Black Friday Spending Surges As Shopify CEO Touts "Big" Day, Wall Street Sees Resilient Consumer

With Black Friday complete and promotions continuing through the weekend ahead of Cyber Monday's midnight kickoff, preliminary sales data suggest shoppers remained resilient and willing to spend, offering an early snapshot of consumer strength heading into the holiday season.

Bloomberg cited preliminary Mastercard SpendingPulse data showing that Black Friday retail sales, excluding autos and gasoline, rose 5.8% from the same period one year ago. Spending online soared 13.3%, while in-store sales increased 3.8%, marking their strongest growth since 2022.

There's just one caveat: the data isn't adjusted for inflation, and more dollars flowing through checkout counters don't necessarily translate into a surge in merchandise purchased.

But here are scenes from a Michigan mall ...

Malls making a comeback in 2026?



This is Somerset Collection Mall in Michigan during Black Friday. Packed!



Online shopping was supposed to completely take over but more and more people are saying they’re tired of online shopping and want the in-person experience back



This… pic.twitter.com/LvjqTlLYva — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) November 28, 2026

Wall Street is already highlighting signs of consumer resilience. Wolfe Research consumer analyst Greg Badishkanian wrote on Saturday:

This past weekend Wolfe's Spencer Hanus and his team took to the stores to get on the ground insights as we head into Thanksgiving and Black Friday. They walked 100+ stores across Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, and New Jersey to get an on-the-ground read heading into the holidays. Overall, while retail is becoming increasingly promotional, our sense is that the consumer is holding up into year-end.

Separate Adobe data cited by Reuters showed that US online spending rose 11% to $13.1 billion on Black Friday, topping Adobe's forecast as consumers splurged on popular toys and AI-powered consumer devices.

Both of these datasets offer some of the first snapshots of consumer health as inflation remains around 3.7% and lower-income households' finances remain the most strained.

Geospatial analytics company PassBy reported that foot traffic at US stores it tracks fell about 2.2% from a year earlier, with store visits totaling more than 930 million.

Adobe expects US online spending on Cyber Monday to jump 6.2% to $15.1 billion, contributing to around $47.5 billion in total online sales during the five-day Thanksgiving shopping period.

Michelle Meyer, chief economist at the Mastercard Economics Institute, told Bloomberg that consumers remained able and willing to spend, adding, "Clearly being selective, as the consumer has been throughout the year."

Shopify CEO Tobi Lütke also confirmed that consumer spending remains robust. He said the merchants on the platform generated $7.6 billion in Black Friday sales, with peak sales reaching $6.8 million per minute.

Big Black Friday for Shopify merchants:



- $7.6B in sales on Friday

- Peak sales hit $6.8M per minute

- Edge peaked at 13.1M requests per second

- Database queries peaked at 71.2M requests per second

- Shopify Functions peaked at 252K per second — tobi lutke (@tobi) November 28, 2026

This is also the first Black Friday in which agentic AI is playing a role in finding the best deals and making purchases for users who deploy these chatbots.

JUST IN: Shopify reveals Grok Bot and other agents are playing a "real role" this shopping season, and calls it the first agentic Black Friday



Harley Finkelstein (President): "The reason I mention that is those are very specific products. And I think one of the new things that's… https://t.co/KgPYjoomTL pic.twitter.com/eouYOW9gYp — Fireside Alpha (@firesidealpha) November 27, 2026

Ahead of the holiday shopping period, there were positive tailwinds, especially plunging fuel prices at the pump, which sent US consumer sentiment to its highest level since the Covid-19 era. Let's not forget that the K-shaped economy remains intact, as spending is concentrated among high-income earners.