'Everything About Ro Is Fraudulent': Khanna Admits Doctoring Game Day Pic With Dad After Blistering Community Note

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) got slapped with a Community Note over an AI-doctored photo of himself watching Michigan-Ohio State with his father, an awkward look for a Silicon Valley Democrat and potential 2028 presidential contender who has made reining in AI one of his signature issues.

Watching the Michigan-Ohio State game with my Dad, a huge Wolverines fan. He never misses a game. Tough start. — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) November 28, 2026

By Sunday morning, the post had passed 3.5 million views and carried a reader note: "This image is AI-generated, as confirmed by OpenAI's official verification tool." The tool checks uploads for the provenance signals OpenAI attaches to content run through ChatGPT, its API and Codex.

Zoom in on the framed photo sitting on the TV console and the faces melt into a smear.

You have a beautiful family — greg (@greg16676935420) November 28, 2026

Over the kitchen, the recessed lights are scattered across the ceiling with no apparent pattern.

Like all good football fans, I too have a ceiling with can lights splattered about randomly — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) November 29, 2026

Then there's the vent cut into a sliver of wall beside the doorway, with no obvious place to go, and the plates on the bookcase below it, which carry warped portraits of their own.

Where would you say the vent goes to? — snowy shepherd (@gholz0hrz) November 29, 2026

My AI grandma had these same plates — Benji (@benjiunofficial) November 29, 2026

Over the hallway, a piece of wooden trim hangs in midair, attached to nothing.

What is going on here? — Miles Fisher (@higgins31411) November 29, 2026

Fake picture, floating wooden trim, vent in paper thin wall.



All fake. — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) November 29, 2026

Even the TV wasn't spared: the network logo in the corner of the screen is garbled, and a few of the Buckeyes lined up on the field appear to be short a limb.

Khanna owned the AI on Sunday morning, but said it only touched one photo:

Yes, we used AI to blur out one of the family pictures for privacy! But my Dad and I did watch most of the blowout, even though he was tempted to turn off the TV at halftime. — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) November 29, 2026

A blur on one family picture doesn't account for a garbled network logo, floating trim or the can lights. Running a real photo through an AI image editor, however, can return a regenerated version of the entire frame, which would also explain why OpenAI's tool flagged the whole image.

CNN's Jake Tapper, for one, says the underlying photo is real. "I asked Rep Khanna about this and he sent me the original photo before he used AI to remove the kids' photos," Tapper wrote, adding: "And it checks out." He also posted a screenshot of OpenAI's tool returning "No OpenAI signals detected" on the image he checked.

Khanna's version was blurring "one of the family pictures." Tapper's was removing "the kids' photos."

Either way, the episode lands three days after Khanna posted that "we should not surrender our autonomy to govern ourselves to AI systems or tech billionaires."

In July, he and Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) reintroduced the AI Ads Act, which would prohibit fraudulent misrepresentation of candidates through AI-generated content. "I'm proud to lead the AI Ads Act with Senator Schiff to ban AI-generated content that deceives the public about candidates or elections," Khanna said at the time. He has also called for labeling AI creations as AI. His Saturday post carried no such label until X users added one.

Northeastern political scientist Max Abrahms had a broader take:

Seems like everything about Ro is fraudulent. — Max Abrahms (@MaxAbrahms) November 29, 2026

Dude who is against data centers, uses AI to make a picture of him watching football.



We truly have the dumbest people alive as our leaders. — Wood (@WoodOnTheRadio) November 29, 2026

Others zeroed in on the seating chart, with both men parked on a loveseat angled away from the TV.

Everything about Ro Khanna is staged to make this multi millionaire look like regular guy who could be the next President, so why should this fake "I'm watching a football game from the wrong couch" moment be any different. — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) November 29, 2026

Khanna did find time for at least one critic. When Todd Richman wrote that "it must have been @AIPAC that posted the community note," Khanna replied: "Ha. Happy Thanksgiving Todd."