Those who want to conceal carry (including in vehicles) must complete an approved firearm safety or training course and go through the Wisconsin Department of Justice, which approves or denies applications within 21 days. If you get a Wisconsin Concealed Carry Weapon (CCW) license, you can carry in 33 states. Travelers from 45 other states can carry in Wisconsin with their states’ permits.

Wisconsin does not require firearm registration, and private sales are legal without a background check. However, residents still must pay sales tax on firearms, just as they would for any other item.

While you do have some protections against prosecution when you’re acting in self-defense, Wisconsin doesn’t allow lethal force to protect property. You are protected under a castle doctrine with no duty to retreat.

Governor Tony Evers is generally open to gun control measures, but the state legislature doesn’t appear to share that view. Evers isn’t seeking a third term in 2026, so it’s challenging to predict where Wisconsin will land on our list in the future.

#21 Nebraska

Nebraska is a permitless carry state, allowing any lawful person 21 and over to carry a firearm concealed, while those 18 and older can open carry without a permit. The state also issues CHPs to those over 21 after completing a firearms training course.

What’s more, you cannot purchase a handgun in Nebraska unless you have a permit to purchase or a CHP. If you travel, you can legally conceal carry in 33 other states (Nebraska honors permits from 35 other states).

You won’t receive any 2A tax breaks in Nebraska, either. All firearms, ammunition, and safety devices are subject to standard tax rates. Nebraskans have castle doctrine protections with no duty to retreat in their own home or place of work. However, a duty to retreat applies in other public places.

Governor Jim Pillen signed the state’s permitless carry bill in 2023 and continues to advocate for civilians’ 2A rights. Despite the state’s permitless carry freedoms and the governor’s stance, the many restrictions placed on firearm ownership in Nebraska put it on our list as one of the worst states for gun owners.

#20 Maine

Maine is a permitless-carry state, where anyone 21 and older who is also legally allowed to possess a firearm can carry one concealed or openly. Per federal law, only those 21 and older can purchase handguns in Maine, while those 18 and older can purchase shotguns or rifles (which is pretty standard on this list). This state honors permits from all 49 other states, and 29 other states honor a Maine Permit to Carry Concealed Handguns.

You don’t need to register your firearms in Maine, but you must sign an acknowledgment that you received a safe storage pamphlet with every purchase. Maine also offers tax exemptions for safety devices such as safe storage boxes and trigger locks.

The state also has a yellow flag law, which authorizes law enforcement officers to remove firearms from perceived threats, and a red flag law, which allows family members to petition the court to remove firearms. You can’t own, possess, or purchase a firearm if you have a pending domestic violence charge, order of protection, or pending felony charges. The state’s 72-hour waiting period after a purchase further hinders gun owners.

Governor Janet Mills shifted toward supporting gun control after the 2023 Lewiston mass shooting by backing expanded background checks. Mills opposed the state’s new red flag law, which most Maine voters supported and approved of in 2025, despite the state’s low gun death rate.

#19 Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is another state where anyone 18 and over can legally open carry a firearm in public as long as they’re lawfully allowed to possess one, except in Philadelphia, where a License to Carry Firearms (LTCF) is required. Those 21 and older can apply for an LTCF, which makes it legal to carry a firearm concealed in Pennsylvania and 32 other states. The state honors concealed carry permits from 29 other states.

You can’t legally purchase a handgun from an individual without involving an FFL dealer, and state police keep a permanent record of all handguns transferred in the state. In addition to standard sales tax, you must pay a $3 surcharge for each firearm purchased from a licensed dealer.

Pennsylvania gun owners have castle doctrine with no duty to retreat at home, and stand-your-ground protections outside the home when an attacker displays or uses a deadly weapon. Governor Josh Shapiro supports universal background checks, a red flag law, restrictions on ghost guns and “weapons of war,” but the state legislature has largely blocked new gun restrictions.

#18 New Mexico

New Mexico is also an open-carry state, meaning those 19 and older can carry a visible firearm on foot. You can’t conceal a weapon without a Concealed Handgun License (CHL), which is only available to those 21 and older and requires a 15-hour training course. In the state, you can carry only one concealed firearm at a time.

