Britain's Benefits System Goes Dark After Hackers Hit The Welfare Department

Britain's Department for Work and Pensions, the government's biggest-spending department and the one that runs Universal Credit and the state pension, has confirmed that the "cyber incident" that knocked its online services offline was an attempt to gain unauthorized access to its systems.

The department took its services down on Thursday night as a precaution. In an update on Saturday, it said it is working with the National Cyber Security Centre and the Government Cyber Coordination Centre to understand the cause.

Some DWP services have been taken offline as a precaution following a cyber incident pic.twitter.com/O0CXl8Z27T — Department for Work and Pensions (@DWPgovuk) November 27, 2026

"We did the right thing by taking those systems offline because the top priority in these circumstances is to protect the public," Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden said in a video the department posted Saturday. "We don't believe anyone's personal information has been compromised."

Watch Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden on the cyber-attack DWP is investigating with NCSC, and advice for customers. pic.twitter.com/uWcOqnrkzP — Department for Work and Pensions (@DWPgovuk) November 28, 2026

Services went dark at 9 p.m. Thursday after the department detected "suspicious activity" on its systems. DWP has not said what that activity was or when the services will be back.

The DWP took down all online services at 9pm last night after detecting 'suspicious activity' on its systems



It's not going into the nature of that activity, but it doesn't sound like a ransomware attack or like it involved money being moved.



It has taken down *all* online... — Steven Swinford (@Steven_Swinford) November 27, 2026

Northern Ireland, whose benefits run on the same DWP systems, said online benefit and child maintenance services there are down too, including Universal Credit, Tell Us Once and the Pension Credit calculator, according to a statement from its Department for Communities. Phone lines and Jobs and Benefits offices stayed open. In Scotland, the Highland Council suspended its own access to several DWP systems as a precaution, saying there is no evidence its systems were affected.

The department says regular benefit and pension payments will continue as normal. Claimants who miss appointments or can't update their circumstances while the systems are down won't be sanctioned, it said, though sanctions already processed still stand.

If you have experienced delays or other issues with payments following the DWP cyber incident, call our helpline in the usual way



Customers who do not attend or cannot update their circumstances will not be sanctioned. Sanctions already processed earlier will still apply pic.twitter.com/lCDc1mV46z — Department for Work and Pensions (@DWPgovuk) November 27, 2026

McFadden said he understood the "concern and distress" of anyone whose payment didn't arrive Friday, but said "we don't believe any delays like that are to do with this cyber-attack," because payments are cleared several days in advance. The system pays out 2.5 million payments every day, he said, and "there's always a small number that don't go through for one reason or another."

DWP also told claimants to watch for scams, saying it will never ask for personal or financial information by text message or email.

Remember that DWP will never ask for financial information by text message or email. pic.twitter.com/DabhRaTzNa — Department for Work and Pensions (@DWPgovuk) November 28, 2026

Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office said Friday that there was no evidence a "malicious actor" had targeted other government departments.

The break-in attempt lands in a month of attacks on government and critical systems on both sides of the Atlantic. The European Commission was targeted by an AI-driven cyberattack, and the EU later admitted users' personal data leaked. In the US, Illinois revealed an attempted dam cyberattack days after the Director of National Intelligence swore a string of outages was "not a cyberattack."