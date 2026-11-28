"You're In Good Hands" Until The Website Crashes: Allstate Joins The Disruption Club

Federal agencies, the military, banks, airlines, cloud providers, energy firms, and many others have experienced disruptions or outages affecting critical systems over the last month. These suspicious incidents come as governments worldwide warn citizens to stockpile food for a major event.

Now add major insurance company Allstate to the disruption list. As of early Saturday morning, its website displayed the message "Site update in progress."

"During this time customers are not able to access some of our services, and we're working to restore access as soon as possible," the insurer said, without explaining what caused the disruption to its website, which customers use to file and manage claims.

"Some access has been restricted over the last 48 hours," the insurer wrote in an update on Wednesday. It sells auto, homeowners, renters, and other insurance products and is known for its advertising slogan "You're in good hands."

CBS News is also reporting:

A growing list of companies, including Microsoft, has suffered major outages in recent weeks and attributed the disruptions to technical issues rather than a cyberattack. But the hack of the US Air Force's cloud computing platform that was revealed on Friday has raised alarm bells.

If you're keeping track, here's the list:

Government and public institutions

Government and public institutions

Technical outages and service disruption

From airlines to banks to federal agencies and even the military. Now a company promising "You're in good hands" is the latest to be hit by an outage. Who is next?