The state can take up to 90 days to complete a background check, and another 30 days to approve or deny a permit. Once you get your permit, you can carry in 36 other states. New Mexico honors permits from 20 other states, so check before you bring your firearm to New Mexico.

While there are no registration requirements or permit-to-purchase statutes, background checks apply to all firearm sales. Additionally, New Mexico offers no tax breaks on ammunition, firearms, or safety devices.

New Mexico has no formal stand-your-ground protections. The state’s self-defense statute outlines parameters for justifiable homicide, but it does not address a duty to retreat. State courts have long held that there is no duty to retreat when acting in defense.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, whose term ends in January 2027, signed a bill into law that requires gun owners to store firearms securely. She also supports gun parts bans, along with other forms of gun control.

New Mexico’s restrictions on concealed carry and the current governor’s anti-2A stance, coupled with universal background checks, make this state one of the worst for gun owners in 2026.\

#17 Vermont

While it’s true that anyone legally allowed to carry a firearm can do so in Vermont without a permit at age 16 (federal law states 18, however), the state made this list because some laws make it harder for gun buyers to obtain a firearm.

For example, Vermont makes it illegal to sell a firearm without an FFL. Also, people under 21 can buy firearms only if they take a hunter safety course, serve in the military, or work in law enforcement. Vermont also limits magazine capacity and bans firearm accessories, like bump stocks. The state’s 72-hour waiting period is currently being challenged in courts.

Vermont has more restrictive background checks than many other states. For example, unless gifting a firearm to an immediate family member (someone who lives in your home or a parent/sibling), background checks are required.

Vermont residents do have some protections if they need to use lethal force in self-defense situations, but the state doesn’t have any tax exemptions for firearms or accessories.

Governor Phil Scott has a history of signing gun control measures, so we can be pretty certain the state will remain on this list for some time.

#16 Michigan

Michiganders can openly carry firearms without a permit (as long as they are eligible to possess them). Those who want to carry concealed must obtain a Concealed Pistol License (CPL), but restrictions still apply. A Michigan CPL is honored in 39 other states, and Michigan honors permits from all other states.

You must also have a license to purchase or a CPL to buy a pistol, which also applies to private firearm sales. Sellers must keep records of those purchases. You must be at least 21 to purchase a handgun from an FFL dealer, while those between 18 and 20 can buy pistols from a private seller with a purchase license.

The state does offer tax exemptions for firearm safety devices, but it also has gun safety requirements, such as a safe storage law that requires guns to be locked up when minors are likely to be present. If you ever find yourself in a life-or-death situation, Michigan has stand-your-ground protections with no duty to retreat.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the state legislature passed many gun control measures in 2023, including a red flag law, safe storage requirements, and universal background checks. Whitmer is term-limited and leaves office in 2027, but if gun laws stay as they are, Michigan will remain one of the worst states for gun owners.

#15 Minnesota

Minnesota is not a permitless or Constitutional carry state, so permits are required for concealed and open carry. With a Permit to Carry a Pistol license, you can legally carry in 30 other states, but Minnesota honors gun permits from only 15.

Minnesota requires background checks for private purchases of handguns, pistols, and “semiautomatic military-style rifles.” The state’s sales tax also applies to all firearms, ammunition, and safety equipment.

Minnesota residents have some legal protections for self-defense, but they have a duty to retreat if they’re outside their home.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will not seek a third term, but the current gun control laws (including red flag laws and binary trigger bans) indicate that this state will remain one of the worst states for gun owners.

#14 Virginia

Virginia residents 18 and older can open carry without a permit, and concealed carry with a permit at 21. There’s a long list of places where you can’t legally carry a firearm. Furthermore, there are some districts where gun owners cannot open carry, so be sure to look into local ordinances. If you do obtain a CHP, you can conceal carry and travel to 35 states (Virginia honors permits from 48 states, which is subject to change due to new reciprocity criteria).

Virginia doesn’t require firearm registrations or permits to purchase firearms. However, even private sellers must seek out an FFL dealer to run a universal background check. Gun owners in the state won’t receive any firearm-related tax exemptions, either.

The state has some statutes supporting a castle doctrine with no duty to retreat (if the situation is in your own home, and you aren’t the aggressor). However, the laws are quite flimsy in personal defense scenarios outside the home.

Virginia has undergone a significant shift towards anti-gun legislation with Governor Abigail Spanberger at the helm. In the spring of 2026, Spanberger signed several anti-2A bills into law, including a statewide “ghost gun” ban, a higher purchase age, and an “assault weapons” ban, though courts blocked enforcement in 2026 while lawsuits proceeded.

#13 Oregon

Despite Oregon’s open-carry stance on firearms, which allows anyone who can legally have a firearm to also openly carry it, the state has enough restrictions against gun ownership to earn its spot on this list.

For example, Oregon requires a CHL for anyone who wants to conceal carry, and they must complete a training course (or have a military background) in addition to being at least 21 years of age.

An Oregon CHL is valid in 25 other states, although the state does not honor other states’ permits. In 2022, voters approved Measure 114, which requires a permit to purchase firearms (set to take effect in 2028) and bans magazines that hold more than 10 rounds (set to take effect in 2027).

Private sales must go through an FFL dealer for a background check through Oregon State Police. However, the state does have one redeeming quality for gun owners: there’s no sales tax!

Oregon’s self-defense statutes do not address retreat, but state courts have ruled there’s no duty to retreat before using force in defense. Governor Tina Kotek supports weapons bans, harsher background checks, and inspection programs for firearms dealers.

#12 Delaware

Delaware residents can open carry without a permit starting at 21, since state law bars most 18- to 20-year-olds from possessing firearms. Still, a Permit to Carry Concealed Deadly Weapon (CCDW) permit is required to carry concealed and is available only to those 18 and older who have passed a training course. This state honors concealed weapons permits from 21 other states. Delaware residents can legally carry in 36 other states with their permit.

The state does have a castle doctrine and imposes no duty to retreat inside the home. It also offers civil liability protections for those who must defend themselves from substantial harm. However, there are no stand-your-ground protections, meaning civilians have a duty to retreat if attacked in public.

Delaware does not have sales tax on guns and ammunition or otherwise. However, the state does require background checks for all firearm transfers (including private transactions), as well as permits for handgun purchases.

Governor Matt Meyer established the Office of Gun Violence Prevention and Community Safety, which aims to enact more gun control legislation. The state has also banned certain weapons classified as “assault-style weapons” and large-capacity magazines (over 17 rounds). Despite the lack of sales tax and the castle doctrine, Delaware’s many restrictions make it one of the worst states for gun owners.

#11 Colorado

Those legally allowed to possess a firearm in Colorado can open-carry without a permit, though some jurisdictions, such as Denver, prohibit open carry. However, you need a CHP for concealed carry and to exercise several other firearm-related rights. If you choose to go through the lengthy process of getting your CHP, you can carry your firearm in 33 other states. Colorado accepts visitors’ permits from 33 other states.

You must take all firearm purchases (even private ones) to an FFL, who then runs a background check with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the federal government. The state also has safe storage laws, but offers no tax exemptions for the equipment.

Colorado’s self-defense laws are a redeeming quality for gun owners in the state.

While the state doesn’t have a formal stand-your-ground law, statutes protect those acting in self-defense from criminal and civil liability.

Governor Jared Polis, who leaves office in January 2027, and the Colorado General Assembly have passed several anti-2A bills, including universal background checks, increased minimum age for ammunition purchases, three-day waiting periods, and several restrictions on most semi-automatic firearm purchases with detachable magazines, including county-level permit requirements and training courses. Colorado’s current gun laws and the trajectory of its state legislature have helped this state earn its spot as one of the worst for gun owners.

#10 Washington

Washington permits open carry without a permit, but those who want to conceal carry or carry a loaded firearm in a vehicle must get a Concealed Pistol License (CPL), which is only available to those 21 and over. A CPL permits concealed carry in 28 states. Washington honors carry permits from nine other states.

Background checks are required for all firearm transfers, and FFL dealers must record all firearm sales. Washington has a 10-day waiting period, and tax exemptions apply to firearm-related safety equipment such as gun safes and lock boxes.

Continue reading the full report here: https://ammo.com/articles/worst-states-for-gun-owners

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